This post explores the divide between philosophically optimistic and pessimistic voices within the dissident space and discusses the personal and strategic implications of networking, audience size, and ideological alignment. It reflects on how optimists dominate reach due to hopeful messaging, while pessimists - often introverts with darker worldviews - pursue connection more for spiritual and intellectual growth. A map of writers across these spectrums is provided, offering insight into a fragmented but evolving ideological landscape.

This is a post about the benefits and drawbacks of networking.

Inspiration for this post, although brewing in the back of my mind already, came from two places:

Librarian of Celaeno ’s April post The Dissident Right and Its Discontents where he discusses how diverse what he calls the “dissident right” is , united only in it’s shared opposition to the establishment (where “dissident right” is a label I’m souring on and contemplating a replacement , although such labels are meant as a directional guidepost and not as a rigid system to be worshipped ). Librarian castigates the “JQ crew”, “doomerism”, "conspiracism”, the “elite human capital crowd”, and “Groypers” as he aligns with an optimistic Christian nationalist vision, highlighting dozens of posters who he interacts with, respects and appreciates; and Peter James ’s post about how his unwillingness to network played a big role in his failure as a comedian, where others less funny and talented than he networked to bigger opportunities, after which they were able to develop their talents in a way he was not and eventually surpass his skill level.

Librarian’s post highlights to me how astute my prior breakdown of the dissident right was, which divided such writers into a quadrant: (1) whether the individual is philosophically optimistic or pessimistic and (2) whether they post on a political, cultural, or metaphysical level. Librarian’s friends are all philosophical optimists who mostly post on cultural levels, and he distances himself from philosophical pessimists and simple political posters. These optimist cultural warrior writers include:

I got my start as a commenter on John Carter’s stack. We’ve disagreed at times, but I can say confidently that his work is excellent. Dave Greene, κρῠπτός, and Johann Kurtz are phenomenal writers and good men, as are Isaac Simpson, Jonathan Epps and Alan Schmidt. Adrian Vermeule and Charles Haywood are brilliant and committed patrons of many of us here and in the real world. Dimes, Fortissax, Mark Bisone, Tree of Woe, Kenaz Filan, LucTalks, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, William M Briggs, Billionaire Psycho, el gato malo - all quality. Lee and the whole crew at IM-1776 are great, and of course I’ve already mentioned Raw Egg Nationalist. Christopher F. Rufo and Christopher Brunet-each does great work despite their differences. Yakubian Ape and The Brothers Krynn deserve ten times their subscriber numbers. Yuri Bezmenov was once denounced by Alexander Vindman; what better mark of quality do you need? Constantin von Hoffmeister and Office Hours with Lomez do the hard work of promoting rightist authors in analogue form, a project very much in need, and are brilliant in their own right. Likewise, few have done as much as Dudley Newright to promote interesting rightist thought on Substack and X. Not that they need my endorsement, but Sigma Game, The Z Man, Don Surber, Morgoth, eugyppius and James Howard Kunstler are all big names worth a follow, and while I don’t always agree, Curtis Yarvin is a must-read. And of course, there’s the ladies- Peachy Keenan, Mary Harrington, and the ever-gracious Nina Power. All of these are great, among so many others.

Alternatively, I almost exclusively interact with philosophical pessimist cultural/metaphysical writers, although there’s a bit of overlap with the above with more borderline edge case writers (

,

,

,

(

), and

occasionally flirts with the darker side). It’s interesting how the gulf between optimists/pessimists and metaphysical/cultural/ political writers has increased over time: in mid-2023, when I started posting, the gulf seemed far smaller than it is now, and the interaction overlap was much greater. As a philosophical pessimist alternating between cultural and metaphysical interests, I basically don’t interact with philosophical optimist dissidents

anymore (and I don’t mean to highlight Librarian alone, merely to use his post to the broader issues involved; I’ve had only respectful interactions with him).

at all

On Audience Size

Philosophically optimist dissidents possess far larger of an audience than pessimist dissidents - I would guess somewhere between 25x and 100x larger, although it’s hard to quantify. This is for good reason; people naturally want to believe that the world can be made into a better place politically, economically, religiously, either through their own efforts or by relying on favored politicians to save them (hence the Q phenomenon). People require hope to live, and this is a dark, cruel world; getting a little jolt of hopium - Trump will save us! Tariffs, expulsions of illegals, stock market increases, putting the woke and trannies away, Christ is King, brothers! - helps many people through their day. Even Andrew Anglin, the king of race-focused Daily Stormer, pivoted to a religious-based outlook (I presume) because the audience size was so much bigger and he would otherwise starve. As I wrote in a Note:

One of the curious things about this reality is the difficulty of understanding and judging scope. For example, maybe there’s a hundred like-minded English language dissident writers out there [NLF: “like-minded” being philosophical pessimist dissidents], if I’m being generous and taking into account my very limited vantage point of the writers out there. From what I see it’s actually much smaller than a hundred. Political commentators are almost universally grifters surfing the wave of the Current Thing. Yet there are billions of English speakers out there. Shouldn’t this scene - shouldn’t any of these ultra niche scenes? - be far bigger than they are? After all, the Current Thing seems to be a defining feature of this age, everyone talks about it and thinks about it and is animated by it. Yet that’s where it ends for almost everyone, pigs forcefed at the trough of shill marionetted influencers and media.

It’s also easy to get jealous of writers who tap into larger latent readership pools even if their takes are poor and their predication capacities are very bad. After all, even though one may write ultimately for oneself - I think of the story that Ernst Junger told about Picasso -one cannot live on “soul work” alone: see Kafka’s A Hungry Artist, where, according to critic Maud Ellmann, we survive by the gaze of others and "it is impossible to live by hunger unless we can be seen or represent doing so". I’ve had the silly idea to create an alternate account Pessoan heteronym, spazz out on low IQ optimistic durr-hurr cultural level takes, and watch how readership skyrockets. However, that would not be psychologically healthy; it’s not possible to adopt a persona like this and not be negatively psychically affected by it.

Regardless, because the religion of the modern era is the Current Thing - to get excited by new political developments, focusing on the details and debating it with others, acting it out with passion one way or the other, not just for those forever online but normies too - it’s much easier to follow the Current Thing plotlines if one has hope and optimism for the future. “If we just try harder, focus more, debate more, engage more, things will change for the better, brothers! Positive change is just around the corner!” For those interested in power acquisition, too, one has to be an optimist almost by definition - believing that the world is irreparably fallen and will not get better due to human nature and the predatory base incentives of this reality is not a helpful belief structure toward networking, tribe formation, or war. It’s defeatist and depressing, and that sucks, right? Under the optimist approach, the internal contradictions (Jungian unconscious) that haunt every person is externalized into a utopian ideology which allows that person to hide from himself, at least until the ideology fails.

Networking for philosophically pessimistic dissidents, though, is a different ballgame: sour on the ability to improve this fallen world and with a much smaller potential audience size, with almost all being introverts, networking is much less about power or money acquisition than about spiritual growth - to think in new ways, to learn previously unconsidered topics, perhaps there’s an element of emotional camaraderie as well, as no one wants to feel totally isolated. I have no idea what

’ politics are, maybe he’s an NPC or shitlib, but his approach to comedy is in line with general pessimism and introversion. He wrote:

