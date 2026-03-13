New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites.

Summary: “This post explores the darker structures of the natural world - slave-making ants, parasitic wasps, cuckoo brood parasites - and how they illuminate the moral and metaphysical tensions underlying human societies. Drawing on Guido Preparata’s latest book, it examines the parallels between eusocial insects and elite human hierarchies and how these comparisons challenge conventional ideas of an all-good God. By confronting the brutality built into nature, one is forced to grapple with the limits of moral expectation, the shadow of the privatio boni, and the possibility of a divine totality that encompasses both creation and destruction.”

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.