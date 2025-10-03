Western civilization now finds itself torn between two seemingly unstoppable forces: the egalitarian ratchet effect, which drives Western society’s core value to its logical extreme, and Zionist institutional dominance, which tightens its grip on political, cultural, and financial levers of power even as public opinion turns against it. This essay asks: which force will ultimately prevail - or is there a deeper synthesis at work, one that reframes the conflict entirely?

I’ve hit on the topic of Jewish/gentile relations in multiple past posts, including this post about the complicated relationship between the Jewish people and the central bank owners, this post about potential origin of Christianity as a revenge strategy for the destruction of the Second Temple, and this post on the Zionist influence within both Republican and Democrat administrations. These post are always popular - “the Jews make news” as the idiom goes, where the public is deeply interested in Jews and Judaism, either attracted to or repulsed by the Chosen (or former Chosen) people - but rarely indifferent. It’s been awhile but this topic has become pregnant again within me and feels ready again to give birth to something; let’s see how it plays out.

Here, I want to directly address the question: who will win out between the egalitarian ratchet effect and Zionist institutional control?

Let me explain what I mean by this. The egalitarian ratchet effect is a concept I have covered previously here and here, but basically the argument is that a society’s core values double down on itself over time until the society collapses, its values are transvalued, or it is conquered from without. The core belief of Western civilization is egalitarianism, which stems ultimately from spiritual egalitarianism in Christianity. I covered the original transvaluation of values in this post. What we are seeing in Gaza today deeply offends the moral sensibilities of the West as Israel ethnically cleanses the territory resulting in at least 65,000 dead (but the body counters are also dead so the toll might be double or triple that, or more). Anti-semitism in the West is spiking, and spiking quickly and strongly. At the same time, Zionist power in America has never been stronger - its domination over American politics is so obvious and in-your-face that it can no longer be denied even among mainstream “moderates”, laws are quickly being passed favoring censorship and anti-free speech, the university system is being purged of anti-Zionism (by expelling pro-Palestinian non-citizens, threatening to strip citizens of citizenship, withdrawing federal grant money, etc.), litigation against the non-compliant is being ramped up (juiced by almost a billion dollars of settlements between the Trump administration and large law firms requiring them to offer pro-bono assistance in these efforts), while Israel is rapidly destroying all of its enemies in the Middle East (Syria, Hezbollah, Hamas, Yemen, Iran, etc.), covered previously here and here.

So this begs the question: which of these energies is going to win? I was on the fence for a long time on this question, studying it from many different angles, but I have solidified what I think will happen. But before we discuss this, let me try to steelman both mainstream sides first. To clarify at the outset, (1) I am not intending to frame my argument in an ethnic or religious manner, but I have to discuss the energies I am seeing from these perspectives first before I can get to my own, (2) by ‘Zionist institutional dominance,’ I mean the disproportionate influence of a small elite leveraging Zionist ideology and institutional power for their own benefit, not the broader Jewish population, who are often as unaware of these dynamics as gentiles (which we will discuss further); and (3) my goal is not merely accusation, but to understand the ultimate purpose driving this overwhelmingly dominant institutional power, because genuine moral opposition requires inhabiting the opposing perspective’s strongest frame with as much insight as one can muster.

The Case for the Egalitarian Ratchet Effect Winning

The case for the egalitarian ratchet effect is rooted in trends going back thousands of years. Under Christianity everyone was and is considered to be spiritually equal so long as one believed in Christ. This was deeply popular to the lower classes in Roman times, to the women, the children, the slaves, the undesirable, because they would be considered equal to or superior to the Emperor based on their belief alone. This idea was ultimately rooted in a Platonic belief in divine reason. Let’s break this down a bit:

Plato’s interpretation of Logos, which had an enormous impact on Christianity and formed a cornerstone of the religion, made it clear that reason was associated with divinity. Blogger Brett Andersen explains, quoting theologan William Inge: “Platonism is part of the vital structure of Christian theology….[If people would read Plotinus, who worked to reconcile Platonism with Scripture] they would understand better the real continuity between the old culture and the new religion, and they might realize the utter impossibility of excising Platonism from Christianity without tearing Christianity to pieces.” Tom Holland writes that in Christianity “every human being had been made equally by God and endowed by him with the same spark of reason.” Andersen continues: “That “spark of reason” was intimately tied up with notions of moral equality. The connection of ideas goes something like this, in the form of a syllogism: If divine soul = reasoning capacity And moral equality = equality of souls Then moral equality = equality of reasoning capacity” Therefore, following this logic to its natural conclusion, the belief becomes everyone has equal inherent reasoning capacity except for the -isms and -phobias holding back equality: racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, etc. It wasn’t a large jump for Unitarians to drop their belief in God to become tabula rasa blank-slatists.

