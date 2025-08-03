The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Paul
6d

The truly solitary being is not the man who is abandoned by men, but the man who suffers in their midst, who drags his desert through the marketplace and deploys his talents as a smiling leper, a mountebank of the irreparable.

Emile M. Cioran

Mike Kay
6d

We can differentiate, and classify pain. It may actually be helpful to do so, although personally, I find this to be more of a dalliance, because purely for myself, there is no ultimate distinction. Physical pain, so relentless and unceasing that I simply began laughing. Psychological pain, so deep my mind began shattering. Spiritual pain, loss so complete as to redefine devastation. I know them all. In the end, they are all just pain, the only gift from this is the realization that one withstood, endured.

It takes some courage to write a piece like this, a piece that doesn't treat pain as currency, or some type of exalted experience. I appreciate your approach NLF.

There is a perspective that is rampant in more metaphysical thinking that pain is somehow a catalyst, or a means to a higher state of being. I wish I could say I found this to be true.

What I can say about pain is that there is no cure for it. Pain can easily, always return, always explore new levels of intensity, always destroy one's state, always remove one's hope and joy.

Knowing this, I now simply live in it.

I've been attacked and criticized for my approach of simply accepting, even equating pain with truth usually reserved for far more pleasant states. There is anger at my dwelling within pain, because my admission of this threatens so many cherished notions.

Screams from a small closed, darkened room. For some, this evokes a lack of patience, because they cannot feel it. For others, its the terror of being dragged in. Some, however, simply understand because of shared experience.

A good piece.

Thanks for writing it.

