The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
2d

The real question is whether a neofeudal technocratic totalitarian state will govern the entire planet, or is there a way of sustaining humanity's "inalienable rights." 🤔

It's either one or the other as the two cannot coexist.

The windows are sealing tightly shut and the gates are locking quickly. A very short time remains before we'll know if "humans" survive, or are transformed into QR coded beasts. 😵‍💫

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PJ Buys's avatar
PJ Buys
2dEdited

Neo, you simply are the most important contributor on Substack right now. It might be a small thing, but you are now at the top of my list in terms of essential reading, surpassing John Carter, and Librarian of Calaeno.

You’re exactly right on the vein of what is occurring. I’m not saying this to flatter you, but to encourage you and thank you. This is much appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Neoliberal Feudalism and others
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture