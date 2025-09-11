The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

PJ Buys
3d

Neo, you’ve become a needed and staple read. You’re the first to shake me out of the current thing hypnotism that took over me for a few hours after the killing. Although I still feel heartbroken, I’ve immediately begun to question and shake off any narrative being crafted around his death.

With that being said, all signs point to the (same) target as usual: the little innocent country in the Middle East that never hurt anyone.

1 reply
Christopher Brunet's avatar
Christopher Brunet
3d

he was indeed very milquetoast -- oh nooo he doesn't like abortion and taxes

if you're reading this you're almost definitely more extreme than he was

In reality they're not after Charlie, they're after you, he was just in the way

3 replies by Neoliberal Feudalism and others
71 more comments...

