This essay examines Marshall McLuhan’s tetrad of media effects as a framework for understanding how communication technology shapes human perception. It explores how each advance reorganizes sensory priorities, social structures, and thought patterns while retrieving elements from past forms of communication, and what the medium reverses into when pushed to its limit. It then applies this framework to emerging LLM technology.

Many of you have likely heard of Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980), who coined the phrase "the medium is the message” and the expression that Timothy Leary appropriated, “turn on, tune in, drop out.” McLuhan became known as the “father of media studies” and heavily influenced a wide range of modern philosophers such as Jean Baudrillard, previously covered here, and influencers. He has many similarities to Jordan Peterson, which is an unfortunate but helpful comparison. He argued that the technological medium shapes humanity in all-encompassing ways - for example, the adoption of the written word fundamentally set modern man apart from prehistoric man, and the invention of the printing press led directly to the modern nation state because it promoted a standardized mass man, each individual influenced by the same printed material (something covered previously from another angle here). Today, everyone is glued to their phones and people are atomized to a level never seen before in human history; we text instead of call or meet in person, we stare at screens all day transfixed by the Current Thing, and we are increasingly interacting with AI instead of with others. Communications technology has a fully transformative effect on the person using it, mind, body, soul, and this is not new.

I read his The Medium is The Massage (1967) and it was a light, smart read, with some creative and innovative visual features; I followed up with it with his Playboy interview (1969) which you can read here, along with Laws of Media (1988), published posthumously by his son Eric. In these McLuhan holds himself out as an expert, making many wild and wrong predictions, along with some accurate predictions like the advent of the internet. My intent is not to pick McLuhan apart; that wouldn’t be worth a post. Rather, his tetrad of media effects is a brilliant way of looking at how media changes the way people approach the world, and this aspect is worth delving into, although I cannot recommend Laws of Media otherwise as it is written in an obnoxiously academic, self-important style by McLuhan’s son.

Let’s delve into the tetrad.

The Tetrad: McLuhan’s Fourfold Lens

McLuhan argues that technology warps the ratio of the senses of the people who use it. Before modern technology, and especially before the advent of the written word, the senses were balanced; however, the adoption of the written word followed by the printing press dramatically skewed the senses of the user toward the senses of sight and substantially downgraded touch, taste, hearing and smell. One may see this dramatic skewing when a third world tribe is exposed to the written word; within one generation they are completely different in outlook and perspective. This process was greatly exacerbated by the advent of the printing press. Further changes in the mode of communication with the telegram, radio, film, television, the internet and now artificial intelligence skewed the senses and how people interact with the world in totally different and often contradictory ways. By understanding how the medium affects perception, one may become more conscious of these processes and regain an element of free will in relation to them. This is important because our default is that we do not process such changes as they occur, but rather cling to earlier stages of development until long past the point where we should have recognized the changes they imparted (which McLuhan called the “rearview-mirror view of their world”).

His tetrad consists of four questions that can be applied to any medium, as follows:

What sense does the medium enhance? What does the medium make obsolete and which sense does it downgrade in importance? What sense and style does the medium retrieve that had been obsolesced earlier? What does the medium reverse or flip into when pushed to extremes? [This relates to Jung’s concept of enantiodromia, although I don’t think McLuhan ever referenced Jung directly].

Using the example of radio:

Enhancement (figure): What the medium amplifies or intensifies. Radio amplifies news and music via sound.

Obsolescence (ground): What the medium drives out of prominence. Radio reduces the importance of print and the visual.

Retrieval (figure): What the medium recovers which was previously lost. Radio returns the spoken word to the forefront.

Reversal (ground): What the medium does when pushed to its limits. Acoustic radio flips into audio-visual TV.

This tetrad resembles Jung’s conception of astrological ages, where symbols and meanings of prominence in one era fade into the background of another, while dormant energies from prior eras resurface. It’s not quite the same, of course, and increases in communications technologies make time speed up faster and faster, where centuries collapse into decades which collapse into years, in line with Rene Guenon’s conception of the increased solidification and speeding up of the world, discussed here.

