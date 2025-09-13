The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NanaW's avatar
NanaW
13h

I don’t often comment here. But I read you quite faithfully. As a Christian, I admit I do see the world through Christ colored glasses. I am praying that a true revival of faith will spread across our land. Something is definitely kicking off.

But I can’t discount the truth you lay down either. There is good cause to be suspicious of stuff being set up to lead us all further down a bad road, orchestrated by those who rule over us. And it likely is full of many people whose names we don’t even know! Right wing, left wing, it’s all the same bird. Window dressings everywhere!

So I continue to pray and hope for the best but, think about what can be done should worst be the outcome.

I appreciate your thoughtful analysis very much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Neoliberal Feudalism and others
Sam's avatar
Sam
14h

I already recommended you to watch a video - the general premise there is that the cabal wants us to fight among each other and never treat the cabal as our enemy. All of the 'events' are designed to split us further and hate one another - all of the influencers and 'news' media are there to make sure that this happens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Neoliberal Feudalism and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture