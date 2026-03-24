New post at my new Substack, Living Opposites.

Summary: “This essay continues the structural analysis of upper elite beliefs by examining two paradoxes the framework generates. The first: if upper elites converged on a Talmudic/Kabbalistic eschatological framework as binding technology and engineered WW2, why did that process destroy precisely the most religiously observant Jewish communities as the primary carriers of the tradition they supposedly operated within? The second: what explains the survival and rise of Chabad - small, poor, and marginal in 1951 - into a worldwide political force whose influence now touches Trump, Putin, Zelensky, and Palantir simultaneously? The resolution of both paradoxes turns on a single principle: in a sufficiently centralized power environment, networks are neither preserved nor destroyed by accident.”

Note: I’ll be doing a couple of reference posts from this blog to the new one for those who didn’t catch the change in this recent post, but will then delete the reference posts. Subscribe to the new blog if you wish to receive email updates.