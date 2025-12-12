This piece examines how modern power structures rely on externalized moral authority to maintain asymmetry, and why any political revolt built on the same moral grammar ultimately reproduces the hierarchy it opposes. Drawing on Jungian individuation and the symbol of Abraxas, the essay argues that integrating one’s capacity for evil dissolves the psychic machinery that elites depend on, making the individual ungovernable but not insurgent. It frames the only meaningful form of rebellion as an interior reconfiguration of the Self, a revolt that cannot be weaponized into tyranny or mobilized into a movement.

Welcome back. In this post, which is a follow up to The Archon Class, I would like to discuss what it means to “resist” globohomo. By globohomo I mean a portmanteau of globalization plus either homogenization or homosexuality - basically, a technocratic One World that flattens all aspects of reality into the controllable and commodifiable, controlled by a hidden but hierarchical and parasitical upper elite who own the central banks of the world and the money supply, enforced by transnational security elite gangsters and thugs and a cloying media/school system propaganda apparatus.

Now, I see a lot of endless “We must resist the elites! We must resist socialism and the centralized state and propaganda and the New World Order and the Great Reset and the CBDCs!” Okay, great, thanks for that. But what does resistance mean here? I read about, think about and write about this topic with an intense focus for most of my waking hours and I am personally entirely caught up in this system, just like you are. I am on my phone, computer and the internet for way, way too many hours a day. I use Gmail, I use Bing (a little better than Google), I use LLMs (carefully), I use Instagram and Telegram and the App Store and Signal. I use Substack. I use WhatsApp and Citi Mobile and Wells Fargo and look at Redfin. I use eBay and Slack. I have delivery of Amazon boxes by the equivalent of slave labor. I look at YouTube and watch movies and television. I use electricity from the power company and food from the grocery store and I derive income paid in U.S. dollars. I have health insurance. And if an observer was following my actions, they would see all this too - I am entirely keyed into this system, using it for most of my waking hours, and so are you! Sure, an ideal would be to live out in the countryside, grow my own food, do barter trade with locals - but for those doing this it is a very tough and poor life, necessitating funding from other sources like retirement income or social security (Owen Benjamin, for example, relies on donations from his followers - he isn’t close to living off the land) and property taxes have to be paid in US dollars anyway while barter is taxable in USD per the IRS code. Even the Amish have to deal with the real world and pay taxes, even they are keyed into the system (but less than most because they limit technology use - I will cover them further in the future). So retreating into the countryside, disconnecting from technology like a luddite is not going to solve your problems - you will be very poor, have very limited opportunities, have no opportunities for spouses or to help your offspring, globohomo will continue its infinite monetary printing inflation and shoving tens of millions of illegals to live right next to you. By comparison the “pagans” - a slur term used by Christians to refer to the Hellenic rural holdouts - were all absorbed into the system eventually even if they held out longer than others. And if you participate in urban technocratic system, you will inevitably be required to use its tools and to try to use them better and more efficiently than everyone else, or you will fail to succeed.

So my question is, when you or anyone else says we need to “resist the system”, what exactly are you referring to here? You want Republicans instead of Democrats in power? How’s that working out? You want immigration reversed but otherwise you’re cool with the advancement of technology into a neofeudal control grid? You want to insist on “paying in cash” as a way to “resist the encroaching digital system?” You want to larp as a “based Christian nationalist” - Christ is king, brother! - or a “based pagan” and worship Odin? These actions, piecemeal, are like putting a bandaid on a gaping bullet wound. Which parts of this system do you want to keep, which parts do you want to chuck, and on what philosophical, moral, ethical, and practical basis do you make your determination? You are aware that “nationalism” in the first place is entirely the product of a particular earlier stage of technological advancement, right? (the advent of the printing press). This is because the system as a whole, this Spenglerian Faustian reach-for-more, Whig history-as-progress, technological monstrosity is all tied together based on its metaphysical presuppositions - that consumption is good, growth is good, secularism is good, efficiency and money are good, increased interconnectiveness is good, flattened non-symbolic language is good. What most of you want is a tweaking of the existing system so that you have higher status and a higher percentage of the overall economic pie, you in charge instead of the current upper elites, better demographics and no pride flags, but because you are caught up in the propaganda and influencer and Current Thing and status games most are too myopic to see it. And if you or I ever took power we would very likely turn into the same Demiurgic archons we see in power today, because that is the incentive structure for gaining and retaining power baked into the nature of reality itself.

A depiction of the Demiurge/Yaldabaoth/ Abraxas , from whom the Archons descend.

There is a way to resist this system, I think, but not in the way that basically anyone talks about. Resistance in this sense is not political, cultural, or economic resistance, (although those are fine to engage in as a manifestation of interior resistance) - it is not ultimately about building parallel institutions or living in a cabin in the woods, ludditism or turning into McVeigh or Kaczynski, “build your own [X]”, “reject modernity, embrace tradition” - those energies are all absorbed by and into the system, resistance is turned into strengthening it. Instead, the fundamental resistance I refer to is metaphysical, to develop internally an entirely different way of seeing the world. As I wrote to Tree of Woe:

I’d argue the regime’s deepest mastery isn’t drones + imported voters + gun confiscation, it’s that they’ve captured the noetic commons so completely that the native population literally cannot coordinate perception of the war being waged on them. Trust in media is dead, yet the media still owns the Overton window, the topic list, the emotional script, the images that are allowed to go viral. The Current Thing is still manufactured in a handful of buildings in Manhattan and Langley. Before any serious resistance is possible, there would have to be a metaphysical shift away from outsourcing reality to institutional authority toward an inner source of truth: a cultural immune reaction that says “I will no longer accept your frame as the starting point of truth.” In my view, that’s what Jung called individuation: reclaiming the capacity to perceive, value, and judge without needing permission from the system being resisted. The moves in this direction are very nascent.

Basically, the soft power that the upper elites use to control the world is one of externalized division. They want people to associate with one side against another, to see the world as black and white, good versus evil; the specific delineations aren’t relevant. When they corral people in this manner then they can sit an influencer at the top of each group in order to direct and guide them. Such divide and conquer tactics are how the upper elites have always worked to control the noetic commons. But if you develop a perspective that sees the world as gray and not black and white - that while there is endless competition with winners and losers, it doesn’t make our side just and their side unjust, it allows one to step back and much more impartially view the situation, and this, in turn, helps one to see propaganda and dialectics for what it is and to defang it.

The way of Jungian individuation is such a route, although it sounds like gibberish to those not experiencing it directly from the inside (even a couple of years ago I would have had no idea what such words actually entailed). It is the trans-subjective process of holding crucified the opposite energies within us, seeing reality as layers which often contradict each other, until our intuition / the Self tells us the path forward via the transcendent function. This leads to Jung’s conception of numinosity, where issues can be grasped in an infinity of contradictory ways and directions. It is a lived phenomenological approach with results felt as a lived reality on an ongoing basis, a constant flux of possibilities and change. The path requires rejecting the privatio boni notion of God as all good in favor of God as Abraxas, the horrifying unity of all good and all evil. I’ll cover the metaphysics more fully in a future post.

If one works this horrifying and dangerous process, one may come to realize that good cannot exist without evil, that light cannot exist without darkness, and instead of suppressing our own darkness into our unconscious which then gets projected outwards onto the Other, which then makes one easy to manipulate via propaganda (us vs. them is always a controllable dialectic for third party goals), one may come to see how nuanced and internal and gradated this world is, how many different and contradictory levels of reality exist on so many different planes, and when one does this one becomes opaque, unclear to the system as a whole, unpredictable and unprogrammable, because one is listening to the infinite Self within instead of looking for outside authorities for answers. There are only two uses for integrating evil - the powerful use it to sanctify asymmetry (“this is the way the world works, better us on top than others, eat or be eaten”); alternatively, the individual may use it to dissolve the illusion of any external moral authority.

That is the answer to the predicament of the world that I see. To be clear, this interior reconfiguration is not intended as a retreat into passivity, quietism or spiritual solipsism - the individuated individual remains obligated to act in the material world, and even two highly individuated people may clash, as the resolution of opposites is only partial and provisional on the material plane. Nor is it a call to commit evil, but to recognize the impulse for evil within ourselves and integrate it intellectually as a part of being human. If one works on this process, the nature of action becomes transformed: one operates from one’s own necessary interest, which is a tragic requirement of existence in a reality that demands consumption and conflict (to be alive is to endlessly consume other living creatures in violation of the Golden Rule), without projecting one’s internalized darkness onto the opponent. A conflict may still occur but will be seen as tragedy instead of “destroying evil.” This means engaging with the world, making necessary choices, and even opposing others, but doing so with a radical understanding of the opponent’s perspective and validity, refusing to reduce them to a moral caricature or the external source of evil. This integration allows one to act effectively and decisively without engaging the psychic machinery of moral hysteria that elites rely on to control the masses. But this is interior work, it is unpredictable in how it manifests, it involves patience and acts of listening and it is dangerous work, too, especially as there is a flat zero institutional scaffolding today to offer guidance during it (vs., say, the Mystery cults) - but if it caught on, if people really practiced it, the metaphysics would ultimately affect all of society as a whole in radical ways, because politics and culture are downstream of belief. But this revolt scales exactly zero percent through movements, parties, or manifestos - it scales one soul at a time, in silence, through the terrifying work of meeting your own darkness without flinching.

