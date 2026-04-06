New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites. It’s description is as follows:

“This post examines the ongoing Iran war through a structural lens that the standard and dissident frameworks cannot provide. Beginning with a series of unanswered questions - why the war was launched with almost no public justification, why Israel's stock market is at all-time highs despite purported Iranian retaliation, why every Israeli enemy in the region has been systematically eliminated while Israeli allies remain - it argues that the war is not a geopolitical conflict but a single integrated operation with five simultaneous outputs. The post then situates this operation within a deeper framework, arguing that the degradation of the Western population is not a byproduct of the system but its calibrated output and that the Iran war marks the acceleration toward the formalization of covert hierarchy into overt control.”

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.