This essay argues that MAGA’s hunger for revenge is being staged and weaponized within the controlled dialectic. What looks like cancel-culture payback against liberals risks becoming the very pretext for new censorship measures - a trap that will ultimately boomerang back on its instigators. If you only see surface politics - MAGA vs. libs, tit-for-tat cancellations - you’ll miss how the same machinery exploits both sides. What follows is a rant in service of symbolic literacy.

Sigh, can’t I be finished with this stupid Charlie Kirk topic? I’m sick of it. I covered it twice already: first discussing the possible reasons for his assassination, and second to argue that it supercharged a quasi-populist symbol which by virtue of its charge must manifest further in real life. I hope this is the last time I cover it, but no guarantees; I follow my inner Self and my intuition, and often times I have no idea where I’m headed next. For what it’s worth, I agree with

who

that Kirk is indeed dead, and that those who argue otherwise are betraying basic common sense (he’s going to get plastic surgery and jetset off to Israel? Will his wife and children join him? For what reason - he was on top of the world, what would he have to gain? This is without the logistical difficulties involved in faking his death. The whole idea is insane, a product of Cass Sunstein’s policy

that the elites should cripple the epistemology of dissidents). However, as I

, “The point is that regardless of whether he’s alive or dead, or whether Israel or a lone nut killed him, the signs are pointing that the event will be used dialectically to further reduce the masses’ freedoms.” Or as Rahm Emanuel stated, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”

But people are not getting the message - not that they would from a guy with a couple thousand subscribers. I want to focus on deeper and more reflective essays - I have a large number finished, waiting in the wings - but I keep being dragged into the muck of Current Thing stupidity, pushing the rock up the hill forever like Sisyphus because everyone keeps getting the framing wrong. And because I don’t want to post more than once a week- I can barely read anyone else posting regularly - and anything more feels like spam, I guess the backlog will keep growing.

I’ve had a couple whiskeys as I write this and so this post will be in the form of a rant, cleaned up with some editing the following day. So here is how I’ll frame it. First, I’ll sketch the controlled dialectic itself: how elites set the field of play and manage both sides. Then I’ll take Jimmy Kimmel’s recent suspension as a case study - not because it matters in itself, but because it reveals timing and motive. From there I’ll widen the lens to Trump 2.0, the Palantir panopticon, and the larger symbolic unfolding toward Greater Israel and 2030. The throughline is simple: don’t be distracted by the surface spectacle; learn to read the dialectic beneath it.

Let’s begin…

The Controlled Dialectic

The proximate trigger of this post was my alarm at Jimmy Kimmel’s indefinite suspension from late night TV host after he lied, as he usually does, frothing out the mouth with unrelenting extreme liberalism, that Charlie Kirk’s shooter was a MAGA adherent. He stated “The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.” Being bothered by his suspension is ironic because I dislike Jimmy Kimmel; he has been frothing at the mouth Orange Man Bad, the worst caricature of liberalism, basically, for the past decade - he twists everything to mean its opposite, he hates white people, he is disingenuous, he contains barely suppressed malevolence and rage. MAGA adherents have cheered his suspension under the rationale of eye-for-an-eye: “Liberals have been doing cancel culture against the right for well more than a decade, let them have a taste of their own medicine! And there’s a lot more coming!” And: “If the liberals were in power, they would be escalating as much as they can - shouldn’t we learn and be proactive and no longer reactive? Isn’t that what they’ve taught us over the years?” These are not bad points, and I used to follow them myself, until I came to understand, through much painful and humiliating trial and error, that the right/left dialectic is a controlled one by upper elites, who break the masses into constituent groups, stick paid and controlled influencers to lead each segment, and then control the direction of the groups by adjusting the amount of funding, media clout and influence each receive. Eustace Mullins states it brilliantly:

