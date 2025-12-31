This post reviews my 2025 political and cultural predictions before laying out updated predictions for 2026. More fundamentally, it documents a shift in my underlying worldview away from high-frequency culture-war engagement and toward an Abraxas god-image that treats the escalating horrors, contradictions, and predations of modernity as structurally intelligible rather than anomalous. The piece uses prediction as a grounding discipline rather than a performative exercise, situating politics, economics, censorship, and geopolitics within a broader metaphysical frame concerned with individuation, psychic endurance, and clarity under conditions of accelerating neoliberal feudalism.

Welcome back, and happy upcoming New Year.

This post is a review of my 2025 political and culture predictions - what was accurate, what was not, and how I have updated my worldview in light of inaccurate predictions as part of my recursive honing of worldview, as well as offering my 2026 predictions. The way my perspective works is that I make predictions about the future and, to the extent they are wrong, I update my worldview to better account for the inaccuracies. This process serves as a grounding mechanism, and using one, whether this method or others (such as to test one’s metaphysics against phenomenological living, as I also do) is critical to keep one’s views tethered to reality. I expect this yearly tradition to continue for as long as I blog. However, my politics and culture war tracking is now down 90-95%+ from prior levels; instead of being triggered and horrified at the endless lies, hypocrisy, and predation in this realm, I have come to see it merely as a reflection of a God image of Abraxas, the horrifying synthesis of all good and all evil, combined, where he wants to experience the lived, split opposites in order to add to his horrifying totality, no matter how good or how bad things are - he is indifferent. I am increasingly writing not to persuade others but to write to those few who find resonance within the phenomenological, lived reality of the crucifixion of opposites. Still, it is somewhat helpful to continue to track these social/economic developments to make sure that I stay grounded as much as possible.

Credit for this tradition goes to Zman (RIP - covered here), who would do yearly posts reviewing his prior predictions and making new ones for the year ahead. I thought about doing a post covering his 2025 predictions and reviewing them, but I’ll review them in a footnote instead. Before doing so, I want to comment on how horrifying life is: here’s a guy who did a post a day five or six days a week since at least 2013, it was his baby, his pride and joy, and yet pretty much right after his death he’s been almost completely forgotten. Such is life, though, no? He would be remembered if he had a family, participated in his community, was well connected among the elites, perhaps - but he was kind of a loner, doing it out of passion, and the world simply didn’t care. This is why focusing on a life of wholeness, having a complete pie-of-life is important, although ultimately everyone is forgotten: even Plato will be forgotten at some point, so how long we are remembered is not a great metric. Rather, one may see the work that we do as intrinsically valuable, that it enriches the soul in some unquantifiable and hopefully immortal capacity, as Ernst Junger argued.

Regarding Zman’s 2025 predictions, follow this footnote if you want to review them. Overall his predictions were a mixed bag, but he didn’t use his format to update his worldview recursively the way I did - he was stuck in a paleocon, racialist geopolitik “realism”’ model that had sporadic and inconsistent predictive capacity about future events.

Review of 2025 Predictions

Circling back to my 2025 predictions, let’s review them and see how they held up.

Inflation: Real inflation is likely to stay around or above 20% annually. The high national debt and deficit leave the Fed with limited options: raising rates would lead to a market crash, while lowering them would further exacerbate inflation. The debt to GDP ratio is at an all-time high. Trump wants to lower taxes and he can’t cut enough government waste even with DOGE and tariffs - the vast majority of government spending is entitlement spending (Medicair, Medicaid, Social Security) and defense spending, and Trump will not be able to touch any of those. As such, people’s quality of living will continue to massively decrease. I would not be surprised if the fake economy numbers painting a rosy picture were revised downwards in order to give Trump political trouble. Directionally aligned but materially fuzzy - the Fed has limited options and hasn’t budged rates much at all in the past year, government waste was not cut, people’s quality of life continues to decrease. The 20% was a heuristic and the cost of living increases, especially pertaining to food, insurance, clothing, etc., have been very high. This wasn’t much of a prediction, to be fair. Deficit: The deficit will remain massive no matter what Trump or Musk does. Accurate. Immigration: Trump’s immigration expulsions will be a failure. Attempting to go hard on expulsions will galvanize the left and lawfare, many RINOs won’t go along with it, while all he would have to do is withdraw financial support from the illegals (they live in the country in free housing and receive debit cards with many thousands of dollars on them), criminally punish employers who hire them (laws already on the books!) and offer illegals one way ticket homes and mass emigration could be carried out humanely and cheaply. Accurate, a lack of non-performative immigration enforcement. Yes, the number of new illegals have dried up, but the number of deportations have been very low and the administration’s heavy-handed approach has intentionally galvanized widespread opposition. Immigration continued: Expect Trump/Musk his tech supporters to dramatically expand legal immigration. This hasn’t happened, but it also hasn’t decreased - the H1b flood continues. Censorship: As part of the flip to dramatically expanded legal immigration as well as other nefarious “counter elite” priorities expect to see censorship wrapped up massively against the right on Twitter. The elites have focused on the ADL’s “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach”, shadow banning and other throttling tactics as a temporary approach, but the censorship policies under a false “protect the children” requiring biometric age verification are around the corner. They have been rolled out in the UK and Australia in 2025 and will be coming here soon enough. I rate this as inaccurate for 2025 but still very much on the agenda. Censorship continued: Anti-free speech measures under the guise of public safety will be passed, but with the real intent of preventing populist messaging on the internet, much like Australia just passed under the false guise of protecting minors. We’re seeing this rolled out in the UK, Germany and other countries now, and I still think it’s coming here in the U.S. shortly. Anti-semitism: Just like last year’s prediction, anti-semitism will continue to grow even as the ADL forces its blackmailed politicians to eviscerate the First Amendment with anti-free speech laws. Anti-semitism increases in a controlled fashion fairly consistently now, giving rise to Charlie Kirk’s aborted turn on Israel, Candace Owens, and the Nick Fuentes phenomenon. Keep in mind Owens/Fuentes and other such discussion is being allowed on Jewish owned platforms (YouTube is owned by Google), which should be useful in understanding that it is being allowed and encouraged on these platforms - and then the next question is why? Palantir: Palantir will dramatically expand it’s spying operations on American citizens on behalf of the U.S. government, which is their core function. This seems to be happening behind the scenes, reflected in an unjustifiable, bubble-tier stock market valuation. Election reform: There will be no meaningful election law reform with respect to vote-by-mail fraud, ballot harvesting fraud, electronic voting machine fraud or direct ballot stuffing fraud. Even though the upper elites let Trump win this time, they will maintain this current structure so they can simply decide elections moving forward. Accurate. Rule by hard power: Right wing populist movements will continue to be crushed as the West continues it’s transition from a managed model via propaganda and election “influencing” to a formal boots-on-face model. This is a process that will not resolve in a year but we will continue to see further steps in this direction. Semi-accurate; our elites have not yet resorted to hard power, but right wing populism as “MAGA” is at its lowest level of support ever. Populist rage to increase: At the same time, populist rage against the elites will intensify - much like the public’s reaction to Mangione’s assassination of the UHC CEO, the dynamic will shift to an extent from Republican vs. Democrat to populist vs. elitist (and Trump/Musk, despite put in place to redirect populism into ineffective ends, will have trouble managing it). This prediction was inaccurate; the public’s collective mind seems to have been broken into confusion, paralysis and despair instead of rage. Corralled dissent: Our elites will try to bring back a form of Q-level Trust the Plan/Operation Trust via the curated “counter-elite” BAP/Moldbug/Thiel/HP Lovecraft network and their associates but it won’t work very well this time; disenchantment with Trump is already growing on the right. This is what they’re trying to do with Owens, Fuentes, and Carlson, but I don’t think it’s working so well. The grim reality of things constantly getting worse materially and socially is overwhelming the attempt to corral stable coalitions, which are fractured and depressed instead, which the elites are also okay with. Major negative events incoming: I expect at least one of the following to occur over the next four years and Trump will be blamed for it: war with Iran (or a CIA-initiated internal “rebellion” against it to overthrow it), World War 3, civil war and/or a stock market crash. War with Iran happened, although it didn’t result in Iranian leadership overthrow. I expect us to revisit these events. Trump as a “peace president”: Trump will not be known as a “peace president” by the end of his second term, if he survives it. One of the things he agreed to behind closed doors to be allowed to win the entirely elite-controlled 2024 election was to turn warmonger, and everyone in his cabinet is a Zionist neocon. Accurate, he’s known as a warmongering puppet now. He had developed a reputation in his first term as a “peace president” (even though he bombed Syria and assassinated Iranian officials), which is now out the window. Greater Israel: The Greater Israel project will continue at lightning speed…Israel will annex the West Bank and Trump will formally recognize it. The Gaza population will be permanently ethnically cleansed from at minimum north Gaza although there will likely be successful attempts to expel Gaza’s population elsewhere, probably into the West. The project continues rapidly between the Gaza ethnic cleanse, seizure of parts of southern Lebanon and much of Syria. This trend will continue. Stock market: The stock market a year from now will likely be significantly lower than it is today, in line with this Note. This was wrong, and I’ll discuss it further in my 2026 predictions. Crypto: The CIA/NSA plan to backstop the horrific, flimsy and obvious Tether scam (discussed here) with public funding will likely be successful based on Trump’s personnel decisions such as Howard Lutnick. It seems that under this scenario that crypto prices will continue to do well. This was accurate. Crypto has metastasized like a cancer (where even pension funds have invested in it) to the point it will likely be backstopped by the public in the event of price collapse. CBDC: CBDC implementation will continue apace both in the U.S. and worldwide. This is/will be horrific as discussed in my post about the digital panopticon. Yes, and it’s being rolled out in Europe now - U.S. to follow, although it will be in the false form of a couple of different “stablecoins” here, mimicking in spirit the tactics used a century ago to enact the Federal Reserve. Populist legislation: As the Senate is 53-47 Republican but only 15 or so of those Republicans are even quasi-MAGA (previously discussed here), Trump will not be able to pass meaningful populist legislation. Again, there may be some weak figleaves like some minor funding to build some portion of the southern wall, but nothing major. Tax cuts for the ultra rich will pass. Accurate. Ukraine: Either Trump does not stop the Ukraine war which may escalate further, or if he does it will be as a temporary measure and major loss to Russia with NATO right on Russia’s doorstep and the next round of fighting around the corner.” Accurate. The dissident right will sour on Trump while the left/centrists warm to him: The dissident right will sour on Trump and grow more blackpilled as he implements whatever backroom deal he worked out with the upper elites, with a silver lining that it is necessary pain to lead to increased spiritual depth. Elites will attempt to funnel that dissatisfaction into the BAP/Moldbug/Zero HP Lovecraft “counter-elite” network as they have been successfully doing, but those tactics will be less effective over time. Normal lower-information MAGA Republicans will be torn and confused - inflation will continue to make them poorer which they will desperately try to shift blame away from Trump, but at the same time our elites will continue to back off of DEI and in-your-face race baiting in the hopes of luring these suckers to buy back into the system they were growing weary of and especially rejoin the military to go get their legs blown off in another Middle East war. It is possible that liberal and “moderate” voters continue to warm to skin-suited Trump. Accurate insofar as the right has soured on Trump and the left/centrists have not been nearly as bloodthirsty against him as they were in his first term. Race-blind policies: Trump will continue to pivot toward race-blind policies, going for a big tent strategy appealing to blacks, hispanics, and homosexuals with whites ignored and Jews emphasized and promoted. Accurate, with some tiny astroturfed figleafs like trying to help white South Africans flee their country (I don’t think there has been follow through on this). Gold/silver: Gold and silver prices will continue to rise longterm (perhaps not in 2025). Accurate. No justice: There will be no justice brought against Fauci or the other COVID perpetrators in part because that would make Operation Warp Speed head Trump look bad. Accurate. Musk: Despite not being a big fan of his….he will continue to lead a charmed life, which will last the rest of his life. Accurate. He’s become a culture warrior polarizer, but other than that it’s easy street for him - he just received a $1 trillion pay package from Tesla. Greater bloc integration (added 12/29): There has already been some chatter of the U.S. integrating/absorbing Canada (see here and here). This seems silly on it’s face, yet there is more to this than meets the eye, as long-term trends point toward future consolidation along the lines of Orwellian continental blocs. This hasn’t happened, at least not yet, it was silly culture war slop. But there may be a push for larger scale integration blocs in the future (I am ambivalent). Unprecedented, blatant corruption (added 1/20): Part of Trump’s caving behind closed doors to the international elite requires them to make him much richer than he currently is. We can see this with the extreme corruption involved with Trumpcoin, unveiled two days before his inauguration, explained here, and Bezos’s $40 million bribe to Trump regarding a stupid Melania documentary, explained here. This is just the start and it’s going to both get much worse and be completely shoved in the public’s faces, with no consequences. Accurate.

