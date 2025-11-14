The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Erik
2d

On the topic of personal enrichment vs nihilism:

As an elder millennial, I learned a lot from people on the internet. My personal path took me from the early days of overclocking and water cooling computers, to building complicated hydroponic setups and eventually designing and building my own house in the country. Could I have learned it all from books? Probably not. There are some really clever people online and I've stood on their shoulders.

Looking at my substack here and what gets engagement, its the opposite of that. The popular topics are the moon landing hoax with its "Nothing good ever happens" nihilism and random gender slop stuff.

Jumping forward to the Agenda 2030 technocracy agenda, it is clear that the true freedom I now enjoy will only be available to those who have spent years cultivating skill at farming, animal husbandry & the trades. And it seems these topics are the exact ones which are least popular online.

Is this a deliberate function of the algorithms, or is interest in these things really that limited now?

If you've never gardened successfully before, I urge you to check out my latest article on growing pot. Do you need to grow pot? No. But these are the skills that will be useful under the upcoming regime.

Joseph Hex
2d

I'm emerging from a multi-month sabbatical from all forms of social media (Substack included) to say thank you. I've still been reading your emails and I'm so thankful for the medium and the message.

Now back to sabbatical.

