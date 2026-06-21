New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites. Its description is as follows:

“This essay analyzes Augustine's Confessions, arguing that his conversion and the privatio boni framework served as a psychological stabilization mechanism - a redemptive hinge-set that suppressed his shadow and externalized evil onto others. The analysis frames Augustine as the definitive case study for why most psyches require such containers, setting the stage for later figures who approached but failed to fully inhabit the non-redemptive Abraxian position.”

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.