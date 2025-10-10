The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
19h

A friend in assisted living in Alaska told me, he brings in $2800 a month with soc sec, pension etc. They take $2600. Most of the people in the facility bring in about $1000. The facility bills medicaid @$16,000. If you have the money they will take $16,000, even though medicaid might only return $12,000.

This is one of the primary reasons I sold my house in the city and moved back into the house I grew up in, so my elderly folks can stay out of facilities that will bleed the family to death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Neoliberal Feudalism and others
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
17h

You don't need a uniform society to have a uniform health care system that takes care of everyone.

It's not just Sweden or Norway... France and Spain have decent nursing homes covered by basic care.

Only in the USA and the third world, one goes broke for basic care- even before old age!

It would be cheaper in the USA to have the elderly person commit a crime and get incarcerated. At least prisons pay their workers better than these bullshit for profit senior centers that charge as much, if not more per person than prisons do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Neoliberal Feudalism and others
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture