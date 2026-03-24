The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
2d

I don't write about these things because I'm simply not well-informed enough about them. But I am curious. Thank you for your essays.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/jewish-cabal

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PJ Buys's avatar
PJ Buys
3d

Show time. Here we go.

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