New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites. Its description is as follows:

“An egregore is a collective regulatory architecture that emerges from shared attention toward a common symbolic object, exerts back-pressure on individual god-images, and follows predictable feedback loop dynamics of growth, saturation, and rupture. This essay applies the cybernetic framework developed in prior posts to explain how the Christian egregore is failing, why the Aquarian transition pushes toward individual rather than collective differentiation, and what the installation of a new apex regulatory variable - whether the Federal Reserve or CBDC infrastructure - reveals about how supreme egregores are built.”

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.