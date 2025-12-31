The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
miforest's avatar
miforest
4d

I miss the Zmand all the time . He was a rare Happy Warrior for "his People" . his output was amazing and I read him every day. had the green door account too. he spent his waking hours lending clarity and context to the events that spewed from the mainstream media . basically he did it so we didn't have to . And he did it with exceptional talent and clarity. I still miss him profoundly .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Barca's avatar
Barca
4d

2025 yielded a bumper crop of fabricated terror spectacles for us to obsess over. Can't wait to see what the script writers have in store for us next season.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Neoliberal Feudalism · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture