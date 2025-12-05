The ultra-wealthy are not just failing to be productive; they are active agents (”archons”) of a false, oppressive reality. Their “philanthropy” is either status signaling or a more sophisticated form of control. The system itself selects for and rewards a specific, spiritually-deficient archon energy characterized by ruthlessness, myopia, and a robotic consciousness, fully in line with a gnostic understanding of the world.

Welcome back. One of the interesting questions I’ve had is why does it seem like the ultra wealthy do nothing societally productive with their wealth? By this I mean to help local communities, to strength the body politik, to assist the volk, to direct funds into pioneering research, to oppose the Federal Reserve system and to limit immigration (which hurts working families), to establish alternative media companies and alternative social media companies and to issue prizes to the best dissident content, to push for real environmental sustainability (lowering immigration rates dramatically impacts environmental sustainability because immigrant consumption rates dramatically increase within first world countries - this is why many in the Sierra Club used to be anti-immigration before the org was skinsuited in the late 1990s with the David Gelbaum $100 million bribe), educating the youth to care about and value society and not just themselves and lead by example, to sponsor dissident thinktanks. The closest I can think of is Henry Ford, who wanted to raise his workers’ wages at the expense of shareholders and who was barred from doing so by judges, after which his foundation was skinsuited by globohomo after his weak son lost control, or maybe Charles Lindbergh with the America First Committee (although he wasn’t nearly that wealthy). If I had billions of dollars, there is so much cool stuff that one could do that isn’t done by our modern class of the ultra wealthy. Someone like Peter Thiel really doesn’t count - he uses his wealth to silence critics (Gawker), to sexually exploited handsome young men for sex, and he throws his funds back into controlling and hurting society even more. Or look at Steve Bannon, the so-called “populist” who was secretly scheming with Jeffrey Epstein and Chinese billionaires to overthrow Orange Man because Orange Man chose Jared Kushner over him (and Bannon had a God complex), or Bill Gates, who also as a God complex and endlessly plots to sicken and destroy the world under friendly and helpful slogans, or Musk, who is deeply in bed with the military industrial complex (see: Starlink in Ukraine, CIA/ADL in charge of Twitter censorship) and his populist rhetoric is merely a lark to tittilate the bored masses). The way these people text to each other is revealing - it’s all about circles of influence, who you know, who the target is, who can be scammed, how one’s status can be raised. It’s so superficial and egotistical and disgusting.

What one sees in the billionaire class is a combination of apolitical material and atheistic consumption (big boats, whores, many houses, private air travel), ego inflation (names on school buildings), or outright shitliberalism. This is especially true of the wives and ex-wives of billionaires, who are extremely easy to persuade into social status signaling into “effective altruism”: I think of Bezos’s ex wife and Jobs’ widow as two that quickly come to mind, but there are many more - basically throwing endless money into “social justice” (education and welfare scam complex for the urban poor, which hurts instead of helps them) and “climate change” (amorphous justification for big government expansion, totally ignoring that most environmental pollution comes from China which is exempted from such pressures). I look at these people and want to scream, “You people are shallow MORONS! You have unlimited wealth at your fingertips, and all you do with it is consume and status signal! You are unworthy of the mandate of heaven!” I feel like I’m yelling at the aristocratic class before the French Revolution in terms of their level of disconnect (although the dynamics here are entirely different, they aren’t in danger of overthrow); at least with the (arguably) prior ruling class, the Protestant elites, they felt some degree of noblesse oblige; that is all gone, either total indifference or actual noblesse malice remains.

These people have been blessed with wealth by the Gods, but it is an interesting thing this realm of Caesar vs. the realm of Christ/spirituality - Jesus said “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God” (Matthew 19:24). In other words, those who succeed in the material world are usually spiritually deficient, and the other way around as well (those high in spirituality are usually materially poor). So it is an interesting opposite - those who have the money have no use for it other than consumption, power games and social status signaling to those in their class that they’re “better” than their peers even as the world goes to Hell, while those who could find a good use for it have no money. What has Sergey Brin done with his wealth other than buy a private island and enrich his ex-wife? What about Larry Ellison, going through a bunch of wives and buying movie studios and propaganda outlets, passing on the cost of his “Project Stargate” scam onto the public? Alternatively, the accumulation of wealth comes with significant strings attached to it, the wealth isn’t yours to do with what you will (just ask Kanye) - if you step out of line of the establishment consensus you will lose your investors, your financiers, your friends, your reputation, and therefore the pragmatic course for the ultra wealthy is to keep one’s head down and focus on one’s narrow niche. (I will note, that Michael Milken made great inroad into treating prostate cancer when he dedicated his life to it after his release from prison - it seems like he’s doing something useful with his funds, perhaps, even though his yearly conference is used by the ultra elites to connect.)

Maybe this is all coming from jealousy on my part, where I think I could allocate funds better than others. Yet if I were in their situation I would very probably end up doing the same things they do because of the incentive structure built into the system. My mentality is very different than theirs, but on the other hand that’s probably why I’m not wealthy (comparatively; everything is comparative).

