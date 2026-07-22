New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites. Its description is as follows:

This essay argues that the oscillation running through Ecclesiastes - praised by some as literary paradox, dismissed by others as unresolved pessimism - is the phenomenological record of someone performing the crucifixion of opposites under a god-image that contains evil without the vocabulary to name what it contains. Qohelet is stranded between a polytheistic solution no longer available within the monotheistic tradition he was writing inside, and an individuation vocabulary not yet invented, which is why the text can only oscillate rather than resolve.

Note: I’ll be doing reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.