The long answer [for why I failed at comedy] is that I neglected the most important part of finding success in any business or creative scene: relationship building. “It’s all about who you know” is a well-worn cliche, but I’ve learned the hard way that cliches are cliche for a reason. They get repeated so often because they’re uniquely true and useful. The problem is that we mistake their repetition for a lack of vitality and insight and choose to ignore them, often at our own peril. When I moved to New York in 2012, I was temperamentally averse to networking, both in real life and online. The whole thing just seemed so gross and transactional to me. I saw comics glad-handing each other at shows and complimenting/tagging each other’s jokes on Facebook and Twitter, and I was immediately put off. There used to be a very mean-spirited (but incredibly accurate) Tumblr account called Comedians Complimenting Comedians that perfectly sums up the sort of thing I’m talking about. And no, I was not behind it…. But then something interesting happened. Because a comedian (who might have been less funny than me at the time) built relationships and ingratiated themselves in the scene, they got more opportunities for quality stage time and eventually became funnier than me. Years later, I’d watch that same comic generate rolling waves of laughter with their jokes, and it would be painfully obvious that I had been surpassed. Because I didn’t have any close relationships with other comedians, I was trying to improve by doing open mics, bar shows, late night comedy club spots, and whatever other scraps of stage time I could hustle up for myself. Every rep on stage is important, but not all reps are created equal. You can’t always get a good read on material doing the spots I was doing, and that negatively impacted my artistic growth. These other comics were performing in front of real audiences on a regular basis, and it was like they hit one of those accelerator ramps in Mario Kart. I, meanwhile, had run off the track and was spinning around in circles.

He goes on to state that he wishes he networked harder against his own inclinations, but I have doubts whether that approach would have worked for him. Perhaps it wasn’t that he wasn’t networking, perhaps he was surrounded by a bunch of optimists who he didn’t like and didn’t want to force himself to.

The updated list

The following is the graph posted in my original March 2024 article (boy, due to Guenon’s increased solidification of the world this feels like ten years ago):

This chart holds up quite well, I think. While one’s place on the chart is largely based on one’s intrinsic physiognomy and outlook, people’s opinions do change to a limited extent over time based on emotional and spiritual development. I’d move

somewhat further to the right on the chart toward optimism after he called Trump’s 2024 win the start of a new post-Faustian era,

I’d move a bit leftwards as he sours on Hegseth and the

Trump 2.0,

has moved further left and up, and I think

has become slightly more pessimistic as he increasingly understands the depths and stupidities of human nature. Shoutout as well to

for maintaining communication with pessimists even as he remains a pretty steadfast optimist. I may have moved a bit further toward pessimism, although I’ve conversely articulated the importance of stoically narrowing the scope of what I focus on to the things that I can directly impact in my life. In other words, even if I am solidly blackpilled about politics and human nature, I believe that I must try to remain optimistic and push for better outcomes in the spheres of life that I control, much like the

.

amazing, wonderful, stupendous

Writers to highlight

Focusing in just on the upper left quadrant of the chart, here are some additional writers who share a philosophically pessimist outlook (it’s hard to find pessimist politics level writers because one needs a broader perspective in order to cope with life). Some are more pessimist than others, some are much more metaphysically focused and others cultural. In no particular order:

Although not “rightists”, I’ll also offer an honorable mention to

- a depressed and pessimistic communist wagecucking and

, and

of

, whose interview

shared much of my perspective about how the international banking elite, the owners of the world central banks, rule the world, and they use divide-and-conquer tactics like "wokeism", along with race, gender, sexual orientation differences, so people are too busy fighting amongst themselves to focus on the financial parasitism.

Lastly, although his politics are nuanced and evolving - I think he doesn’t quite know what to make of pessimist dissidents, and his interests are varied -

of

deserves a shoutout here, as his debut novel

does an excellent job describing with a decent amount of sympathy a young man blown out mentally by modern secular nihilism and doesn’t offer any neat solutions. And while probably too optimistic for this post,

of

points the way

, at least from

: narrow the scope of what one focuses on to what we can accomplish in our own little sphere in life, and listen to our intuition, blended with our natural interests and talents, to achieve what we are meant to in this world. This is, as I

, ultimately the opposite of the blackpill or pessimism on a personal level.

I hope you found this continued discussion about optimist versus pessimist dissidents helpful in some way, and I hope it leads you to discover new and interesting writers. If I left any of my online acquaintances off who I regularly read, my apologies, and I’ll try to include you next time. If you think you fit the bill of what’s discussed here, feel free to leave a comment and hopefully others will discover you that way.

Thanks for reading.