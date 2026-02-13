New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites, which completes a three part series on an energy typology and its implications. It discusses how such a typology leads to a weakening of elite control over the noetic commons which governs public perception.

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.