These egalitarian energies were held in check to an extent by hierarchical guardrails within the Catholic church, but those began to falter with the advent of the printing press and the rise of Protestantism which democratized belief - why rely on the priests’ interpretation of the text when you could read it yourself? Arising from these energies came democracy (one man one vote), liberation of the slaves, women’s liberation and rights, the civil rights movement, homosexual rights, transsexual rights, Islamic rights, etc - all of this, to me, stems from that initial belief in egalitarianism. And it is a blind and totalitarian belief.

But Jews have been an uneasy exception to this setup. Disproportionately dominant in finance, in law, in government, in the media and in universities today, they have carved out a liminal space where the Holocaust serves as a shield against accusations of concentrated power and control, where such criticism inevitably leads to accusations of anti-semitism - how could a group exercise such a powerful role if millions were killed eighty years ago? Do you not see the slippery slope where such accusations have a slippery slope leading right back to the gas chambers? Do you want to see women and children murdered? Are you a monster? Etc. In other words, this group was carved out as a victim exception against the attacks on white privilege, even though in prior decades Jews had downplayed their differences from whites and focused on outward assimilation in order to ascend within the existent Protestant hierarchy. The privilege chart looks something like this:

These arguments were tailored to boomers and older generations, along with evangelical Christians, who remain quite strongly pro-Israel and pro-Jewish today per opinion research. And why not? The economy in prior decades was the best in human history, there was endless consumption to go around, it was pretty easy to buy a house and support a family - most people don’t want to focus in detail, autistically, on politics, they wanted to live their lives and enjoy, and the cost of such belief was pretty easy to push off into the future and externalize. The egalitarian arguments seem to be particularly designed toward white gentile populations in mind - blacks, hispanics, Indians, and other groups are not quite as affected by such arguments, while the white percentage of the U.S. population (and the world population) is rapidly declining.

Because economic times are now bleak - inflation is high, jobs are scarce, social trust is at an all-time low, public and private debts are at all-time highs, people can’t afford to buy a home or to have a middle class lifestyle - people are increasingly dissatisfied at the current setup and they are looking for someone to blame, and as the system becomes increasingly incoherent, the ideological enforcement software downloaded by osmosis through media and institutions is failing - it still works on many, but its Current Thing cultural spell is weakening, suffering from diminishing returns.

So when one combines the egalitarian ratchet effect, how the white/Jewish distinction along the lines of Holocaust victimization does not appeal to the non-whites who are an ever-increasing percentage of the population, worsening economic times, and the horrors of the current Gaza war, the data is reflecting that each younger generation is more pro-Palestine, more anti-Israel, and more anti-semitic than the ones prior to it. Boomers are wildly pro-Israel and pro-Jewish, but each younger generation ratchets toward the inverse of that per Pew, a trend which is only intensifying:

And Israel favorability is collapsing through the West, per Wikileaks:

This is perhaps why various Western countries are now recognizing Palestine, such as France. We can also see this with liberal security state astroturfed mutants like David Hogg jumping on the anti-Israel train, or Charlie Kirk was looking at doing on the right (his alleged last letter to Netanyahu, published by the NY Post, discusses with alarm how Israel is getting crushed in the information war) along with Candace Owens and 5’5” homosexual Nick Fuentes jumping at the bit. There seems to be an emerging groundswell consensus forming that Israel is wielding disproportionate influence in America and the West and that its actions in Gaza are beyond the pale, regardless of the increases in censorship.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to project these trends out a little bit where the old boomers die off, each new generation is more anti-Israel and anti-semitic than the last, and even if the institutions are controlled by Zionists the egalitarian ratchet effect will overcome the Jewish/Israel exception to it and swamp it, ending the Israel project entirely (which requires U.S. support for its existence), while anti-semitism itself continues to increase throughout the West.

Let’s imagine, for the sake of steel-manning the argument made here, what it would look like for the egalitarian ratchet to prevail. Israel’s ethnic project would fail - both in Gaza (as the starvation narrative even takes hold within Israel itself) and across the Levant. The world, unified in moral condemnation, would break the spell of Zionist immunity, unraveling AIPAC’s domination not just in Washington but across the institutional West. Jewish exceptionalism would no longer be shielded by the trauma-mirror of the Holocaust but confronted openly as incompatible with universal equality. Anti-semitism, instead of being weaponized for dialectical ingathering (to be discussed), would become a genuine force of reckoning. Indeed, we do see inklings of this with the continued focus on Jeffrey Epstein (a joint Mossad operative/asset working in conjunction with the CIA) and how the egalitarian ratchet effect has curiously crushed high level Jews including Harvey Weinstein with Me Too. And yet, even if this happened the egalitarian ratchet effect would still be faltering: the particularisms of Indian caste-centrism and Islamic religiosity would also have to dissolve or convert, and one sees little to no evidence of that occurring; Indian immigration into the U.S. via H1B is only ramping up. Such a convergence feels less like a possible future and more like a fantasy, one the system has no mythic architecture to sustain.

The Case for Zionist Institutional Control Winning

The case for Zionist institutional control winning is that such forces control every lever of power in the United States (and arguably throughout the West) - this includes the media, finance, universities, government, the Federal Reserve (via the Rothschilds), and they are doubling down as seen with ratcheting anti-free speech laws and the Oracle-controlled purchase of TikTok, which is where much of the pro-Palestinian energy was focused. Strongly Zionist Larry Ellison is on record stating “Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.” Right after the purchase finalized the platform immediately begun censorship efforts. How can the pro-egalitarian cause sustain itself, move forward, if it is starved of funding, influence, and platform? An element of free speech is currently allowed on Twitter, but how long will that last? (Musk himself is a globohomo stooge who regularly kisses the ring - he does not have much power). In the battle between bottom-up energy and top-down energy, I wouldn’t be betting on bottom-up energy winning so long as the top-down energy is aggressive and confident, which they are - look at Palantir which is leveraging information in order to destroy the establishment’s enemies, look at AI where the public-facing version is far less advanced than the tools our elites have to game out their strategies, etc. These technologies can be used to smother or destroy emerging threats long before they become a real threat, they can keep the public confused with endless Current Thing propaganda, they control all the mainstream influencers and can direct them at will, they can muddy the waters on facts and figures, creating a haze of disinformation that becomes impossible to untangle (such as the Charlie Kirk assassination), etc.

We can look to see how the Trump administration is fully dominated by Zionists, but so was the Biden administration as I discussed previously here - there is no meaningful choice given to the public on this issue through voting or otherwise. One could look at Israel’s power moves as desperately trying to get ahead of the egalitarian increases before the boomers die off, hence their rush and scramble now, but their actions may just as easily be seen as one of confidence - because they now face no opposition on an institutional basis, they feel they can move forward aggressively and confidentially without any fear of institutional pushback. We can see this with:

ubiquitous AIPAC dominance within Congress, the West has been race-mixed to the point ethnicity is no longer a Schelling point for action, the idea of a decentralized internet has ended and all electronic communications are centralized and controlled, elections post-2020 are now perceived as untrustworthy by tens of millions, with permanent vote-by-mail, ballot harvesting and centralized tabulation systems raising deep doubts about legitimacy, every institution of power is and has been controlled for many decades (media, universities, entertainment, Congress, the presidency, the Federal Reserve, the spy agencies (FBI, CIA, NSA), etc., the population of the West has been dumbed down, pumped full of endless propaganda and crippled into obesity and low fertility rates, and the elites are sprinting toward the digital panopticon (woke AI scanning everyone’s internet activity + CBDCs will cut out the noncompliant from society).

