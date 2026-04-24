New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites. It’s description is as follows:

“This essay explores Jung’s conception of historical ages, particularly the transition from Pisces to Aquarius, through the lens of archetypes, Christian symbolism, and astrology. Drawing on Jung’s Aion, Edinger’s interpretations, and mytho-historical analysis, it examines how the Christ/Antichrist dialectic of Pisces shaped the past two millennia and how the Aquarian age invites individuation, integration of opposites, and conscious human participation in the unfolding of the divine.”

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.