The central bank owners adopted the Hegelian dialectic, the dialectic of materialism, which regards the World as Power, and the World as Reality. It denies all other powers and all other realities. It functions on the principle of thesis, antithesis and a synthesis…Thus the World Order organizes and finances Jewish groups; it then organizes and finances anti-Jewish groups; it organizes Communist groups; it then organizes and finances anti-Communist groups. It is not necessary for the Order to throw these groups against each other; they seek each other out like heat-seeking missiles and try to destroy each other. By controlling the size and resources of each group, the World Order can always predetermine the outcome. In this technique, members of the World Order are often identified with one side or the other. John Foster Dulles arranged financing for Hitler, but he was never a Nazi. David Rockefeller may be cheered in Moscow, but he is not a Communist…a distinguishing trait of a member of the World Order, although it may not be admitted, is that he does not believe in anything but the World Order. Another distinguishing trait is his absolute contempt for anyone who actually believes in the tenets of Communism, Zionism, Christianity, or any national, religious or fraternal group…If you are a sincere Christian, Zionist or Moslem, the World Order regards you as a moron unworthy of respect. You can and will be used, but you will never be respected.

Every major organization is unfortunately controlled today, without exception. One could even look historically at a radical anti-government organization like the John Birch society and discover that it too was controlled - Revilo P. Oliver, one of its co-founders, had a falling out with Jack Welch after he discovered it was controlled by higher level financial interests. Similarly, when grassroot populist movements like Occupy Wall Street and the Tea Party Movement arose after the bailouts from 2008, how did the elites respond? They created woke culture exemplified by Antifa and BLM so the masses would fight among each other instead of focus on the elite financial theft. Brilliant and demonic:

For more charts see the underlying article. In 2011 “racist/racism” as words were nearly invisible in NYT and WaPo. By 2019 their frequencies had increased 700-1000%. This is how they reframe your mind into the perspective they want - repetition, repetition, repetition.

The Kimmel Suspension: A Case Study

Returning to the topic at hand, sure, Kimmel is likely suspended indefinitely in part because he loses money for his parent organization, much as Stephen Colbert did. Colbert was axed because he was losing his organization tens of millions of dollars a year. Kimmel too is likely losing ABC huge amounts of money, so the owners of his show axed him under the guise of Trump administration pressure, but at least in part to cut their losses. It doesn’t make sense in an age when you can get millions of views on Youtube or TikTok or whatever for free, and then struggle to get a million or two million views from old people (who don’t spend except on pharmaceuticals and end of life care, basically) with massively bloated budgets from so-called “talent”. As

:

For all the reverence they’re given when being discussed by legacy media institutions, Kimmel and the recently fired Stephen Colbert don’t matter at all. They have the viewership numbers of a B-tier Barstool podcast. Celebrities are better off going on Hot Ones when they want to promote their new movie. Kimmel and Colbert exist only for lib Boomers and Gen Xers to watch and clap along with, reminding themselves that they have the correct opinions. They do not move the needle in any meaningful way. Nothing about them threatens to undermine President Trump’s authority or power. For all of their jokes over the years, what policy changes or shifts in attitude have they influenced? The answer is none. The left loses nothing with Kimmel and Colbert off the air, except for maybe two of it’s cringiest albatrosses…. So if my apathy isn’t based on my politics, where is it coming from? What I landed on was this. I don’t care about Kimmel’s suspension because he’s already entirely irrelevant, both culturally and politically. His removal has no material impact, because it’s like he wasn’t even there in the first place.

But that too is a surface level argument, which invites the crucial question: why now? Always look at the timing when assessing an event; who does it impact, whose interests does it further and why? Kimmel and Colbert have been far-leftists who have been frothing at the mouth for a very long time, losing their companies a lot of money because far-leftist ideological rants are unpopular. A true artist, a true comedian would understand politics and try to ascend beyond it or sidestep it; because otherwise you are offending half of the country, and what’s the point of that? (Kevin Hart made this argument before he was browbeat into becoming a Orange Man Bad liberal during Trump 1.0). And the media organizations they belong to exist within the hierarchy laid out by Julian Assange shortly before he was thrown in prison:

In other words, these organizations were fine employing them, even though they lost massive amounts of money, until now - sure, part of the reason to keep them around as a loss leader might have been the prestige of the shows, some of it might have been complacency, laziness, and fear of change of the executives, but the timing of it suggests something more: as part of a fake liberal “purge” to funnel MAGA into a specific direction, as well as to recalibrate the media space to be more explicitly in favor of the Greater Israel project: one may note that CBS/Paramount’s broader media empire is apparently pivoting toward Bari Weiss in a $100 million+ acquisition, just as one example.

Trump 2.0: The Co-opted Puppet

This isn’t about Kimmel, of course - he’s just very low hanging fruit, one higher profile example who himself is irrelevant to the bigger picture. I’m merely highlighting him here as an example of the trend. What we are seeing is the rollout of increased security state measures under the guise of “owning the libs”, the latter in order to secure some basic MAGA support (which isn’t really necessary now that elections are controlled, but they still prefer to have the public mostly onboard with their strategies). Imagine if COVID had happened under Biden instead of Trump, imagine if the Gaza ethnic cleansing was deepening to this extent under Biden (I understand 10/7 happened under his administration) - the right wouldn’t be going along with it, they would resist. Here, though, because it is happening under Orange Man, the Palantir security state can roll out with very little real resistance - liberals go along with any government expansion, and conservatives do too so long as their team is nominally “in charge.” Pure tribal “us versus them”, hijacked by upper elites who understand human nature. See also the massive security state expansion under 9/11 under the guise of terrorist hunting.

So here is what I see happening: under the guise of Charlie Kirk’s death, with a supercharged blood sacrifice symbol, along with the administration headed by the same actor who disarmed the “right” during COVID/Fauci, with Epstein blackmail hanging over his head, they will go after some low level liberals, purge them from the system under the pretext of security or ‘de-radicalization,’ while implementing broad new surveillance and content-control measures that would have otherwise have objected to by conservatives under a liberal administration - measures that, once in place, will be difficult to roll back. Zuckerberg and others are already building black box AI superstructures the size of Manhattan (which Trump brags about) in line with Operation Stargate in order to dramatically expand the AI control grid; antisemitism laws are being rolled out and Pam Bondi, with Trump’s full-throttled support (which he doubled down on here, showing it was not a one-off), is trying to eviscerate the First Amendment by endorsing “hate speech” exemptions, laws that are utterly amorphous and will be used by elites to stifle dissent even more. (Tucker Carlson, to his credit, and despite his many faults, warned this is exactly what Trump’s owners are trying to do through their puppet: "You hope that a year from now, the turmoil we're seeing in the aftermath of this murder won't be leverage to bring hate speech laws to this country," he continued. "And trust me, if it is - if that does happen - there is never a more justified moment for civil disobedience than that, ever. And there never will be." Anglin, too, sees what is going on: “I’ve got a lot of material on the new hate speech laws and the fact that these supposed “far right” individuals have cheered it on and then are now pretending they’re not cheering it on while continuing to cheer it on”). The heads of social media companies are being summoned to Washington, ordered to crack down on free speech and increase the national security state spying apparatus. One may also note that Tiktok is being folded into the national security apparatus, to be operated by “Project Stargate” Larry Ellison and Oracle.

These massive data centers the size of Manhattan are intended to implement the digital panopticon .

At the same time, Trump’s administration, cloaked in “white right wing populism”, is now dramatically expanding Indian immigration. The upper elites love broad immigration from this region because they expand a fracture point in American society, as they are unusually tribal and non-integrating, and because they do the bidding of their higher level masters in tech with no questions asked.

It’s hard to say that the masses don’t deserve to get screwed by this, honestly. They fall for one narrative Current Thing scam after another, they have no understanding of deeper symbolic levels below the sports-match level of Republican versus Democrat, and they are eager to “own” the other side. I used to be a part of this trend too, to be fair, where the acceptance of the culture war comes with youth; but it is not just liberals who fall for this dialectical process but conservatives as well. “Nationalism” itself is a construct of the printing press, of technological innovation; it was simply an intermediate step toward globalism. If you’re going to have real resistance, it’s not going to be from an intermediate step which is itself a part of the technological advance, sorry. (Yes, I understand the tribe and the nation state are different concepts).

