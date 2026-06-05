New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites. Its description is as follows:

“Different psyches are not broken in the same way or by the same things - they are organized around different primary stabilizers, and when those stabilizers fail under sufficient pressure, the failure looks different and demands different responses. This essay maps five primary stabilizer types, how neoliberal feudalism is degrading each of them, and why the solutions that work for one constitutional type are metabolically toxic for another.”

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.