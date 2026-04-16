New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites. It’s description is as follows:

“This essay examines a single decision point that determines the entire architecture of one's relationship to reality: where is the crucifixion of opposites borne? Institutional authority, Sabbatean antinomianism, and Jungian individuation are examined as the three most historically significant responses to this fork, each following coherently from the same metaphysical premises while arriving at radically different destinations.”

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.