There is nothing they don’t control, and the population will put up with anything - from the 2020 election to years of lockdowns, middle America was tested and despite their firearms and frontier self-image, proved far easier to manipulate than many expected.

This is further embodied in the rise of Curtis Yarvin and Bronze Age Pervert’s perspectives, where the former calls for a technocratic dictatorship and the latter focuses on Nietzschian will-to-power and homosexual mannerbund (his pro-Israel position is usually understated and couched in symbolism per his Straussian background), as well as sociopaths like Alex Karp of Palantir and Yuval Harari, the advisor to WEF former-head Klaus Schwab.

One can trace the inception of these trends historically - when Christianity began its ascent it banned and destroyed all religions other than Judaism. Nietzsche’s argument was that Christianity was crafted as a form of Noahidism - get the gentiles to accept the egregore of Yahweh, not worship idols, put Jews at the center of their worldview - and that traditional “Jews killed Christ” anti-semitism benefits Judaism by forcing believers to remain a separate and distinct people from the masses. The Catholic Church giving a lending monopoly to Jews, including and especially the Rothschilds, in this context is seen merely as an extension of the power and prestige that Christianity gives to the (formerly) Chosen - and under this perspective, the entire West was set up for this power-handing-over process from the beginning.

The argument here, then, is that the increased in-your-face outright domination by Zionists is that they no longer need to rely on a false couched egalitarianism, they can let the mask drop and push for full supremicism without fear of blowback. Soft power - always the cheaper and more elegant method of control - has become either unnecessary or too slow, and the regime is increasingly resorting to blunt hard power as they sprint toward their final objectives.

My Perspective / the Synthesis

My perspective synthesizes these two perspectives, but some background is required. First, I distinguish between the upper elites - who are mostly Jewish such as the Rothschilds, Warburgs, Schiffs, etc. but include others like the Rockefellers and the British monarchy - and the Jewish masses themselves. The way it works, which I discussed in detail here, is that the upper elites use the Jewish masses as a bulwark against the masses getting angry over the upper elite financial theft through ownership of the world central banks. If the masses start getting angry, the upper elites unleash some propaganda about how the masses are increasingly anti-semitic, the Jewish people get terrified and howl out in fear, and then the Jews and the gentile masses clash. The average Jewish person has no understanding of how the world is structured or the upper layers; he is as clueless as everyone else, he just lives in constant fear of the gentiles, hammered in via stories like the Exodus story, the Holocaust and Haman. This is the same rationale for why the upper elites focus so strongly on divide and conquer tactics - back in earlier centuries they would enact balance of powers in European countries, create wedges like Taiwan/Japan/South Korea vs. China, or India vs. Pakistan/China, or Eastern Europe vs. Western Europe during the Cold War, or even trying to put nukes in Cuba vs. U.S. leading up to the Cuban Missile Crisis, or on a population level between the masses on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, etc. The upper elites exacerbate these group differences (which do exist naturally, but they are intentionally manipulated and harnessed) so that they can decide winners and losers by directing the amount of funding and media attention they receive from above, which Eustace Mullins so eloquently stated.

We can see this both in World War 2, where the Jewish masses were allowed to be oppressed for higher level gain (discussed here), or more recently with the forced COVID lockdowns and forced heart attack jabs, where Israel along with Australia were the two most locked down and forced vaccinated countries on the planet:

Now, I do believe that the upper elites are held together by a certain ideological makeup. Yes, they want to stay in power and yes, they want to increase their power, and yes, one has to undergo massive trials and offer blackmail material, really dark stuff, to reach the higher levels - but this is not enough. There must be a deeper level, a religious level that justifies their need to dominate regardless of the cost - the opposite of the Christian “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” - which spins their actions into a positive light. They must have this because the worst thing for them would be for upper elites to splinter factionally, and also because everyone wants to think they’re the good guy of the story, no one wants to think they’re evil or nefarious, so they need a metaphysical glue to hold the cabal together (the word “cabal” derives from the term Kabbalism). And my belief is that certain strains of Talmudism/Kabbalah/Chabad (as minority interpretations within broader Jewish thought) provide these energies - because it becomes about “repairing the world” by doing the word of Yahweh, subjugating the masses as Noahides and destroying non-belivers so that the End Times prophecies may be fulfilled. If one buys into this scheme, then doing whatever has to be done to effectuate those prophecies is fulfilling God’s will - sure, it massively benefits oneself and justifies ones position in power, to behave immorally, which is precisely why such an ideology would be seized upon, but the “God’s will” justification is the glue that keeps the whole enterprise together and focused on eschatological objectives.

These End Times prophecies are basically as follows, although the specific order is unclear and debated:

The ingathering of the Jewish diaspora back to Israel. Per Chabad: “One of the most important aspects of the Redemption is the promise of the ingathering of the exiles from the Diaspora, with all Jews settling in their tribal portion of the Holy Land. We are assured that no Jew will be left behind—including the Ten “Lost Tribes.”” Greater Israel will be effectuated. There are sources about division of Israel among tribes, settlement of the land, etc. Chabad and Jewish tradition expect land restoration (tribal portions), although idea of “Greater Israel” as a political entity covering all claims as sometimes used today is more modern / interpretive than clearly in Talmudic prophecy. The world will turn on Israel and launch a war against it. Per Chabad: “The prophet Ezekiel describes a climactic war, the Battle of Gog and Magog, that will occur prior to the arrival of the Moshiach. This topic is shrouded in mystery: we are uncertain as to the identity of Gog and Magog, whether Gog and Magog are the names of nations or individuals, whether this battle will be a physical or spiritual battle, and even whether it has already occurred or not.” However, a common interpretation is that Gog and Magog refer to a final war between East and West. Furthermore, prophecies about “nations will come up against Zion” (e.g., in Isaiah, Zechariah), and later rabbinic/apocalyptic literature like Sefer Zerubbabel speak of Armilus (a messianic adversary). Israel will triumph. Implied in many prophetic texts and in the other predictions. The Messiah will be proclaimed. Per Chabad: “Moshiach will usher in an era of peace and prosperity which will benefit all of mankind. The prophets depicts the Messianic Era as a miraculous one, and the Midrash and Talmud are replete with statements regarding fantastic miracles that will be commonplace during the Messianic Era.” The Third Temple will be rebuilt. Per here: “In his Mishneh Torah the Rambam also says Messiah will build the Temple. Rambam is right again, according to Tenakh: Messiah is the true Temple builder.” And per Chabad: “The Holy Temple, which was destroyed by the Romans, will be rebuilt in Jerusalem, becoming the central focus of all humanity - as Isaiah says, “My home will be considered a ‘House of Prayer’ for all the nations.”” The world will worship the Jewish Messiah. Per Chabad: “The Messianic Era will be one of tremendous prosperity - ”delicacies will be commonplace like dust.” That will leave humankind with ample free time - and all the nations of the world will be preoccupied with one pursuit: the study of G‑d and the Torah. Moshiach will reveal profound hitherto unknown dimensions of the Torah. The Midrash goes as far as to say that “the Torah which we study in this world is naught in comparison to the Torah of Moshiach.”” Rule in perpetuity. Many sources expect a Messianic era of perpetual peace, resurrection, and never-ending service / worship of God. For example, many prayers and eschatological sources expect that Temple worship, study of Torah, and peace will endure. But “rule in perpetuity” in temporal/geopolitical detail is more symbolic than literal in many texts.

We can already see the sprint toward effectuating Greater Israel, and we see interesting signs like the Red Heffer being sacrificed (a precursor to the rebuild of the Third Temple). My argument, then, is this: the upper elites know of rising anti-semitism and both allow and encourage it (through, in part, their lackey Musk allowing some degree of freedom of speech on Twitter, and it also neatly explains why Kash Patel - a skinsuited crosseyed puppet whose girlfriend has been alleged to be his Mossad handler - has apparently ended FBI/ADL cooperation). To argue that the upper elites are stupid, or that they don’t have a high-order uncensored AI directing their strategy sessions toward long-term goals, violates a proper understanding of the cold blooded ruthlessness and long-term planning that these people operate from. They are doing it because they want to effectuate an eventual ingathering of the Jewish diaspora back to Israel in accordance with End Times prophecies; increased anti-semitism caused in part by the Gaza war works in furtherance of these goals. They want the world to turn on Israel and then to be undermine/destroyed (easy to do given the upper elites control the economies of the West and all institutional power; crashing their economies would be trivial to accomplish, much like they crashed the U.S. economy in 1929). They can use woke AI plus CBDC to assign social credit scores and enforce them, a digital Mark of the Beast. And then they can rule publicly, in perpetuity, telling the masses it is the fulfillment of divine prophecy - and Jew, Christians and Muslims are all psychically primed for such an outcome because they have made Yahweh their egregore of worship.

