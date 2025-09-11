The Assassination of Charlie Kirk: A Death Off the Bingo Card
When the predictable becomes inexplicable, the disturbance cuts deeper
Kirk’s killing unsettles because it resists easy narrative. Other recent assassinations and attempts each had clear explanations. Here, the motives fragment: was it chaos, factional discipline, betrayal, or the elimination of a reconciler? And who does it benefit?
Welcome back. Charlie Kirk was assassinated yesterday; I wasn’t sure how I would emotionally react to it, but my feeling of being disturbed by it deepened throughout the day, even though I havn’t followed Kirk’s career much except from a very high level i.e. as a controlled influencer culture warrior, the gentile version of Ben Shapiro, although I did watch maybe ten or twenty minutes of his 2024 election night analysis. I understand this is the latest Current Thing (which are happening faster and faster now, right after the Ukrainian girl stabbing), and it is generally advisable to stay away from Current Things (asexplains here) because they dialectically harness the public’s attention and hypnotize them toward predetermined ends with little to no actual payoff for the public. I’m feeling sucked into this one anyway, though, because it is a puzzle of motivation, and deserves some unpacking as a result.
For background, this post is in a vein similar to others about recent assassinations that impacted me - the Luigi Mangioni assassination of the healthcare executive, Putin’s FSB buddies blowing their Wagner enemies out of the sky after luring them into a trap, and the Trump assassination attempt in Butler come to mind. I felt I had to write about them as a kind of exorcism of thoughts and feelings; get them out on paper and move on. My track record has been decent but not perfect on this stuff: I was very certain the assassin of the healthcare executive would be tracked down early on because it was clearly a lone wolf attacker, a populist against a rich and connected executive, in one of the most surveilled places on the planet, with some of the greatest technology to deploy if the elites really wanted to catch the guy, and all he had to do was One Wrong Move to be tracked down; so that was a solid correct prediction on my part. I don’t follow Russian politics super closely but evenwas surprised at Putin’s deception, where only a short time before Wagner had challenged Putin’s power before coming to a seemingly peaceful resolution - the lesson was “if you’re going to strike at the king, you better not miss.” Wagner went at it half assed and paid the price. And for the Trump assassination attempt, I was very certain at first that it was real - between the two dead Trumpenproles and the timing, which was right before the RNC and right before Trump had picked his VP, if the attempt had succeeded it would have resulted in maximum Republican chaos - but given the total lack of investigation or real punishment for the Secret Service (which was definitely in on the attempt), given how quickly Trump’s ear wound “healed”, given Trump almost never talks about it, etc., I am much less certain now that things were on the up-and-up; the whole thing could have been faked to juice Trump’s campaign (although he was in the lead already against Kamala) and to make him appear as a kind of quasi-messianic figure to his supporters (such as the famous photo of Trump raising his fist with the American flag in the background as he was covered in a smear of blood).
But all three of these events were pretty easily explainable on their face. The Trump event was either faked or instigated by the FBI/CIA to take him out using a MKUltra’d patsy, the Mangione attack was pretty clear with a basic explanation, and the Putin/Prigozhin stuff was pretty easily explainable as a power play too.
Here, there is not a clearcut explanation for Kirk’s assassination, and that is what makes it unsettling. He was an effective organizer but otherwise very milquetoast, a Zionist culture warrior gatekeeper, so it’s hard to think what the motive would be to assassinate him at first glance. He didn’t have much security (apparently six guys, no metal detector checkpoint for the crowd, open air outside) because he didn’t think he needed any - and why would he, really (even though he ultimately did need it)? His physiognomy covered by Prosopa Insights placed him well within the range of mainstream discourse. Still, this was not a box on my “political bingo” card, although I predicted that political assassinations would and will increase as neoliberal feudalism sets into place and desperation increases. I mostly feel bad for Kirk’s two young children. Fathers are irreplaceable.
Sure, maybe the shooter will be found and the explanation will become more clear - at least it’s not a question of whether Kirk’s death was faked or not, the guy’s dead (and the shot was brutal). At the time of this writing two guys were arrested and then released when they weren’t the shooter; there are a couple of videos of a dot movement on a roof a couple hundred yards out which was likely the real shooter, and some audio reports that the guy was covered in black and wearing a mask. He took one shot and then immediately ran. I don’t know how many video cameras were in the area or what tools the FBI can use to figure out who the shooter was, if they even want to find him - after the Butler attack the FBI scrubbed the attacker’s living quarters and the crime scene, and basically no other information has been released about him. This may be a black hole where the killer simply gets away with it and people move on to the next shiny Current Thing very quickly, depending in significant part whether the elites want the assassin to be found or not.
Here are some possible explanations for the murder:
Deranged pro-tranny shitlib culture warrior taking out anti-tranny "conservative" culture warrior, as Steven Crowder claims the ATF is claiming “the spent cartridge was still chambered in addition to three unspent rounds at the top fed magazine. All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology” which, if true, may be interpreted either literally or as a head-fake for one of the below alternative explanation. However, the shot was 200 yards away, there was a professional escape plan, and the shooter has not been caught - could a deranged tranny culture warrior pull off the shot and escape like this? Apparently it wasn’t a hard shot to make, especially while prone, having time to set up, etc., but the fact that he likely aimed for the head but hit the side of the neck instead shows that he wasn’t an expert per an elite sniper analysis (counter: he may have aimed and hit Kirk’s chest and it ricocheted into his neck).
