As the digital spectacle enters its decadent phase, the social media “grift economy”, once a tool of mass manipulation and personal enrichment, is running on fumes. The same psychological levers that once fueled engagement now breed exhaustion, cannibalism, and nihilism. In this late stage, the influencers and their audiences mirror the collapsing empire they inhabit: parasitic, addicted to novelty, unable to produce meaning. The grifter civil war is the death rattle of the entire postwar dialectical soft power control system.

Welcome back. In two of my recent posts (here and here) I discussed how elites used influencers - each within their own niche, both right and left leaning - in order to control the public, how the system was firmly in place in the post-World War 2 environment with the CIA-controlled Congress for Cultural Freedom which paid a who’s-who of famous writers, artists, intellectuals, and other culture war influencers to advance their dialectical games, and how the same system is in place now just with digital form.

The dynamics required in an environment of societal expansion, though, are different than the dynamics required in an environment of social contraction (a shift from hope for material collective improvement to a hope for identity-based justice or revenge), and there are different levels to this. The odious Peter Thiel remarked how we have transitioned from an optimistic to a pessimistic society, because the opportunities presented to us have really not panned out - “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters.” (I watched an episode of The Jetsons recently and it doesn’t hold up well at all, the plot pacing is too uneven and meandering, although it still represented a stay at home mother/one parent working household.). Here, the following dynamics are at play:

The e-grifters need continued access to the mainstream platforms; The mainstream platforms are all owned by the international financial elite, policed by lower level shitlib and Indian moderators who do what they’re told without question; As such, the grifters must stay within tight and ever-changing content parameters depending on upper elite goals; The Jewish question, which was previously forbidden on these platforms, is now allowed to an extent. However, discussion of the dialectical control by the upper elites who control both the right and left for their own purposes is still forbidden - hence, guys like Owen Benjamin are still banned on YouTube. (The upper elites are fine throwing the Jewish masses to the wolves as scapegoats, which they did previously in controlled World War 2, which is necessary now to effectuate the ingathering of the exiles per eschatological End of Days prophecies, which they are following as a blueprint); Because the grifters either don’t understand the bigger picture or they can’t talk about it, and because positive political/social developments are not forthcoming, they have to keep changing their messaging, increasingly desperate, to hold onto their audiences, who are growing increasingly bored and angry with no positive change occurring. Audiences are a fickle beast, they require constant newness and hope stimulation or their attention will wander (this is, ultimately, a knock not on the grifter but on the masses and human psychology itself; the grifters are providing a service desired by many so they can avoid thinking for themselves or, worse, contemplation of the void). How can they hold on to their audiences when things are continuously getting materially, politically and culturally worse and the sparkly promises never materialize? Furthermore, Trump support is collapsing, which will be discussed further below, which further impedes their efforts; This is resulting in an ongoing and increasing intense grifter civil war, such as Owens vs. Fuentes vs. Shapiro vs. Tucker. It’s natural; they are desperate and cannibalizing each other’s content and audiences (although Shapiro’s audience is especially astroturfed); The grifter civil war is promoted by the elites and juiced by endless CIA, Israeli, Indian, and Chinese bots as a sparkly Current Thing; A sure sign you are being conned is a regular use of the words “we” (who is “we”? It’s the grifter proclaiming that he speaks for you) and “need to”, i.e. “we need to do X in order to prevent Y or gain Z”. No, I’m not part of your “we” and I don’t need to “do” anything; neither do you. Do what you want, tend your garden. I discuss this further in this Note; At the same time, the sophistication of the grifters has capped out: they’ve all learned their engagement tactics from guys like Mr. Beast who were early hackers of the public psyche - everything from how video thumbnails needed to be structured to how videos should be edited to what words needed to be said, these were studied as a science in order to maximize viewership, engagement, and “please like and subscribe.” If you look at any grifter topic on Youtube they all look the same now, begging for your attention and engagement (Thumbnail A/B testing → 400% CTR uplift, 8-second hook rule → 70% retention cliff, all political YouTube now mimics this: same red arrow, same ALL-CAPS, same “you won’t believe…”) - it’s not ideology but rather industrialized attention theft, and it’s pathetic. The big players like Mr. Beast have entrenched their position, especially as he has his Amazon deal and huge spend for Beast Games - he’s constructing a moat that his competition will not be able to reach, which is why he treats it as a loss leader and allegedly lost tens of millions on season one - allegedly.

