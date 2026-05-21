New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites. Its description is as follows:

“This essay argues that god-images function as highest-order psychophysiological regulatory architectures rather than as theological opinions, organizing perception, affect, and bodily coherence across every domain of human experience. When a new god-image is articulated in systematic form, the act is recursive where the framework participates in the psychic reorganization it describes. This quality is a consequence of the framework's central claim: that the god-image determines how contradiction itself is metabolized, and that changing it constitutes a regulatory intervention rather than a change of opinion.”

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.