This then leads into the conception of the archons, which is an idea I am wrestling with. Under the gnostic conception the archons are those who either wittingly or unwittingly do the will of the malevolent Demiurge on this plane, keeping the masses toiling in deliberate ignorance. As Stuart Douglas states in The Apocalypse of the Reluctant Gnostics:

The scholar of gnosticism Nicola D. Lewis (2013) notes that the word “archon” is derived from the Greek work for a political ruler, and also notes that the language in the gnostic texts used to describe “those who oppress us through enslaving our minds and hijacking our appetites is also political” (the use of the word “appetites” seems apropos given that the archons feed off us). She suggests that the gnostics’ use of the term “archon” might convey a deeply political message and that the gnostics’ view was that our enemies are “those in high places”. Were the gnostics - and perhaps Lewis - alluding to the idea that the archons control, deceive, defile, and imprison humanity through the agency of those in high political office? The Reality of the Rulers quotes St. Paul who taught that our struggle is not against the flesh, but against the authorities of the world, and the spirits of wickedness in high places. There are some commentators, the ones who are invariably dismissed as “conspiracy theorists”, who claim that there is a hidden agenda by a nefarious secret government that seeks the total enslavement of humanity. The gnostics would disagree; humanity was always been born into slavery. The Matrix that is our reality has already been pulled over our eyes to blind us from the truth.

A depiction of the Demiurge/Yaldabaoth/ Abraxas , from whom the Archons descend.

One of the fundamental points that should be noted about the archons is that their powers are limited.

The Reality of the Rulers teaches that it is a mistake to think that the archons have power over us. The archons do not have the capability to “overpower the root of truth”…Lewis comments that, whereas the archons “can harm us, oppress us, violate us, imprison, and enslave us”, they can enact their violence only on our bodies; they cannot harm our spirit. It might be added that, in addition to our bodies, the archons can equally, and far more significantly, harm our minds and our souls. The spirit, on the other hand, is immaculate, immune, incorruptible, and immortal. Due to their limited powers, the archons need to control humanity through deception. In Philip K. Dick’s view, the power of the archons is nothing more than “mere occlusion”. It is said that the devil’s greatest achievement was in persuading people to think he did not exist. The same could be said for the demiurge and the archons.” Furthermore, “in gnostic systems the archons that keep humanity imprisoned are not so much to be seen as evil - although their effects are very much evil - rather they are to be seen as being ignorant and of a very limited, unfeeling, robotic consciousness. As a result, the key to achieving salvation is not so much overcoming evil but about becoming more conscious.

I would argue that the archon energy is something each of us have to one degree or another - Philip K. Dick’s conception of reality as the Black Iron Prison isn’t guarded by demons with pitchforks, it’s administered by mid-level managerial demons in Patagonia vests who believe they’re the good guys and the public who gives them legitimacy - but one’s willingness to be ruthless, myopic, short sighted, to treat others abominably just for some more money and social status is directly tied to one’s rise in social status. In other words, it is human nature, and perhaps baked into the nature of reality itself, for those to rise to the top of the social hierarchy with a certain perspective and disposition. Per Douglas, “In accord with Jung’s dictum that what we resist, persists, Philip K. Dick thought that those who fight against the Empire become “infected by its derangement”, resulting in the paradox that, to the extent we defeat the Empire, we become the Empire. Sticking with the viral analogy, he notes that the Empire - the archons - spreads like a virus, imposing its nature on its enemies, and thereby takes control of its human hosts.” In other words, to try to beat the archons - the upper elites - at their own game means to become power hungry, empirical, paranoid and obsessed with control, which is also why our current leaders are so obsessed with destroying any nascent challenges to their rule. It was just announced that Mr. Beast is teaming up with the Rockefeller Foundation to unleash a stream of propaganda to target the youth; did Mr. Beast rise higher because of the brilliance behind his fish-dead eyes, or because his archon energy was so strong, where he does a little philanthropy with a hundred cameras on each shekel given out to make him look good to the public while selling low quality food and gambling to children?

I don’t have the answers to this stuff, but it feels like this world is a bunch of narrow-minded clowns shoved into a clown car and I - and you - are along for the ride. But if it all falls apart - which it might, as we barrel ahead recklessly into the void without any degree of environmental or social stability whatsoever, short-sightedly chasing greed, power and control - then Zuckerberg, Altman, and the entire upper levels of finance and the military industrial complex will retreat to their fortified underground bunkers while the rest of the world devolves into cannibal rape gangs straight out of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road, where they will then blame the victims for their endless greed and predation.

Thanks for reading.

PS: This post is dedicated to

, who asked for a post without any LLM editing / content smoothing (I always write the initial drafts of my posts and generally use LLM to improve readability and flow, but no LLM use in this one). The tone of this post feels like

ranting in Network, so it will likely entertain you “people” as I dance for attention (sorry, I am frustrated at Substack’s increased shadow banning and figuring out how to respond to it, maybe with a self-hosted website as backup).