Because of these factors, going on culture war social media like Twitter/X or YouTube is utterly toxic today - I look at Twitter and it’s the same e-grifters doing the same tired, boring cons, juiced by their bot armies, trying to farm engagement with endless Current Thing hysteria. As I wrote, “Twitter/X is an abomination. I check on it occasionally to get a pulse for the current culture war slop, and to check out a couple of posters such as Owen Benjamin, but man, the state of it is terrible - it’s stuck in a Current Thing goyslop shallow culture war nightmare, with urgent hot takes begging for your attention by the same grifters doing this day in and day night for years at a time, astroturfed by an infinity of Zionist, Indian and Chinese bots and with zero memory or ability to draw inferences whatsoever. This is how people are choosing to live their lives? Christ, abolish the internet if this is what it’s going to be.” This stuff is getting tired, it’s getting played out, and a shift is coming. Substack traffic is up massively, which creates its own issues including upticks in grifters and bots, but longer form content looks like a Godsend compared to the horrors of short-form Tweeting, YouTube or corrupt academia, and is only natural at this point.

This isn’t meant to imply there are only two sides or that any particular figures are allied or enemies; it’s more of an ever-shifting circle jerk of drama.

The wonderful gnostic bishop Stephan Hoeller stated in his 2025 America tarot reading that all of the cards for 2025 were good - except for the last one, which meant that the year would end in great disappointment:

Trump is intentionally tanking the America First movement on behalf of his international finance handlers (which was, to my eyes, a requirement for him to avoid prison, be allowed to win the controlled 2024 election and to financially grift billions for himself - it seems that he was turned fully in early 2024 after his proposed replacement Ron DeSantis flamed out, discussed previously here and here), doing all the things necessary to destroy support for the movement. These moves to dynamite the right include (1) unlimited corruption (see pre-inauguration Trumpcoin and Melaniacoin to start), (2) unnecessary and counter-productive heavy-handed immigration enforcement, (3) over-the-top Epstein obstruction (which remains a puzzle), (4) 50 year mortgages, (5) support for the Gaza ethnic cleanse (and now U.S. Gaza military base) and globohomo Ukraine war, (6) inviting Al Qaeda to the White House, (7) no “deep state” arrests, (8) endless corrupt pardons, (9) dramatically expanding the national security state, (10) Palantir and Operation Stargate corruption, (11) crypto corruption, (12) heavy inflation and deepening deficits, (13) tariffs without domestic job growth, (14) curbing free speech, (15) going to war against Iran, (16) support for unlimited H1b and Chinese foreign students, the list goes on and on. See here for Emerald Robinson’s take, but I’m confident that none of this is a mistake and it’s not due to listening to poor advisors (these grifters are still using that line?). Ay carambe:

Trump with CIA/potentially Mossad asset Al Qaeda “head” of Syria who recently had a $10 million bounty on his head. America Last.

It seems like 2026 and 2028 are shaping up to be massive Democrat victories after they dramatically overperformed in various November 2025 elections, including Soros-backed Mamdami (yes, Dolores, most of these elections were in Democrat strongholds, but they strongly outperformed expectations and Hispanic support for Trump/Republicans - always weak historically - has dramatically collapsed in the wake of the intentional botching of immigration enforcement). After their upcoming victories the push for brown race communism will accelerate far faster than what we have seen so far (akin to what happened in California, where a historically Republican state has turned into a permanent supermajority failed state due to non-white voting (which votes consistently Democrat) and is therefore a simple math problem, exacerbated by fake and controlled vote-by-mail which counts “votes” for weeks after the election itself) - structured as a grievance-based smash and grab against whites, shrinking the nation’s economic pie massively, which will then be blamed on the victims and ratcheted further - if the financial backers of Trump (who are the same financial backers of the race communists) don’t criminalize speech and utilize ICE against the American right first, anyway. It’s an endless controlled Republican to Democrat to Republican to Democrat ping-pong oscillating dialectic straight into the bowels of Hell.

Ultimately, as I wrote in a Note, the more intense and sophisticated globohomo power control gets, the more they reveal themselves and the deeper one must dig inside spiritually for a counterbalance. Indeed, it is the level of oppression that brings out the depths of spirituality; Solzhenitzyn said there were basically no suicides in the forced labor camps, contrast that with the massive nihilism and despair in decadent, materialist society. So everything comes with a silver lining to it. Personally, I think the upcoming level of oppression will be the greatest in human history - with woke, malevolent AIs micromanaging humanity on an individual basis for nefarious purposes (the “Mark of the Beast” and the digital panopticon), really proving Schopenhauer’s comment that this world is some kind of Demiurgic Hellhole - and for humanity to survive, it will have to reach a spiritual depths that it has not accessed previously.

Thanks for reading.