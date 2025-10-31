Owen Benjamin, the exiled comedian turned homesteader, illustrates what happens when a man refuses the “Devil’s bargain” of institutional approval and accepts exile in exchange for authenticity. This essay examines what his story reveals about the principle of yajna, that every true work, every expression of the Self, requires something to be given up. In an age when most trade integrity for access, Benjamin’s descent from fame into relative obscurity becomes a parable of individuation: the necessary crucifixion of the ego for the sake of wholeness.

Welcome back. As a follow up to my two previous posts on how mainstream influencers are controlled (here and here), I wanted to write something about someone who I like: Owen Benjamin. Few public figures today have willingly sacrificed worldly success for psychic wholeness and this guy, for all his flaws, did.

As background, Benjamin is a giant 6’8” pretty handsome fellow who was a mainstream and successful comedian - he had a book deal, a development deal, and was repped by CAA - and who was cancelled from everything in 2017-2019 after he went off the reservation in terms of discussing forbidden topics (race, Jews, Hollywood pedophelia, the child trans agenda, etc). His public opposition to a powerful, connected figure transing his five year old son was apparently the final straw that got him cancelled, discussed by him here. Benjamin was talented - quick on his feet, presentable, great with music, funny - and he could have easily maintained and grew his mainstream success if he had played ball, but he refused. Some of his comedy specials are online for free to watch here, and his 2018 special Huge Pianist was pretty good. He moved to Idaho where he’s married and raising a bunch of kids (4?) while working on his farm, doing free daily comedy streams for his bread, posting on Twitter, and doing event organization with his followers (including a yearly festival at a campground in the Ozarks, which looks great), who he calls “bears”.

A screencapture of Benjamin on his daily stream

First, let’s get what I don’t like about him out of the way before discussing his positive traits. I think Benjamin either intentionally or more likely unintentionally causes a substantial amount of drama with many of those who he interacts with, which he then disclaims wide-eyed as not being his fault (to the point there is a Reddit haters group focused specifically on him); I think he is prone to schizophrenic spirals, that a lot of his hot takes are wrong (such as his recent take on Erika Kirk, who I find to be, at minimum, acting in poor taste, although his bit on FBI scriptwriting incompetence around the Kirk assassination was strong), his understanding of male/female dynamics is wildly skewed, his understanding of elite/mass dynamics isn’t quite right, there is a bit of a stylistic clash, he regularly has Vox Day on his show who I think is smugly arrogant and poorly informed, and he deep-dives into stuff like flat earth which I’m not really onboard with. Not that I’m against it, per se; I haven’t looked into it, it isn’t a topic that interests me, but I do not have faith in our institutional experts - and once you lose faith in institutional credibility, unless you have the proper scientific, mathematical, engineering or other background to investigate a topic yourself it’s best to keep an open mind about things, to acknowledge our limitations (see other conspiracy theories like 9/11, dinosaurs being fake, nuclear weapons being fake, etc). Because if you haven’t investigated a topic yourself while possessing the specific knowledge set that lets you competently do so, then you’re always going to be putting your faith in someone or something about it. The most interesting thing about flat earth to me is how enraged the topic makes the spherecucks, suggesting it hits on certain unacknowledged aspects of their personal and collective unconscious. If Flat Earthers were simply wrong then one could ignore them as clown figures and not be emotionally triggered by them.

What I like about Benjamin, primarily, is the clear sacrifice he made to be where he is at: he sacrificed his career for authenticity, to be able to speak his mind in whatever way he wants on his stream. He can say anything about anything, from any angle, no matter how offensive - this is really clear if you watch his stream, that he’s speaking from the heart. As he said in a recent stream (at 1:55:20), “I do [my work] because it’s my gift and if I don’t I feel darkness. Like you gotta do what you are. What you’ve been given [in terms of talents] is your role.” Sure, he rambles and causes drama and his views often are strange, but the authenticity comes through heavily, especially in contrast to others, and some of his ideas are indeed unique (for example, I appreciated his recent criticisms of Jungian therapists, discussed here). Authenticity is a fundamental and non-negotiable prerequisite necessary for the re-sacrilization of language (which I discussed here) necessary to re-enchant the world, and freedom of speech is required for such authenticity; inauthentic language can never be holy. Benjamin’s raw, unflattened speech and the subsequent public scorn serve as confirmation that his language, while flawed, still retains the “charge” that is missing from the procedural, soul-dead language of the mainstream.

Because of this, while YouTube is allowing some prior banned “right wing” content creators back on its platform (including Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes), Benjamin is not one of them - he tried to rejoin and was very quickly banned despite keeping content innocuous; this mirrors how he remains persona non grata to most of his well known former “friends” in the comedy scene. This near-immediate ban happened because he does not buy into the right/left dialectic, he sees through much of the elite narrative creation and dissemination, and he is not controlled (although he does have an understandable element of lingering envy and perhaps bitterness towards those of his peers who accepted the Devil’s bargain for continued mainstream success and easy wealth, such as Shane Gillis shilling Bud Light and Bill Burr, and those more famous comedians like Dave Chapelle who he believes stole his work). Because here’s the thing: there is a sacrifice involved in every action, no matter how small or how big. What matters is what is sacrificed and in furtherance of what objective.

Here, now, you are sacrificing a small amount of your time and psychic energy in order to read this; hopefully you gain some small element of information, perspective or wisdom in return, but perhaps the additional cost is some element of estrangement from regular society, or some additional cognitive dissonance. Or let’s say you’re faced with with a big life decision, and you sit there paralyzed; then it will be decided for you with whatever consequences it brings. Or you do nothing on your individuation journey and you pay for it when you’re older with bitterness and regret - as the Bhagavad Gita states (3.4-6), it is absurd to think we have a choice not to act. There is literally no action you can take or not take in life that does not come with a sacrifice associated with it, whatever it is. It would be better if more people thought in these terms because it would make one more mindful of one’s decisions. One of the most important principles of mysticism is the principle of yajna or spiritual sacrifice: in order to reach the highest fulfillment, the human being returns vital energy to the process rather than clinging to it; it is the sacrifice that consecrates, that makes the object holy. Even though I try to think in these terms, it is not fully solidified and I do not default to this frame because society’s influence is so great - I have to force myself to think in this way.

Reading and writing on Substack contains substantial costs for me, too - I have less time to spend with friends and family, I feel utterly disconnected from broader society, my views (gnostic, philosophically pessimistic and blackpilled, individuation focused) cannot monetize into larger social networks even if I wanted to - the only support I’ve received from much bigger players was being linked to twice by Darren Beattie on Revolver News before he came to understand I wasn’t ideologically aligned with him - and the individuation process is walking a tightrope over an abyss where I am constantly fearful both of collapse or of an institutional crackdown, etc. It is a hard way to live, but I feel compelled to do so by the Self - the alternative, a life of psychic “normalcy”, would be akin to death to me.

Comparing Benjamin to others

Let’s compare a cancelled figure like Benjamin to some “mainstream” right-leaning figures like Nick Fuentes or Candace Owens, both of whom I dislike. Why do I dislike them? Well, Owens is an easy one - I just think she’s a grifter and she blends truth and falsehood together into a toxic clown stew, much as Alex Jones did before he was compromised into full irrelevance. One cannot retain institutional legitimacy and be allowed on mainstream platforms without being a yes man (or woman) to higher masters, it isn’t possible. And she hasn’t paid a price for her views anyway. With Fuentes, other than the stuff about him being a federal asset (which I think is true - he told his followers to storm the capital on 1/6 and they were prosecuted and he wasn’t), he has regularly displayed contempt for his fatherless, young male audience who he tries to groom into incels, gay or trans (

has a lengthy takedown of him

). So I think he is disingenuous and ill-intended; Benjamin routinely

, also

and

.

Furthermore, it is true that Fuentes

sacrificed something - he had lost some aspects of his mainstream access previously, he was potentially debanked (although I read the funds taken were given back to him), he had been suspended on Youtube and other channels (although he’s being highlighted there now, including on

), an assassin even

- but the question isn’t if someone sacrifices - because every action we take requires sacrifice - but what is sacrificed and for what purpose. Fuentes, to me, has suffered ostracism not in furtherance of a deeper spiritual journey or freedom like Benjamin has, but to build a personality cult on the fringes of the internet - although even that, too, he appears to be betraying for greater mainstream access (as he is doing around the Kirk assassination by directing attention away from Israel). I will note that he is only 27 years old, young for someone who has become as infamous as he is, he is a mesmerizing public speaker a bit like

, and he does have

from time to time.

has

Ultimately, whether one or more of these influencers resonate with you comes down to a gut check, intuition and discernment - no one in the mainstream passes my gut check, though. I had hope at various points for mainstream figures like Mike Benz, Stephen Miller, and Darren Beattie, but these guys disappointed me over time as they traded personal integrity for political access and culture war slop. I never followed Charlie Kirk but, after researching him, he seemed to me to be a grifter who was having an authentic change of heart behind the scenes (which is perhaps why he was assassinated); he hired Blake Neff after he was unceremoniously fired by Fox (with Tucker Carlson’s acceptance) for being “racist” which showed that he had some real courage - hiring Neff after his fall was not something anyone in the establishment would have done. Andrew Anglin, despite having some seriously misguided views on stuff like Putin/Russia, a misunderstanding of the structure of the world, along with his mental health issues and drinking problems, is another figure that I think ultimately is pursuing some kind of path toward truth. And other public figures I admire include Charles August Lindbergh, Gareth Jones, Julian Assange (kind of), and Ian Smith. Doing the right thing always requires sacrifice and almost never results in payoff in this world; one does the right thing and fades into obscurity or derision from the public, who simply want to be entertained into oblivion with no personal responsibility.

As Gustave Le Bon stated, “The masses have never thirsted after truth. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.” And the great movie The Lives of Others, previously discussed here, makes the same point. It should be emphasized that the principle that one cannot be mainstream and at the same time authentic, whether or not true (and I think it is) implicitly creates a reverse-status hierarchy where the degree of social ostracization becomes a proxy for spiritual truth, potentially romanticizing paranoia and anti-social behavior, which contains its own dangers. As Ernst Junger stated when he was 100 years old, “The sociological definition of elite is already an indication of the corruption of the concept. A warning, for me, to no longer trust even the elites, but now only the great loners.”

Going back to Benjamin, another thing I appreciate about him is what I perceive as his life goal of wholeness. Most people are not pursuing this as their fundamental motivation; they are chasing fame, or status, or women, or money, or adventure. Jung, too, had wholeness as his fundamental objective. I perceive this about Benjamin because of the way he has structured his life: his marriage, his children, his home, his animals, his friendships and his work and his freedom of expression and his campground - he is trying, and I think (from what I see from the outside) successfully, to create a balanced and full life, although building parallel institutions is an ever-present struggle. Wholeness is what I want for myself as well, as I wrote previously. These ties to daily living serve as grounding tethers to objective reality, much as Jung had his wife, children, clinical practice, speeches, and leadership roles; it forces one to be accountable to practical results (farming, family, financial streams) which cannot be excused by pure ideology. The value of this is in forming a high-fidelity model of the world, which is ultimately tested by the individual’s ability to navigate the future successfully. And you can easily compare Benjamin’s life to some of the others discussed: Fuentes is a homosexual incel with an extremely imbalanced lifestyle (see the Brunet link above), while Owens was basically a mail-order bride to a British oligarch (i.e. an 18-day long distance courtship).

What a wholesome looking family.

Benjamin reminds me a bit of the story of the Roman emperor Diocletian. Diocletian had retired to his farm after putting into place a governance system, but it all fell apart and people came to him begging for him to become emperor again. His alleged response is illuminating: “If you could show the cabbage that I planted with my own hands to your emperor, he definitely wouldn’t dare suggest that I replace the peace and happiness of this place with the storms of a never-satisfied greed.” Diocletian, too sacrificed; he sacrificed his power for peace and contentment. What’s interesting is that the Renaissance masters never painted this amazing scene despite how powerful and archetypal it is, so I had ChatGPT generate one. I think it turned out pretty well after some tweaks despite too much of a brown tone:

I may try to paint this myself down the road with a different color scheme.

Or look at Diogenes of Sinope, who I covered previously; he sacrificed all earthly belongings in order to make fun of everyone - which Alexander the Great recognized as an amazing sacrifice, to the point where he allegedly stated that if he were not Alexander he would want to be Diogenes.

Benjamin embodies, however imperfectly, the withdrawn king archetype (Diocletian) or holy fool archetype (Diogenes). The historical analogies are inexact, of course, and they overstate Benjamin’s intentionality. While he has adapted admirably, the initial “sacrifice” was not entirely voluntary, which weakens the archetypal parallel. Diocletian’s choice was a deliberate exit from power; Benjamin’s feels more like a forced exile after cancellation. Similarly, Diogenes’ radical asceticism is more extreme than Benjamin’s homesteading, which still involves public engagement. These are merely meant as rough analogies demonstrating the price to be paid for peace of mind or freedom of speech.

I hope that this essay may inspire in you some thought about what you sacrifice in your life, for what purpose, and for those who you read, listen to, watch or follow, what they have sacrificed in furtherance of their own lives.

Thanks for reading.