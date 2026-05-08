New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites. Its description is as follows:

“This text argues that reality is composed of irreconcilable opposites that humans instinctively offload onto social institutions and moral frameworks like the privatio boni to avoid the psychological pain of internalizing these contradictions. It proposes an Abraxian shift toward individuation, where an person reclaims these tensions internally; while this does not dismantle elite power - which is currently shifting from moralized "soft power" to algorithmic "hard power" - it removes the anesthesia of manipulated virtue, allowing the individual to see coercion clearly and maintain psychological coherence.”

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.