Overall my predictions were strong, although I did miss some events like the Charlie Kirk assassination (which is still quite bizarre) and my call for the stock market to decrease was wrong. I don’t think I need to update my worldview much based on 2025 occurrences, although I’ll be more tentative about any stock market predictions, and I think I should weigh a bit more that the upper elites may allow a lackey to stay in power (Putin, Iranian ayatollahs) so long as they are playing ball on their agenda (CBDCs, lockdowns, heart attack jabs, open borders in Russia, toothless response to Israel from Iran, etc.), although it’s a tenuous bargain.

2026 Predictions

There was a major update to my worldview in 2025, and not caused by wrong predictions: I’ve come to see the horrifying figure of Abraxas as a God image limit condition, where he wants to experience the split opposites of all energies in order to add to his totality, that life and especially humanity offer him the one thing he lacks - consciousness arising from navigating the agony of split opposites - and therefore from a structural level the endless horror show predation makes more sense to me now (I do not condone it). This replacement God image is in the process of restructuring all of my low and mid level beliefs, and we will see how that shapes up.

Furthermore, regarding the archonic material rulers of this world, discussed recently here and here, I’ve come to see the upper elites as tied together in Old Testament eschatology, where they are using the Old Testament as both a binding agent to prevent internal dissent and also as a blueprint for future action. Yahweh is not Abraxas - he is more of an arbitrary, demanding, controlling figure with a specific Chosen than the horrors of the unity of all good and all evil, with the differences discussed further here - but Yahweh offers a God image that licenses elite predation in a way that competing beliefs do not. Elites use Yahweh as a moral monopoly for in-group solidarity, I use Abraxas for structural intelligibility. Neither is necessarily true - they're functional.

I discuss their long-term goals in this post, or see this Note, but basically they want to check the boxes of eschatological Torah predictions (as interpreted by the Talmud and Kabbalah) including to (1) effectuate a return of the Jewish diaspora to Israel, caused by controlled but rising anti-semitism levels, (2) cause a war between “Gog” and “Magog” (i.e. Europe/U.S. vs. China/Russia), wiping out much of humanity, which the East wins, and (3) establish Greater Israel and proclaim a “messiah” with a legal body Sanhedrin which will then rule the world using the Mark of the Beast of woke AI and CBDCs. That's what I observe as their coordinating mythology, because it provides in-group cohesion and rationalizes asymmetric power, not because it is “intrinsically true”. Whether they “believe” it the way we normally think of belief is irrelevant; it functions as their god-image. But again, under an alternative limit God image of Abraxas these archon energies are not surprising to me anymore.

With that in mind, here are some 2026 predictions:

