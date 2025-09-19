The Neo-Feudal Review

Charlotte Ruse
4d

I'm actually getting sick a tired of all the "mind-fucking" being done by the national security state on its own US population. This might sound crude, but at this point it appears for the billionaire Zionists and the national security state who protect them Kirk was worth "more" dead than alive.

This is especially the case, if he was publicly questioning Middle East foreign policy and the Epstein coverup. Max Blumenthal said Kirk rejected a $150 million offer and a trip to the Wailing Wall. 😁

In effect, "they" made Kirk an offer he "couldn't refuse." After all, he's been taking millions from them for 13 years.

In any event, the billionaire Zionist techno/fascist mobsters now have a pretext for coming down hard on those with a sizable following who "oppose" the official narratives on their platform.

Welcome to a Stalinist technocracy without socialized medicine, or any other decent social safety nets. 🤑 It'll be like living in an anti-liberty Freedom City owned by Musk. 😁

United Against Oligarchy
4d

As if continuing from your post is also this very important piece about the new US hegrmonic culture being constructed now right before our eyes. An oligarch fascist authoritarian project, being implemented through a full-blown cultural revolution (greatly accelerating now after the charlie kirk operation and the zionist oligarch takeover of the entire legacy media and social media spectrum).

The fake "war on antisemitism" is the vehicle that the ruling predators use to bring in this new cultural revolution and world order

https://eaarthnet.substack.com/p/a-new-us-hegemonic-culture-is-being

