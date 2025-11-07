Stephen King’s novel The Running Man, published under his Richard Bachman pseudonym, may be the last time King looked clearly into the abyss. Written in a terse, hopeless register that he would later abandon, it captures a society of exhaustion and surveillance. As a remake looms, it’s worth revisiting the novel and also the strange trajectory of its author, who devolved from chronicler of populist despair to mouthpiece of the very establishment his alter ego once condemned.

Before discussing it, let’s briefly review Stephen King himself. If anyone has followed him on Twitter over the past decade, he’s demonstrated a remarkable break from reality, screaming incessantly at the top of his lungs about how bad Orange Man is (although, to be fair, Orange Man in 2025 is pretty bad, but not for the reasons King states), and in recent years he’s called for worldwide COVID shutdowns and forced heart attack jabs. You can pretty quickly understand his paranoid and deranged mentality in this 2022 interview.

He’s also been irrelevant for a long time. I can’t think of the last book of his I read, although I’m not sure there’s much of an audience for new King novels.

Growing up I read a lot of his work: The Stand, Needful Things, Desperation and The Regulators, The Dark Half, Pet Sematary and It, some of his short stories such as the excellent The Jaunt (“Longer than you think! Longer than you think, dad!”), and watched various film and television adaptations such as The Shining, Langoleers, The Green Mile, Misery, The Mist, Thinner and The Shawshank Redemption. The quality was hit-or-miss and his novels were extremely verbose, double or triple the length they should have been, like he was being paid by the word.

Early Family Guy poking fun at King’s marked decline in quality.

King began his writing career in 1974 with Carrie, and his early books were reasonably written - they only grew to interminable length once he became established and successful. Reflecting this was King’s sprawling The Dark Tower series, of which I only enjoyed book one, The Gunslinger (1982) and sort-of book four. The Gunslinger was written in a sparse, minimalist western style, showing the audience instead of telling; there were frequent allusions to tarot imagery which I appreciated, reflecting the archetypes. The main character made difficult, painful choices and sacrifices in order to pursue the Man in Black, a mysterious figure of significant power, and the latter’s monologue toward the end is masterful. King butchered the series thereafter and turned it into word-vomit, then significantly rewrote book one to account for later story developments, but such is life (if you ever read it, find an early edition and stop after book one). The first two books was made into a disaster of a film which I watched and reviewed previously.

King’s alter-ego

King also wrote under a pseudonym toward the start of his career under the name Richard Bachmann. His publisher wouldn’t let him publish as often as he wanted and he wanted to see if he was successful due to luck or if there was an element of skill involved. He picked the nom de plume in part after the pseudonym of fellow writer Donald E. Westlake, who had written written adventure novels under his real name but also separately under “Richard Stark.” Westlake’s content as Stark was a much darker hardboiled noir style (akin to a Pessoan heteronym) about an unemotional career criminal named Parker - whose character is similar to Jack Reacher but amoral, emotionless, and not a lame military police officer - and his stories of capers and revenge. The Parker novels are excellent and I recommend them overall. They’re popular in prison and I remember that its flat, selfish tone wore off on me after reading them - I too felt like I was a “badass”, which of course was divorced from reality. Much later a couple of well-done graphic novels were released and a bunch of mediocre film adaptations.

A good illustration of Parker, a large, hard man. He was portrayed unsuccessfully in multiple films - he wasn’t allowed to be mean or selfish enough.

King’s writing as Bachmann was a nod to the Stark persona, composed with brevity and a dark, uncompromising tone. He wrote four books as Bachmann before one of his readers discovered who he was; the subsequent publicity killed King’s willingness to write under the pseudonym and he went back to his regular bloated style.

Of the four novels published as Bachmann only two were good, The Running Man and The Long Walk. The Long Walk was a story about a group of kids in a futuristic military dictatorship involving a race where whoever walks the furthest receives an unlimited reward, while everyone else is killed. There’s a 2025 film about it which I liked starring the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman; I reviewed it here. The other novels, Roadwork and Rage, were both forgettable except Rage predicted the later school shooting trend.

The Running Man

Many of you probably know The Running Man due to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fun and silly 1987 film about it. The film takes the title of the 1982 novel and the logline of a man who enters a reality television show where people are trying to kill him, but changes everything else. There’s nothing about the characters, plot, or tone of the film that matches the novel. King wrote that the main character of the novel is “about as far from the Arnold Schwarzenegger character in the movie as you can get”.

The film is being remade with Glen Powell based on a remake by Edgar Wright; Wright stated that he wants to stick much closer to the source material, although I suspect that it will not retain the underlying substance and meaning. Powell is well cast as the main character, however, the quality of film these days is very poor and the trailer (below) looks bad - it leans hard into the action instead of the grim desperation which makes the main character relatable but less marketable. The soundtrack on it is terrible, and some of the casting choices deliberately betray the white populist rage (rage caused at being destroyed and replaced) which is implicitly at the heart of the novel, a rage similarly expressed in Falling Down. I very much doubt it will be an Angry Birds-tier film, which is the most populist film I have seen (discussed here). I doubt it will even be a Fight Club, whose anti-establishment and anti-consumer tone so upset Rupert Murdoch on seeing an early screening that he quickly fired the executive (Bill Mechanic) responsible for greenlighting it (although, to be fair, Fight Club was also a commercial failure on theatrical release).

I don’t want to spoil the novel for you, but I’ll provide a short non-spoiler description of the plot. It is the future and Ben Richards is an out of work mechanic. He is thin and malnourished. His wife turns tricks as a prostitute to try to make ends meet while his newborn daughter has pneumonia; they can’t afford medicine. The air in the environment is poisoned after decades of pumping chemicals into it. To save his daughter he volunteers for the network games where, if one is selected, the participant will be mocked, tortured, and - if qualified for the most lucrative game, The Running Man - killed. In this game a participant is given a head start to run and hide and then Hunters are unleashed. They track the participant down and kill him with the public’s input and help. The longer the runner survives, the more money his family receives. No one had lasted very long. Richards tries out for the games. He qualifies for The Running Man, and he has to try to survive.

As mentioned, the tone of the novel is dark, stark, and pessimistic. Richards is an antisocial independent loner, a dissident to the system, existing on the edge of liminality (a concept delved into with clarity by

) and he is portrayed in a sympathetic light even as the braying, bloodthirsty mob is after him.

. He isn’t strong or charismatic. He’s gaunt, malnourished, a loser. He enters the game not because he believes he can win but because every other path has already failed. The novel does an excellent job of predicting the

of the Hellscape nightmare society we currently inhabit - a dark, foreboding environment without opportunity and dripping with malice, despair and desperation around every corner, with more and more people thrown

and the rest feeling deep anxiety as they try (and increasingly fail) to avoid it.

King described the “Bachman state of mind: low rage, sexual frustration, crazy good humor, and simmering despair.” That’s why Hollywood will never adapt it faithfully (including here) - desperation doesn’t sell. So they metabolize the despair into spectacle with muscles, quips, explosions, and it lets the audience cheer instead of recognize their own dark unconscious nature.

tone

The book is an easy, entertaining, and quick read. It’s one of the few novels I read decades ago that stands out vividly decades later, and I still think about it to this day. That speaks to the story’s enduring power.

An early edition. No guarantees King hasn’t butchered the novel in newer editions like he butchered the revised The Gunslinger.

It’s ironic how early King created a novel that sympathized with the very populist figures who he would later come to abhor. I wonder if he has made this connection and thought about it. I doubt it; his mind seems pretty rotten from boomer success. Be careful of the success one may wish for, you might just get it…

Anyway, if you’d like to pick up the novel the Amazon link is here. It is also available to read free online here, which excludes King’s spoiler introduction. And if you do read it, I’d be interested in what you thought of it in the comments below.

I’ll update this post with my review of the remake when I see it next week.

Thanks for reading.