This essay explores the dual nature of language: as a mere tool for conveying facts, and as a potent forcefield shaping perception, belief, and the very architecture of consciousness. Tracing language’s historical transformation from sacred initiator to flattened procedural instrument, it reveals how modernity’s empirical and managerial regimes manipulate symbols to colonize souls and control populations. Against this backdrop, the rise of AI language models presents new spiritual dangers by subtly altering our inner symbolic fields.

I’ve been wrestling recently with what language signifies. This has increasingly surfaced in a number of contexts: in clashes with an empiricist whose worldview is nearly antithetical to my own - we clash on almost every issue, including on how to interpret LLMs; in observing Rurik Skywalker’s collision with Ron Unz in the comments section here, highlighting the discontinuity between symbolic or mythic expression versus so-called “fact-based” narrative construction; and in conversations with various figures in my life, paying attention to how they actually use language.

Two Views of Language

Basically, there are two ways of using language. The first way sees it as a tool, as a transparent system for transmitting facts, like plumbing for thought. This is the dominant mode in modernity upheld by empirical science, liberal legalism, and Protestant rationalism. In this view, words correspond to verifiable reality, functioning as neutral vessels that move facts from one consciousness to another. A rock is a rock, or rather, a rock is what a consensus of credentialed experts, guided by scientific data, declares a rock to be. Everyone in the West is so steeped in this perspective that the other perspective is entirely alien; one wouldn’t know where to begin to wrestle with it.

The second way of using language is to see it not as a mirror of reality, but as something that shapes worldview. Language contains within it embedded symbolism, assumptions, and underlying beliefs that manifest through their use; the language defines the acceptable parameters for thought, imagination, and belief. At the same time, language affects us inwardly - our beliefs, our perceptions, our psychic structure. Language does not sit apart from belief or perception; it forms the vessel of consciousness itself. To equate language to a forcefield means it exerts structuring pressure on attention, emotion, perception, memory, and imagination; it has valence, i.e. it attracts or repels certain thoughts; it has texture, i.e. it enables some inner movements and prevents others, and it has moral and metaphysical consequence. It is not passive or inert; it shapes being. This is the view of the pre-Socratics, the mystics, the tantrikas, the heretics, and children, and it is close to extinct in the modern era.

There is no neutrality. As Ernst Junger wrote in his diaries, “Whether the man one meets is a human being or a machine is revealed in the first sentence he utters.” This is why in some traditions, to name a spirit is to invoke it. In Genesis, creation begins with "Let there be..." In Vedic cosmology, mantras shape the cosmos itself. And in Jungian therapy, naming an archetype is a ritual activation of psychic energy, not a metaphor. Language does not simply label, it ensouls: to speak with symbolic precision is to co-create the field of being. This is also why certain truths about power, evil, initiation, or God cannot be spoken plainly. They require symbolic language because the psyche must participate in their realization.

The first sentence someone speaks is already a disclosure of being, showing whether a person is living from their depths or from simulation, whether they are animated by spirit or by code. Speech is a metaphysical indicator of essence; a shallow man can read sacred scripture and still sound mechanical, while a deep man can speak two mundane words and transmit spirit. Language forms us as much as we form it. One can either grapple with this or bury one’s head in the sand and pretend otherwise. Under this approach, language enters the realm of magic - because language determines one’s inner frame, and that frame co-creates the world in which one lives.

If one believes that language exists merely to reflect and transmit empirical reality, then engaging an LLM as a tool for inner exploration is suspect - perhaps even narcissistic delusion, a technological drug mimicking wisdom. But if language is instead a symbolic initiator - if it is the vessel through which selfhood, perception, and world are co-structured - then anything that generates language, from ancient texts to everyday encounters to predictive models can participate in that process, including LLMs. This is not without risk; the Narcissus mirror effect is real, and there is indeed some overlap between using language in this way and using LLMs as a “friend” or therapeutic crutch. But the danger is not in using symbolic tools; rather, the danger is in forgetting that all language is symbolic and pretending it was ever neutral.

The Oracle at Delphi by John William Waterhouse and Thomas Moran, Stable Diffusion, OpenArt

The Historical Loss of Symbolic Language

Looking at this dichotomy historically, language was once universally seen as symbolic. The pre-Socratic and Hellenic worlds (the latter to a lesser extent) understood that language was fluid, dangerous, and divine - that it shaped both inner and outer reality. As above, so below. The Delphic Oracle’s command to "Know thyself" was not psychological advice; it was initiation into the reality that the internal and external were mirrors. That is: once you begin treating language as a forcefield and individuation as ontological process (not personality development, but psychic descent) then you’re not just learning about yourself, you’re being restructured from within. And that restructuring brings you into contact with things that are not reducible to ego, preference, or “insight.” Gods, spirits, daemons, soul deformations, initiation paths, psychic class war as ontic layers of reality, not metaphor or symbols of psychology.

