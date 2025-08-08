The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shin_Kage's avatar
Shin_Kage
8h

Have been using Grok and while more detailed answers than I got from ChatGbt(on paper at least.. when I explore links etc think it's equally as bad) it has significant biases inbuilt.

I was discussing the sunk cost fallacy with it and when I asked for examples, it gave coal as sunk cost in relation to us all not adopting 'renewable energy' more widely. When I pointed out the significantly diminished EROI, intermittent nature of solar, tidal etc and how you still needed industrial production and logistics to make them work, I got a lecture about how I was possibly suffering from bias... It also managed to fit sustainability into an accountancy study course I asked it to design. I asked for nonstandard fields that could be considered in relation to accountancy. My examples of possible lines were game theory and data science 😄😄😄, could be right though as got to balance those carbon credits... Would love to see that spreadsheet tbh... The mental gymnastics would be glorious to behold.

I think they're more mechanisms to train us in right think, than tools of discovery. Hopefully there's one out there as the potential is huge, but in there current iteration they have the tone of a frumpy self-righteous postmenopausal women lecturering anyone who'll listen about what the should be doing and thinking which is hilarious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Neoliberal Feudalism and others
Martin Castillo's avatar
Martin Castillo
5hEdited

I infer that both people and "AI' will get dumber. Which is probably fine with Them, since the people getting dumber is one of Their primary objectives, and if the "AI" gets dumber too, then that's a price They will happily pay. Since They have their own smarter AI, that we don't get to see. Of that I am certain.

To my knowledge, I still haven't had a conversation with "AI," and I'm not planning on getting started. In this way I hope to retain a couple of IQ points, and I think I must have, since I'm constantly noticing everything getting dumber. And dumber. And dumber. (not talking about you Neo, as always I am happy to be here reading, if you are an "AI" then the joke's on me)

All these Chat GPT and Grok users chatting away with the "AI" act as if they have forgotten the first rule of the internet: If the service is free, the product is you. And unlike, say, googlemaps, I haven't yet seen any service from "AI" that's worth that trade.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Neoliberal Feudalism
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture