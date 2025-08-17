The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

The Noble Traitor's avatar
The Noble Traitor
19h

Great article. I wish I could remember where I got this idea from, but I’ve been extolling the very same idea you’ve written on here—that language is what we mean when we describe magic. Magic is the symbolic presence of language brought to life.

That’s why it’s such a powerful propaganda tool. Because the unwitting hear and see language being crafted in such a way as to take over their minds and influence them to behave in certain ways.

A cool example of this is Saruman and Theoden in LOTR. Saruman imprisons the king through another character literally called Wormtongue—an apt name by Tolkien for someone who transforms another into a disheveled weakling through the lies, deception, and malice of cleverly crafted language (thus the combination of two common SYMBOLS, both worm for lowly and tongue for the power of speech). Gandalf doesn’t free Theoden in a great physical battle, he COMMANDS HIM THROUGH WORDS. In the book and movies it’s represented as two wizards dueling with spells, but in our reality those spells are just as real!

Erik's avatar
Erik
1dEdited

1. The mark of your best articles is that they require several readings. This is one of those.

2. Very hilarious that Unz posts every AA article but finds Rurik juvenile. Agenda seems clear.

3. Language is not the only spiritual domain. My childhood was "music kid". Hours of practicing and performing in place of sports and friends. A curse then but a blessing now as a spiritual place distinct from word world.

Maybe a bit trite but it helps to imagine yourself as an artist and the world your canvass. With the right aesthetics an artist can accomplish a lot. 👍

