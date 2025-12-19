The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kieran Telo's avatar
Kieran Telo
3d

Lots to think about.

Hope was the last of the Great Evils that escaped from Pandora's cache.

Read again: hope is not salvation. It's the last remaining Great Evils.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
3d

"Theology is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of our soulless

conditions."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture