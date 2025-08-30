The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Al DuClur
4d

I guess I am more like Joel than Twain. The constitution and the flag don't mean the same to me that they once did and I can't bring myself to revere either one anymore

Grundvilk
4d

You write, "Meaning is not fixed in the objects or forms we create; it resides in the living symbolic charge that animates them" -- instead of this alternative: "Meaning is not fixed in the objects or forms we [co]create; it resides in the living charge that animates them."

The second take on your topic here suggests that perhaps the trick to imbuing and maintaining meaning in life over the long run is to maintain the living charge that animates objects or forms -- and not dwell on, and keep peering at, their impotent reference labels.

Pertinent to this last point, I just finished reading Hostetler's "Amish Society", and was struck by his observation that married Amish generally show no outward, glossy signs of affection for their mates, choosing rather to make certain that their whole way of life (i.e., every single thing that they do) steadily revolves around this unstated affection.