Kirk was an effective Republican organizer and this was a "deep state" attack to hurt Republican chances in 2026 and 2028. This is reminiscent of my deep state factionalism post between the elites and the counter-elites, even though I argued that both sides are controlled by the higher level central bank owners.
Kirk was inching off the Zionist bandwagon secretly and slowly after a decade promoting it, standing up for free speech and against the “anti-semitism” crackdown, tying Jeffrey Epstein to Mossad, calling 10/7 a false flag, complaining about restrictions on his speech relating to Israel, and he was nipped in the bud by Mossad/the CIA. According to this tweet, “[Kirk spoke] with Megyn Kelly about being "terrified" of his Israeli donors, and about approaching certain topics, how he was "stepping through a minefield" trying to satisfy his owners, and his audience at the same time.” Milo thinks Bibi ordered the hit. Although Kirk apparently kept his views close to the chest, he very likely had a handler (a requirement of being elevated into the mainstream spotlight - see Kanye’s handler, a Tavistock educated “personal trainer” who threatened to take his kids away from him) and his full electronic activities would have been closely tracked. He was in his young 30s and his views were still evolving - the fact that he hired Blake Neff, the fired Tucker Carlson writer for wrongthink, showed that Kirk had some deeper views than the lame culture warrior stuff he expressed publicly. If it was clear that his views were evolving in an unacceptable direction, it could serve as at least part of the reason for the assassination; when you make a deal with the Devil, no matter how young or innocent you are, they don’t let you out of the contract - especially if you’re a gentile... And it would also fit into the extreme over-the-top aggressiveness Mossad has recently shown throughout the Middle East. But if this was the reason, why wouldn’t they target Nick Fuentes instead? Perhaps because he is so marginal, ineffectual, and a possible pedophile, while Kirk had built a successful larger operation?
Kirk was moderate and encouraged reaching across the aisle, while the upper elites consistently prefer division and have their media promote it at every turn; this removes an element of moderation from the public discourse. Social media is pushing a Republican vs. Democrat framing hard. This would be important if the elites want to push the U.S. into some sort of civil disturbance or war (see also the Ukrainian woman killed in a racially motivated attack, reminiscent of the Tim McLean murder, if she was real anyway - see here for how easy it is for AI to generate these images/videos, this Note along with this one). Far-leftists adopted a certain artificial tone after the murder - it took them a number of hours to sync their stories, like a school of fish - where they pretended to care a little bit that he was murdered, but mostly mocked him for being against gun control when he was killed by a gun (“THE IRONY, ha!”). Then they refused a moment of silence for him in congress. The idea may be to incite civil unrest, crash the U.S. economy, and then blame the crash on the civil unrest, scapegoating it for the unimaginably enormous theft of the central bank owners and upper elites - basically a mafia bust-out operation.1 Such a strategy would very likely be successful. Or to use civil strife as pretext to dramatically increase the digital panopticon surveillance state.
The disturbing thing about all of this is the possible motivations for the attack are disparate and contradictory. I think the use of George Zinn - the raving lunatic with a long rap sheet and Usual Suspect background who immediately and falsely claimed that he shot Kirk, slowing down tracing the real shooter - was likely a deliberately placed decoy, and several of the leads point to foreign intelligence. One thing I am certain of is that the upper elites are using a supercharged version of LLMs to plan their strategies longterm, and it isn’t always clear how a particular action will be used in this plan on a granular level - they are using oblique strategies to keep the public off-kilter. This attack may ultimately contain a giant unsolved question mark even though it hurts Republican organization, it eliminates a potential future dissident in the making, and it increases the temperature of public unrest. It seems like regardless of who was behind this particular attack the upper elites will benefit. And curiously, no one in real life has mentioned the assassination to me, demonstrating further that there is a rapidly widening bifurcation between online rage and real life complacency.
This post may be updated with postscripts if important additional information becomes available. And hopefully this case will be resolved with the assassin caught, as Dailymail updates today that the FBI recovered the assassin’s weapon and have “good video footage” of the suspect and palm and footwear prints on the scene.
Update 9/12: A suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has reportedly been arrested after being turned in by his father. Early reports say bullet casings were engraved with phrases associated with far-leftist ideology (“hey, fascist! catch”), confirmed by the Utah governor, pointing toward theory #1. Targeted grooming of the assassin online is an open possibility, per , while believes Robinson is a patsy and will be quickly killed off, and Michael Savage believes the official story on the escape is a lie.
Regardless of how the case develops, the speed and scale with which theory #3 has spread - even forcing Netanyahu to address it - shows how aggressively people are now willing to invoke Israeli power as a factor in American politics. Whether or not that theory becomes confirmed, the readiness of so many to believe it reflects how deeply the frame is already in place.
Where the mafia steal everything in a store, bring it maximum debt, then torch it for insurance proceeds.
Neo, you’ve become a needed and staple read. You’re the first to shake me out of the current thing hypnotism that took over me for a few hours after the killing. Although I still feel heartbroken, I’ve immediately begun to question and shake off any narrative being crafted around his death.
With that being said, all signs point to the (same) target as usual: the little innocent country in the Middle East that never hurt anyone.
he was indeed very milquetoast -- oh nooo he doesn't like abortion and taxes
if you're reading this you're almost definitely more extreme than he was
In reality they're not after Charlie, they're after you, he was just in the way