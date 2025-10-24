The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The last cigarette before bed's avatar
The last cigarette before bed
1d

I appreciate the meta-view provided here. To avoid getting caught in these webs is only possible so long as the playbook is seen, understood, and communicated. The internet really is being coopted into building a digital gulag. At some point the only act of resistance will be to log off and become like the Amish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Erik's avatar
Erik
1d

People often focus on LLM but predicting the moods of a population is a lot more like predicting weather than writing a book. In position paper "Machine learning for stochastic parametrization" the authors describe how stochastic random forest models can predict climate and weather better than deterministic methods.

It seems obvious there is something like this operating behind the scenes for influencers and social media. Everything runs so smoothly now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture