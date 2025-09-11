Kirk’s killing unsettles because it resists easy narrative. Other recent assassinations and attempts each had clear explanations. Here, the motives fragment: was it chaos, factional discipline, betrayal, or the elimination of a reconciler? And who does it benefit?

Welcome back. Charlie Kirk was assassinated yesterday; I wasn’t sure how I would emotionally react to it, but my feeling of being disturbed by it deepened throughout the day, even though I havn’t followed Kirk’s career much except from a very high level i.e. as a controlled influencer culture warrior, the gentile version of Ben Shapiro, although I did watch maybe ten or twenty minutes of his 2024 election night analysis. I understand this is the latest Current Thing (which are happening faster and faster now, right after the Ukrainian girl stabbing), and it is generally advisable to stay away from Current Things (as

explains

) because they dialectically harness the public’s attention and hypnotize them toward predetermined ends with little to no actual payoff for the public. I’m feeling sucked into this one anyway, though, because it is a

, and deserves some unpacking as a result.

puzzle of motivation

For background, this post is in a vein similar to others about recent assassinations that impacted me - the Luigi Mangioni assassination of the healthcare executive, Putin’s FSB buddies blowing their Wagner enemies out of the sky after luring them into a trap, and the Trump assassination attempt in Butler come to mind. I felt I had to write about them as a kind of exorcism of thoughts and feelings; get them out on paper and move on. My track record has been decent but not perfect on this stuff: I was very certain the assassin of the healthcare executive would be tracked down early on because it was clearly a lone wolf attacker, a populist against a rich and connected executive, in one of the most surveilled places on the planet, with some of the greatest technology to deploy if the elites really wanted to catch the guy, and all he had to do was One Wrong Move to be tracked down; so that was a solid correct prediction on my part. I don’t follow Russian politics super closely but even

was surprised at Putin’s deception, where only a short time before Wagner had challenged Putin’s power before coming to a seemingly peaceful resolution - the lesson was “if you’re going to strike at the king, you better not miss.” Wagner went at it half assed and paid the price. And for the Trump assassination attempt, I was very certain at first that it was real - between the two dead Trumpenproles and the timing, which was right before the RNC and right before Trump had picked his VP, if the attempt had succeeded it would have resulted in maximum Republican chaos - but given the total lack of investigation or real punishment for the Secret Service (which was definitely in on the attempt), given how quickly Trump’s ear wound “healed”, given Trump almost never talks about it, etc., I am much less certain now that things were on the up-and-up; the whole thing could have been faked to juice Trump’s campaign (although he was in the lead already against Kamala) and to make him appear as a kind of quasi-messianic figure to his supporters (such as the famous photo of Trump raising his fist with the American flag in the background as he was covered in a smear of blood).

But all three of these events were pretty easily explainable on their face. The Trump event was either faked or instigated by the FBI/CIA to take him out using a MKUltra’d patsy, the Mangione attack was pretty clear with a basic explanation, and the Putin/Prigozhin stuff was pretty easily explainable as a power play too.

Here, there is not a clearcut explanation for Kirk’s assassination, and that is what makes it unsettling. He was an effective organizer but otherwise very milquetoast, a Zionist culture warrior gatekeeper, so it’s hard to think what the motive would be to assassinate him at first glance. He didn’t have much security (apparently six guys, no metal detector checkpoint for the crowd, open air outside) because he didn’t think he needed any - and why would he, really (even though he ultimately did need it)? His physiognomy covered by Prosopa Insights placed him well within the range of mainstream discourse. Still, this was not a box on my “political bingo” card, although I predicted that political assassinations would and will increase as neoliberal feudalism sets into place and desperation increases. I mostly feel bad for Kirk’s two young children. Fathers are irreplaceable.

Sure, maybe the shooter will be found and the explanation will become more clear - at least it’s not a question of whether Kirk’s death was faked or not, the guy’s dead (and the shot was brutal). At the time of this writing two guys were arrested and then released when they weren’t the shooter; there are a couple of videos of a dot movement on a roof a couple hundred yards out which was likely the real shooter, and some audio reports that the guy was covered in black and wearing a mask. He took one shot and then immediately ran. I don’t know how many video cameras were in the area or what tools the FBI can use to figure out who the shooter was, if they even want to find him - after the Butler attack the FBI scrubbed the attacker’s living quarters and the crime scene, and basically no other information has been released about him. This may be a black hole where the killer simply gets away with it and people move on to the next shiny Current Thing very quickly, depending in significant part whether the elites want the assassin to be found or not.

Here are some possible explanations for the murder:

The disturbing thing about all of this is the possible motivations for the attack are disparate and contradictory. I think the use of George Zinn - the raving lunatic with a long rap sheet and Usual Suspect background who immediately and falsely claimed that he shot Kirk, slowing down tracing the real shooter - was likely a deliberately placed decoy, and several of the leads point to foreign intelligence. One thing I am certain of is that the upper elites are using a supercharged version of LLMs to plan their strategies longterm, and it isn’t always clear how a particular action will be used in this plan on a granular level - they are using oblique strategies to keep the public off-kilter. This attack may ultimately contain a giant unsolved question mark even though it hurts Republican organization, it eliminates a potential future dissident in the making, and it increases the temperature of public unrest. It seems like regardless of who was behind this particular attack the upper elites will benefit. And curiously, no one in real life has mentioned the assassination to me, demonstrating further that there is a rapidly widening bifurcation between online rage and real life complacency.

This post may be updated with postscripts if important additional information becomes available. And hopefully this case will be resolved with the assassin caught, as Dailymail updates today that the FBI recovered the assassin’s weapon and have “good video footage” of the suspect and palm and footwear prints on the scene.

Thanks for reading.

Update 9/12: A suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has reportedly been arrested after being turned in by his father. Early reports say bullet casings were engraved with phrases associated with far-leftist ideology (“hey, fascist! catch”), confirmed by the Utah governor, pointing toward theory #1. Targeted grooming of the assassin online is an open possibility, per Erik The Good Citizen patsy and will be quickly killed off, and Michael Savage believes the official story on the escape is a lie.

Regardless of how the case develops, the speed and scale with which theory #3 has spread - even forcing Netanyahu to address it - shows how aggressively people are now willing to invoke Israeli power as a factor in American politics. Whether or not that theory becomes confirmed, the readiness of so many to believe it reflects how deeply the frame is already in place.