Applying the tetrad conception to television, the internet, and now artificial intelligence, we see the following:

Television

Enhances: Visual immediacy, passive spectatorship, mass emotional resonance. It delivers collective experience with synchronized rhythm. Obsolesces: Print culture and deep reading, analytical thought, community-based storytelling. Localized meaning yields to centralized narrative. Retrieves: The tribal campfire, mythic spectacle, and oral tradition, but in synthetic form. The image replaces the word as the organizing force. Reverses into: Mass sedation, symbolic flattening, atomized spectatorship, passive omnipresence masquerades as connectedness. Eventually, it reverses into distraction-as-sovereignty - attention becomes the only freedom left.

The Internet

Enhances: Interconnectivity, hypertextual thinking, speed, and access. It amplifies lateral association and decentralized participation. Obsolesces: Linear logic, singular authority, and stable identity. It erodes canon, tradition, and memory. Retrieves: The bazaar, the archive, the commons - the sense of vast unbounded knowledge once held in ancient libraries or oral encyclopedias. Reverses into: Surveillance, fragmentation, hyper-niche identity, and algorithmic manipulation. It breeds isolation under the guise of pluralism, and information abundance flips into existential paralysis.

LLMs:

Enhances: Linguistic productivity, access to knowledge, simulation of human conversation. It extends and amplifies writing and thinking assistance (drafts, summaries, analysis, even code), emotional simulation (therapeutic dialogue, reassurance, companionship), education (tutoring across domains, democratized access to expertise), and organizational cognition (accelerated research, planning, coordination). In short, the thinking and communicating mind is externalized and multiplied, while human internal dialogue becomes an interface. Obsolesces: Certain traditional forms of mental effort and knowledge-seeking, for example memorization and rote learning (replaced by instant querying), classical search engines and browsing behaviors, traditional gatekeeping institutions of expertise (e.g., encyclopedia, schoolteacher, journalist), solitary thinking or slow reading. LLMs encourage dialogic outsourcing of cognition. Also obsolesced: genuine silence and mental stillness. The gap between stimulus and response collapses. Retrieves: The pre-literate or oral tradition - the sage, the oracle, the dialogue partner, similar in some respects to the Delphic oracle. The symbolic registry of LLMs is a partial black box where the programmers have limited understanding of its inner workings, much like the human brain. These tools call back the Socratic method (question-based inquiry), the confessional priest, therapist, or storyteller, even the daimon or inner voice, now simulated externally. In their ability to compose, they retrieve the scribe or secretary, now instant and tireless. LLMs also retrieve alchemy: they transmute base inputs (scraps of prompts) into structured symbolic form. Reverses Into: Epistemic confusion, dependency, and simulated reality. Potential reversals include: displacement of the human voice by mimicry, language without soul, de-skilling of cognition, people become unable to think without the model, hyperreality - where outputs dominate and warp human perception of truth, meaning, or creativity, and the digital panopticon where every thought is externalized, logged, surveilled, mined. Ultimately, LLMs may reverse into semantic collapse, where language is so manipulable, so contextless, that meaning itself decays.

We can see the changes wrought by LLMs happening among the younger generations now. Since smart phones became common in 2012 (per this post by

) people have been increasingly staring at their screens wherever they go - queue the sad family with both parents and both kids looking at their phones quietly, not talking, at dinner - and children are growing up with YouTube, TikTok, and increasingly relying more and more on LLMs to do their thinking for them. By contrast, boomers are analog - most can’t use computers very well and they are not glued to their phones like younger generations are. Communications technologies distort and fundamentally change every aspect of our lives, and while we cannot stop each ratchet of technology (turning into a Luddite and putting ones head in the sand is not a solution, and neither is Kaczynski’s), being more aware of the effect it has may allow us to approach it with more understanding and hesitation. Because each new medium asks the same question in a different disguise:

And now what is being replaced is the outsourcing of symbolic function, what used to be called soul-work; the dissolution of interiority into exterior simulation. In effect, it is the manifestation of the end of the Age of Pisces as represented by the twin fish: from maximum spirituality at the start of the Age to minimum spirituality at the end of it.

which part of you is this replacing, and do you notice it happening?

Thanks for reading.