Motivations matter - a purge of Kimmel in Trump’s 1.0 administration would have had a totally different meaning than a purge of him now during 2.0. Trump 2.0 is utterly controlled by the international financial elites, while Trump 1.0 was at least for a little while perceived as a potential populist threat to the system with guys like Bannon briefly onboard. Trump has now been entirely co-opted under criminal and civil lawsuits, two (real? fake?) assassination attempts, and his greed and ambition. This is what I mean when I write that the form of something may appear the same on the surface, but the underlying symbolism and meaning of that form has radically changed - sometimes flipped into its direct opposite. Here, its primary goals are to further the Greater Israel Project, to crush populism under the skinsuited guise of Trumpism, and to rape the country financially to the very maximum extent it can. This is why one must develop symbolic literacy, to understand the dialectical process, the structure of the modern world, and the belief structure underlying the modern world for these rapidly evolving dynamics to make sense, ultimately rooted in a recursive prediction process. Very few have dented the surface on understanding any of this. As

:

The Grand Unfolding

The system will be implemented and will continue to get worse, possibly in the guise of some sort of “Charlie Kirk Prevent Online Radicalization, Hate Speech and Anti-Semitism Act” to brutally crush freedom of speech by conflating “hate speech” (defined by our elites) with illegal speech. One can often tell if an event was pre-planned by the elites by whether it results in fast anti-populist legislation or not - for example, Luigi Mangione’s actions were not planned by the elites, and no legislation resulted from it.

Sorry for the AI image generation which I usually stay away from, but I could not find anything online that illustrated the revenge → “hate speech" act trap that will boomerang against MAGA supporters.

The elites have to continue to increase censorship because they cannot back down from their criminality; they are all in. This is why the House just passed a bill prohibiting boycotts of Israel (in violation of free speech), gave the Secretary of State - foam party bisexual Marco Rubio - the power to revoke passports of those the administration doesn’t like, blocked the Epstein files release by one vote, 250 state legistlators just took a trip to Israel as part of the in-your-face-named “50 States One Israel” conference, while Israel has begun its massive ethnic cleanse of the Gaza Strip with the media distracted (including blowing up entire city blocks) while continuing its extreme aggression against Yemen, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, etc. Chabad has publicly honored military intelligence company Palantir for advancing their interests (which trades at 778x earnings). States like California are quietly moving forward their plans to implement age verification (i.e. removal of anonymity and thus free speech) within operating systems themselves. Everything is moving in one direction, but that’s fine to the MAGA crowd so long as the “right” and “Republicans” are in power. Sigh.

Hopefully something like the Kirk bill doesn’t happen, but if it does (and the Kirk blood sacrifice gives them the predicate they needed to move forward with it), it doesn’t mean you yourself have to buy into their narrative scams, to feed its energy or to give it legitimacy. Learn to read the dialectic beneath the spectacle; symbolic literacy is a survival skill, it’s not theoretical. My November 2024 prediction about the nature of the Trump presidency has been close to perfectly accurate so far, unfortunately. While I would have supported Kimmel’s termination anytime since he went insane a decade ago, the timing of the event now, after everything he has done, is deeply suspicious. (Will he be able to retain as crumbs by his masters host duties of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and remain BFF’s with odious celebrity-chasing, irrelevant Howard Stern? I guess we will find out!)

Lastly, for context, we sit on top of the greatest asset bubble of all time, approaching exactly 10x the 2009 S&P 500 bottom (literally 666), while at the same time credit card debt has recently reached an all-time high. It would be interesting if they pegged the top exactly at 6666.66 (although the upper elites don’t tend to repeat themselves in this manner). Who will be blamed if or when it pops?

Thanks for reading, and see you at the next.