The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
5d

Great points and I think the people are at that point already.

The empire was able to keep people compliant by making some happy (middle and upper classes) while screwing the poor. It's not so these days and covid just made it worse- a war that was waged at home instead of "over there".

Plus we are facing distrust of the medical and financial system. People are unplugging because they can't afford healthcare and they distrust doctors more.

That means they will be poisoned less, whether by shots or crap drugs like statins etc.

Also don't forget that we were poisoned by one of the most horrible substances for the brain, reducing cognition and increasing violence for decades.... Lead.

Without that influence, they're unable to get us to riot against each other like they used to until the 90s!

https://robc137.substack.com/p/violence-down-since-they-banned-lead

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Neoliberal Feudalism and others
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5d

Powerfull articulation of the individuation paradox. The moment someone recognizes that externalized moral authority is just control machinery, they become opaque to the system. I've been working thru similar territory lately with clients who realize both parties are performig the same power game wearing different masks. When we integrate our own capacity for darkness instead of projecting it outward, conflicts transform from moral crusades into tragic negotiations which is way more honest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture