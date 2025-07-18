The Neo-Feudal Review

2dEdited

"For philosophically pessimistic dissidents networking is much less about power or money acquisition than about spiritual growth - to think in new ways, to learn previously unconsidered topics, perhaps there’s an element of emotional camaraderie as well, as no one wants to feel totally isolated."

Anyone who hasn't changed in the past few years (repeatedly) isn't using their brains. The optimists whether eternally blind, daft, or just greedy (many know they're fucking with their readers for $) will always find the arrival of friends and riches effortless because people will never abandon hope for isolation, no matter how wrapped in deception that hope is proffered. Coping is stasis doping. But isolation is a gift, not a curse. And it is the reward for those who value truth above all else. A purified conscience can’t stray from truth without rewiring itself—or corroding slowly under the weight of cognitive dissonance.

I'm optimistically pessimistic about all this, but if I'm still optimistically pessimistic in a year, I'm not using my brain.

2d

Interesting. I gravitate towards people who seem to get to the bottom of things better than others; people who have extreme amounts of knowledge and enormous attention spans, because I think those are essential requirements for any kind of wise take. Articulating it in a compelling post is essential as well.

We all need reason to hope and not give up, but it's hard to maintain an optimistic worldview after you pass a certain threshold of awareness.

I'm a huge fan of Jasun Horsley but I almost never watch movies anymore because it's pretty clear even the most artful films are incredibly well made psyops and/or propaganda.

Still, I'd like to know what's actually going on. There's no sense in being delusional.

But what to do about it? That's the question that won't go away, and nobody seems to have the answer.

