Shin_Kage
5d

Many thanks for the interesting piece

I think LLM are much more insidious by design in comparison to the others.

Additional problems: predictive programming, can be weaponized and mapped, asymmetry in 'knowledge'; the AI I use at work is several degrees better/different to the slop the masses get. It facilitates 'newspeak' and the complete degradation of thought and word. Essentially 'Newspeak' 2.0?

Actual conversation- as opposed to just waiting your turn to say your thing- has been dying, but this is the final nail. I had someone Grok me mid sentence, Grok said it was a conspiracy theory, conversation done and I get ring-fenced as a nutter. others slowly move away... much awkward silence. I ask how do you know that to be true. Much eye-rolling and with that god awful tone of voice 'like, it's an LLM, it correlates and condenses the whole web, it even has references, where are yours? ' I can get them but that would require time and the other person to actual put effort in reading them, thinking about them etc

AI = science/smart therefore I = smart because I'm using science and stuff. At no point did the person have to think or engaging in what I was saying. Flagged and tagged. No thinking required

Perhaps in the next update you can geotag the wrongthink and report it to your local community engagement officer?

Sage Alfields
5d

I haven't seen video games broken down into this tetrad: I'll make an attempt.

>What sense does the medium enhance?

Directed movement, but not of the body and not in the same way as using a vehicle. Goal directed action, "ambition", "heroism", connection of actions to immediate consequences. The sense that the world can be changed by individual action or skill.

>What does the medium make obsolete and which sense does it downgrade in importance?

Physical movement, real achievement, the world outside the game, non-game status hierarchies. That games can have even rudimentary skill gating means they're not universally accessible like film or television: they can exclude even wide swathes of the populace from completion, allowing the media to be mass while still having elements that exclude.

>What sense and style does the medium retrieve that had been obsolesced earlier?

Masculine competence hierarchies, Heroic fantasy, grand planning but all directed at the media, thus illusory/masturbatory/autistic. The private discord chat of a group of gamer bros is the modern koryos (outside of gang criminality).

>What does the medium reverse or flip into when pushed to extremes?

Gamification of the world, where video game style systems and feedback loops are used to capture engagement, business or alter behavior (nudging). Tutorialification of task instruction, reduction of the world to inputs and outputs, ignorance of logistics (movement of objects in real space).