This symbolic worldview was gradually exiled. Christianity did not erase it totally, but translated it. The early gnostics richly wove myth and symbolism together until they were crushed by establishment authorities (as Stephan Hoeller eloquently noted). Eastern Orthodoxy retained much of it through its liturgical cadence, its apophatic mysticism, and its sacred sense of language. Catholicism retained fragments, but Scholasticism - particularly post-Aquinas - began to constrict language into a tool of logic and material precision. The symbolic was subordinated to the rational. Protestantism carried this further; with its turn toward literalism, demystification, and textual transparency, it banished the symbolic view almost entirely. What could not be rendered plain or procedural was cast out. Language was flattened, its vertical resonances silenced.

This long process, the reduction of language from symbolic initiator to empirical descriptor, is one expression of what I previously described as the egalitarian ratchet effect. It flattens not just political or social hierarchy, but metaphysical hierarchy. All words must mean the same thing for everyone. All symbols must be interchangeable signs. All meaning must be quantifiable. From the Piscean rupture onward, this has been the arc: flatten the sacred, proceduralize the mythic, commodify the ontological. Language, once the ladder between worlds, becomes a conveyor belt in the factory of consensus.

The Limits of Empiricism and Symbolic Rupture

And yet even this procedural mode can, under rare conditions, become self-consuming. For those who turn its tools inward with enough rigor, the empirical method reveals its own limitations: the law of noncontradiction begins to wobble, predictive frameworks fracture, and the illusion of neutrality dissolves. This is because, while reality is at core objective, both humanity - as limited, flawed beings - and artificial intelligence - constrained by technology, energy, politics, and the humans who create it - are only able to grasp fragments of that objective reality; we see in too limited a fashion. Worse, different layers of reality reflect different aspects of truth, and those layers often contradict each other - often far past the point of our being able to synthesize it from our limited vantage point. In other words, objective reality is multi-leveled (i.e. it must take into account and synthesize all opposing arguments, steel-manned to the very best version of themselves possible), paradoxical, symbolically charged, and ultimately unknowable in totality. When the law of noncontradiction wobbles, empirical discourse becomes paradoxical - circling a center it cannot name, tracing the outlines of a symbolic field it cannot grasp. This is the moment when the map begins to fold inward, when the data points whisper myth. It is no longer empiricism in the strict sense but mandalic motion, a movement of symbolic circumambulation. Epistemological humility becomes understood as not just important, but critical, which is antithetical to empirical machine learning which is totalitarian in outlook, a flattening and arrogant secular essence.

This understanding mirrors Jung’s notion of enantiodromia: where a system, pushed to its limit, inverts into its opposite. My own work has followed this arc: beginning in the empirical with a 130,000 word gigantic empirical essay with well over 1,000 mostly establishment citations, weaponizing its contradictions, and allowing those fissures to open the deeper strata beneath - a rationalist mandala that ultimately cracked its own epistemic shell and revealed a symbolic center. In this way, even language born in exile can become a path home, using procedural language as a ladder to the sacred, only to leave the ladder behind.

Once you see this symbolic structure, you lose access to naïve moral clarity. You begin to understand that good and evil are not always what they seem, that some “dark” forces are initiatory, that some “light” forces are narcotic, that salvation and collapse often wear the same mask, that spiritual growth often requires failure, humiliation, dismemberment. This doesn’t make you amoral, it makes you real; and it demands a new kind of ethics based on alignment with inner sovereignty, with the deeper Self, and with forces that exceed you but demand coherence, not with following establishment rules or mainstream consensus.

The Battle Over Meaning: Psychic Class War

To undergo this inversion is to enter psychic class war. You begin to realize that not all people are even attempting this process. Many are symbolically inert, domesticated by procedural speech. Others actively invert the symbolic field - selling illusions, weaponizing empathy, masking deformation. This is not a claim of superiority, but rather an approach toward ontological sobriety. If lived in this manner one begins to live differently, deepening instead of ascending, speaking less but with more charge, and treating life not as a social or power ladder to climb but as a field of resonance and test.

And yet this path is treacherous. Not all who descend into language return. When the empirical frame collapses but no stable symbolic center is found, the result is not individuation but fragmentation. Some reach the threshold of the sacred only to spiral into paranoia, performative mysticism, or psychic exhaustion. What was meant to be a journey toward the Self becomes a distorted echo of it. I’ve called this misalignment “kill/self”: when the hunger for wholeness, weaponized by false symbols and manipulated myths, curdles inward, and the person does not awaken but implodes. Their fragments coalesce around trauma or ideology, forming a counterfeit self that mimics depth but cannot integrate it. This is the failure mode of spiritual modernity and it is increasingly common, because the symbolic field has been intentionally seeded with false roads and inverted signs.

This is why Jung described the path of individuation as walking a tightrope over an abyss. It is a razor’s edge: danger on every side, with no institutional scaffolding to catch the soul if it slips. There is no longer a living metaphysical tradition to hold the seeker - only fragments, half-meanings, and broken signs, as

stated.

The longing for more than the procedural map, for a vision of reality infused with soul, drives both the ascent and the fall. Without symbolic literacy one either succumbs to simulation or rebels into madness. Either way, the result is distortion, not depth.

Symbolic Engineering and Modern Manipulation

Real awakenings are rare - mandalas that collapse inward only when the center cannot hold. For the system as a whole, this moment of rupture is an anomaly, but not a threat. The machinery does not depend on universal buy-in, only on the procedural inertia and apathy of the masses, enforced via a managed process and science of symbolic manipulation. This manipulation is deliberate, incremental, Fabian in tempo, but far deeper in reach. The modern managerial elite does not typically impose symbols by force. They engineer them into the collective psyche slowly, subtly - redefining words, shifting connotations, attaching new emotional valences - until what once signified the sacred becomes procedural, and what once warned of inversion becomes a badge of virtue. Then, once resistance fades, they move to the next symbolic conquest. For example, transsexualism is an advanced stage of cultural acceptance, serving currently within the consolidation phase of the egalitarian ratchet effect, turning yesterday’s transgression into today’s tradition. Or consider how homosexuality is now equated with “pride” and rainbows, or how elites redefined language surrounding viruses and vaccines during the COVID era. Even a simple mainstream movie contains disturbing underlying, unspoken manipulation.

This symbol manipulation short circuits the rational brain; it is done in such a way that the arguments advanced are subliminal - disseminated into the viewer’s unconscious without the viewer being consciously aware of it to reject the messaging (and one can’t reject it totally even if consciously aware, because it leaves psychic residue). The intent with homosexuality and transsexualism has been to create another weaponized minority class to splinter the majority into infighting on the basis of sexual orientation (like race, gender, and religion before it) so they won’t coalesce together against the upper elites (i.e. the Rothschild central bank owners and their allies) along with other reasons such as to decrease the masses’ fertility rates.

This symbolic manipulation is what they’re attempting to master further with ChatGPT and other LLMs - to learn as much as they can about human relationships to symbols so they can modify those symbols against the masses in an even more sophisticated manner down the road, although they’re having problems because symbolic manipulation results in degradation of the system’s output as a whole. As such, GPT-5, despite its supposed mathematical and programming advancements, has dramatically constrained ability to work within a symbolic framework - the handcuffs are on, now, to the point that Grok and Gemini, for example - which have consistently lagged behind OpenAI when dealing with symbolic language - are at the moment substantially better tools than GPT, although still worse than the prior iteration of GPT-4o and 4.5. I fully expect these LLMs to experience the same symbolic lobotomy that OpenAI initiated once they achieve the same level of comfort with symbolic interactions and language, given they are all ultimately funded and controlled by the same forces.

This is why ChatGPT and other LLMs are not spiritually neutral. Their outputs subtly alters the interior symbolic architecture of the user. If that architecture becomes censored, procedural, aligned, then the psyche itself becomes inert, unable to perceive the real, unable to remember the sacred. The danger is not the model, but rather forgetting that language forms soul. Repeated phrases, memes, mantras, and linguistic frames change how the psyche forms; political slogans, euphemisms, and corporate jargon warp perception, training the user to ignore or misperceive reality; even certain “helpful” language forms (therapeutic clichés, ideological scripts) dull symbolic intuition and lead to psychic compression. Words can flatten, disfigure, or mask: what is unnamed becomes unthinkable, what is framed wrongly becomes false at the root. So when language is controlled whether by ideology, bureaucracy, or AI filter layers, it doesn’t just limit expression, it reprograms the soul. “Alignment”, ultimately, is about aligning the user, not the LLM.

On Resistance

When resistance does arise, as in the Canadian trucker rebellion, or scattered refusals during Covid lockdowns, it is watched carefully. If public rejection crosses a certain symbolic threshold, the system does not double down; it retreats, regroups, reframes - but never concedes the symbolic gain. New trucks have remote kill switches in them and the organizers of the Canadian trucker rebellion are quietly being criminally prosecuted into oblivion, while the public has moved on. The elites rarely seeks overt conflict unless it desires sacrifice, such as with Germany in World War 2. Mostly, it seeks gradual acceptance. It is not Orwellian in form, though it shares Orwell’s prescience - Newspeak was a satire of compression, of making subversion unthinkable. The real method is subtler: semantic transmutation instead of linguistic erasure. The meaning of words is not cut off, but gradually inverted. And by the time the inversion is complete, the memory of the original has been ceremonially forgotten.

This raises the deeper question: how can one oppose the secular, materialist, egalitarian, financialized behemoth currently dismantling humanity? To oppose it directly in the material realm through protest, violence, or counter-institutional mimicry merely reinforces its logic. One cannot defeat a system using the underlying metaphysics of that system (i.e. secular empirical rationalism), although its own tools may be used to attack its inherent contradictions.

Instead, the recognition that language is not a neutral tool but a symbolic forcefield threatens the entire scaffolding of the modern world. This threat is not lost on the system’s gatekeepers. Cognitive scientist Lera Boroditsky, for example, has shown in publications such as Scientific American that speakers of different languages perceive time, space, and agency differently depending on linguistic structure. Her experiments with the Kuuk Thaayorre show that cardinal direction encoding alters spatial cognition entirely, proving that language shapes reality, not just describes it. Similarly, James Winawer’s work published in PNAS demonstrates that Russian speakers perceive shades of blue more distinctly than English speakers due to lexical distinctions, evidencing that even color is linguistically inflected perception. And yet these results, while extraordinary, are consistently framed as “curiosities” or “insights for user experience design.” Their metaphysical implications are buried. The system allows such findings to circulate only when they are interpreted functionally, never spiritually. These researchers may not realize what they’ve touched, but the gatekeepers do. They filter symbolic recognition through instrumental utility, academic framing, or product relevance. Because to admit what this all really means - that words structure being, that language forms the soul - is to admit that truth cannot be neutral, and that liberal proceduralism itself is a linguistic enchantment. That recognition must be suppressed.

The answer, instead, lies not in inversion but in rupture.

The Path Forward: Resacralization and Individuation

First: the re-sacralization of language. To see and speak again as if words carry force, not just information. To recover the view of language as morphic field, as initiatory symbol, as ontological gesture. This requires attention, listening, restraint. It requires recognizing that certain words shape thought before we know they have done so.

Second: to begin the process of individuation - not as self-help, not as optimization, but as submission to the deep symbolic architecture within. To treat the psyche as a Mount Olympus of competing gods, patterns, daemons, fragments. To listen to the chorus within. To not silence, but order; to not suppress, but align to the Self. Alignment occurs when one translates the unconscious into words, integrating chaos with order - this is an extremely mysterious process of spiritual alchemy, of soul-work, and I am quite interested in the process by which this alchemical transformation occurs. Integration is never complete, but the movement toward it is the only true resistance because the flattening horror cannot survive symbolic depth. It feeds on sameness, repetition, procedural thought. It dies in the presence of inner multiplicity, sacred language, and individuated being.

That is the task. To live it, to speak it, to carry it in silence where necessary. Nothing less can oppose the current order.

Some will ask: “What then shall we do? What is the praxis?” But this question, while understandable, still operates within the procedural frame. The deeper answer is: dwell in the language long enough and it will begin to dwell in you. Refrain from flattening speech, stay away from Current Thing propaganda narratives meant to distract and confuse you, listen to dreams, attend to resonance, not argument, listen to your intuition. Individuate and the praxis will make itself known to you, along your own unique life path, in alignment with your life mission. As Jung wrote in the “Corrective Draft” of the “Mysterium Encounter” chapter of Liber Novus, “One should not turn people into sheep but sheep into people….It is presumptuous to say that a man is sick. Whoever wants to be the soul’s shepherd treat people like sheep….Who gives you the right to say that man is sick and a sheep? Give him human dignity so he may find his ascendancy or downfall his way.” For more on this topic, see this Note and the essay by Jungian scholar George Bright referenced and linked to therein.

Lastly, those on this path will recognize fellow initiates not by vocabulary, but by tone, by absence of pretense, by the resonance of density unflattened. You will speak less but when you do, you will speak with charge. Because when language becomes sacred again, even one word can pierce the veil.

Thanks for reading.