The Democrats will overwhelmingly win 2026 elections. Trump is already sub-40% approval and if the stock market falls or if his war mania (on behalf of his handlers) continues, he will sink below his all time low support. They will likely win 2028 as well, after which we will see parabolically increasing levels of brown race communism. Trump is trying to bribe voters with $2,000 “tariff rebates”, which will make the deficit and inflation worse, but that is insufficient to stem the decline of his popularity even if if it passes, which is unclear. Nick Fuentes will continue to be astroturfed and elevated as the “leader of the right” - The upper elites are uplifting this federal asset on their social media platforms as they assess the potential for him becoming a Hitler-esque fall guy and to use him as a scare tactic to promote the ingathering of the Jewish exiles (Adam Green is on to the scent, also note this The Atlantic puff piece (lol), this Chuck Schumer tweet, and J.D. Vance also uplifting him by mentioning him by name). Height (5’5”), sexual pathology (homosexual and possible pedophelia), and social awkwardness may limit mass appeal, but elite platform access and rhetorical skill could compensate. Tracking as test case for channeling authentic grievance through compromised vessel, but I think he caps out early. Gold and silver will continue to do well, although there may be some weakness if a big stock market fall happens. The U.S. Debt Clock places the current real value of silver at between $1,100-1,500/oz based on historic ratios to the dollar (see the far right side of the link) and gold at $9,000-12,500/oz. The Greater Israel project will continue apace. By this I mean the continued assemblage of the lands in Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Gaza for eventual formalized control and with room made for the upcoming ingathering of the diaspora, using whatever propaganda is necessary for cover. Jordan, Egypt lands will be later. Anti-semitism will continue to increase but in a controlled manner, sponsored by the Jewish-owned and controlled social media platforms (Google’s YouTube, Musk’s Twitter/X controlled by the ADL, etc.). In line with #5, there will be further public revelations about the nature of the so-called “deep state” (following the manipulated Epstein files and stuff like Department of Homeland Security’s Twitter account being based in Israel) - not because there is a power struggle going on, but because they are so far ahead in their analytics and control (via A.I., control of the internet, election systems, the propaganda apparatus) that they feel comfortable encouraging loss of faith in the system dialectically for their end goals (Greater Israel, ingathering of diaspora, war, collapse of the West into formal controlled, destroyed serf colonies). National debt will continue to increase parabolically; Republican efforts to narrow the deficit will meet with total failure. (easy prediction) CBDC rollouts will continue worldwide and steps will be made toward its implementation in the United States. Easy prediction, but I am not sure exactly how it will be unveiled in the U.S. - doing the Japan approach would be easy (i.e. pop the greatest stock market bubble of all time, create mass panic, offer CBDC as a “safe” dialectical solution much as Japan switched onto their Rothschild central bank model after popping their bubble), but they could do it other ways such as with the fake-decentralized stablecoin model discussed above. There will be continued efforts to crack down on free speech throughout the West and including the United States. Substack will increase its shadow bans and algorithms disfavoring dissident content (Keir Starmer just joined the platform and Chris Best is publicly compromised); we are already seeing this now, but it will get worse (the ADL’s “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach”, which they forced down Twitter’s gullet applied here). The removal of anonymous speech under the false guise of “child protection” will make inroads in the U.S. If a major war breaks out, the elites will use the war as a pretext for dramatic increases in censorship. Real inflation will remain high and average quality of life will continue to decrease in line with neoliberal feudalism. (easy prediction) The Ukraine/Russia war will either still not end or if it does (and Ukraine/Russia’s rulers are, per ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱, saying it will end by January 15), it will merely be a Minsk-style false ceasefire where military buildup intensifies and fighting informally continues. The wise Igor Strelkov makes similar points from prison as translated in this post. There will be no real peace there because our upper elites love the ongoing slavic genocide and are making a tremendous amount of money while doing so. Tensions with China will continue to rise in line with eschatological requirements for a Gog vs. Magog war. There will continue to be no justice against Fauci, the 2017-2020 deep state plotters, or traitors like Mayorkas, who let in 20 million illegals from 2021-2025. 2026 may be elevated by FBI/CIA-backed protests (think BLM/antifa) leading up to elections, but it won’t be necessary as the demoralized right stays home. Trump himself, as a fully skinsuited stooge of the Zionist international finance elites serving under a krisha (Russian for “roof”, i.e. elite protection) will be fine personally, as will his family. I am tempted to call again for a market crash given the Buffett indicator is at an all-time high and there is no relation whatsoever between Nvidia, xAI, Oracle, and Microsoft and other whale tech companies and their underlying values, resulting in a $610 billion circular and obvious finance fraud (to the extent Michael Burry made a major bet against them, puts expiring in April 2026), but I am hesitant to do so and will refrain - the 2025 miss taught me that elite capacity to sustain obvious fraud through collective delusion exceeds rational prediction models. Bubbles can extend far longer than fundamentals suggest when all major players benefit from the fiction, and I underweighted psychological/coordination factors relative to material reality. Update to my worldview: factor in shared psychosis as a load-bearing structure, not just economic fundamentals. A market crash, if one happened, would juice such Democrat election gains (see item #1) to massive proportions, and would result in a taxpayer-funded bailout of tech AI companies authorized by skinsuited, marionetted puppet Trump, per here and here, and also a bailout of the fraud crypto space. Political influencer grifter reputations will get worse than they are even now, and continue to bleed attention; they will become objects of derision. Those behind/above Trump will continue rolling out the National Guard, ICE and Homeland Security, nation-wide militarization, under the false guise of immigration restrictionism, but it’s intent is to ultimately be used against dissidents to the system. Actual immigration enforcement will continue to be weak (i.e. not making a meaningful dent on the 20 million illegals brought in by Biden’s handlers 2021-2025, let alone the 30-50 million other illegals in the county), hyped up but toothless and used to justify #17. Many more people - who have been faced with mounting economic and mental health pressures - are going to crack psychically in 2026 more than in previous years (people cracked during COVID from fear, but this time it will be from despair and insufficient regulatory stabilizers). The effects of psychic pressure increases are cumulative - there are no social or institutional supports anymore to hold people’s psychic charge (religious, community, ideological), but with AI now pressuring both jobs and humanity’s understanding of reality itself, mental and emotional breakdowns will become common. Interest in philosophical pessimism, gnosticism and individuation will increase, but not quickly; this is because it is the only perspective that is properly poised to weather the storm of increasing neoliberal feudalism and permanently decreasing material quality of life moving forward, but the perspective is not well suited for an American secular, optimistic, extroverted psyche.

Lastly, to end this post, I didn’t have very many email conversations with Zman, but in his final email to me back in April he wrote: “I am much more optimistic [than you]. The truth is like a body. No matter how much you weight it down, it tends to pop back to the surface. Over the last several decades, our rulers have sunk a lot of bodies in the economy. Now they will start bobbing back up.” Under privatio boni, Zman’s perspective made sense - truth eventually surfaces because goodness is ontologically primary. Under Abraxas, though, truth surfaces and is ignored because power doesn't require truth-alignment to function. Bodies float up; no one cares.

I hope you found this post helpful, and I hope that 2026 turns out to be a better year than I expect. Thanks for reading.