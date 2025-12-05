The Neo-Feudal Review

Sam
Sam
3d

Once you create a world where every country is no longer self sufficient in either energy or food production, you create a world which will plunge into chaos if a link in the chain of food/energy production is ever broken.

Note how a big number of migrants of non-compatible cultural/religious beliefs is being funneled into each western nation these days. If that chaos scenario is ever triggered, this influx of non-compatible migrants will make sure that the anarchy that will emerge from that chaos is of the non-cooperative type (research different types of anarchies for more info).

That's where we are right now. A system which is purposely designed to deal the maximum amount of life loss, chaos and destruction, if the plebs ever rebel. Even a proper revolution against the cabal will lead to this chaos, because cabal has centralized most of food/energy production.

Back in the day, nearly every house and every country was self-sufficient. Energy was wood, food were the farms, water were the wells. What do we have now? A world perfectly designed for a massive depopulation event.

As for the billionaire class, one or two truthers have noted that most of the billionaires have gotten to that wealth via government contracts. They are part of the cabal, created by the cabal. A genuine, non-cabal billionaire, is perpetually in danger from various cabal entities - IRS, 'law', etc. I'm not sure such billionaires actually exist, since the cabal openly goes after them the moment they ever emerge.

Shin_Kage
3d

These people are not teir 1 shot callers imho. They are shadows cast to be manipulated by real power. Real power is opaque and hidden. I remember a George Soros comment along the lines of no matter the time or place, everyone has a call they have to answer. Even him.

Financial mechanism eg the Gates Foundation are pools of capital that can be allocated as ordered. Many of these peoples wealth is paper, and allowed and managed by external organisations. It's 'theirs' in the senses that they're name is on the paperwork, but if they tried to actively manage it, their are implicit and probable explicit consequences that make it essentially locked in. Their security details are there for protection, but double as constant monitors of behaviour and report back. When nessisory, they can be exicutioners, or manipulate the individuals, or situation-eg West being threatend with institutionalisation.

Don't get me wrong, they live better than kings of old, but they lack any meaningful agency. Also I suspect they are selected because they have King complexes. Irony that they are extremely well paid slaves is probably not lost on their controllers.

