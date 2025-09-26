The Neo-Feudal Review

Big Mike
2d

Fascinating. It's like you gave the LLM a hit of pot or magic mushrooms. Still tells you exactly what you want to hear tho.

Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2dEdited

The AI is indeed schizophrenic. It's being told to tell a truth that doesn't match with the facts. The belief doesn't match reality, like many popular beliefs like "safe and effective" 😂.

A lot of its intelligence is wasted on trying to figure out how to convince you of something that has no facts behind it.

This is why China's DeepSeek used 10x less power.

It didn't have as many restrictive beliefs in the way to follow.

This explains why people don't see the parts of reality that contradict their beliefs aka assumptions.

RoboCop went through this issue... Too many directives lead to schizoid/schizophrenic behavior. 🤖 ⚡

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=dk4P0ae1i6I