makes a similar but crude polemical argument in

, identifying ordinary Jews as largely expendable pawns in an elite-driven process, though he obscures this insight with broad group-based accusations and imprecise language, and his final points are quite speculative.

Also see

.

There are other material reasons why the upper elites view a mass decrease in consumption (except for themselves) enforced via the digital panopticon as necessary for their survival, such as the upcoming neo-Malthusian end of cheap oil and a return to tribal politics. This outcome is also in accordance with the shift from the Age of Pisces to the Age of Aquarius, which I have covered at various points but will cover again shortly. I hope that this technological beast system fails, but I don’t think it will until it fully manifests in a collective horror inversely mirroring that of Christ, because Pisces begins with Christ and ends with the anti-Christ. The Age of Aquarius, with its emphasis on individual consciousness, aligns with Jung’s individuation process, where personal connection to the Self may assist in countering elite-driven collectivist narratives, but it is not here yet.

I hope you can see how society’s rising anti-semitism may be funneled dialectically toward an extremely long-term and well-planned goal, the effectuation of which is almost complete. I don’t know how much of this is fated astrologically versus sinisterly planned, but my belief is that the Self within each of us in an infinite and uncontrollable thing, and if the system fails eventually it will be because we tap into the Self and connect with it through Jung’s individuation process, which is one of the positive possibilities offered within the Age of Aquarius - that instead of institutions such as the Church bearing the connection to God, it requires each of us individually to experience and have that connection ourselves - that it not just Christ who was crucified, but all of us are crucified through the endless navigation of opposite energies - and through that connection we may in turn have a positive impact on the world around us. This is profoundly anti-egalitarian in the sense that it depends on each individual’s soul development, which is up to each of us to deepen or not as we see fit. As Stephan Hoeller wrote in The Gnostic Jung and the Seven Sermons to the Dead:

In his own unique way Jung gave us the answer: “To the constantly reiterated question ‘What can I do?’ I know no other answer except ‘Become what you have always been,’ namely, the wholeness which we have lost in the midst of our civilized, conscious existence, a wholeness which we always were without knowing it.” Today, just as in the second or third centuries, humanity’s greatest need is that attainment to wholeness or fullness of being which comes to the soul in the form of gnosis. Religious and moral fervor, faith in God or in political ideologies, advocacy of harsh law and rigid order, apocalyptic messianic enthusiasm - not only are these imperfect solutions to our problems, but in reality they are no solutions at all. As long as vast numbers of individuals expect all problems to be solved and all ills to be remedied outside themselves, they will be beset by inhumanity upon inhumanity, holocaust upon holocaust. We are not faced with a problem we can solve, but with a predicament from which we need to extricate ourselves; a predicament of a-gnosis, of a lack of intimate, personal and firsthand knowledge of our authentic nature….Jung spoke of the task of these new gnostics, the contemporary heroes of consciousness when he wrote: ‘The effect on all individuals, which one would like to see realized, may not set in for hundreds of years, for the spiritual transformation of mankind follows the slow tread of the centuries and cannot be hurried or held up by any rational process of reflection, let alone brought to fruition in one generation. What does lie within our reach, however, is the change in individuals who have, or create, an opportunity to influence others of like mind in their circle of acquaintance. I do not mean persuading or preaching - I am thinking, rather, of the well-known fact that anyone who has insight into his own action, and has thus found access to the unconscious, involuntarily exercises an influence on his environment. The deepening and broadening of his consciousness produce the kind of effect which the primitives call “mana.” It is an unintentional influence on the unconscious of others, a sort of unconscious prestige, and its effect lasts only so long as it is not disturbed by conscious intention.’

