The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter James's avatar
Peter James
10h

This was excellent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sean's avatar
Sean
8h

Great Post, Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture