The following is an anonymous guest post from someone whose political instincts are highly evolved and whose opinion I respect. I have discussed previously how the U.S. intelligence community tried to kill Trump and blame it on Iran, but the below post makes the full argument and argues that the threat is ongoing. There are various things I can comment on it, but I will let it stand on it’s own here.

Like many of you, I am optimistic about the results of the 2024 election. I am hopeful that Trump’s 2024 term goes better than his 2016 term, and that meaningful repair work can be done to this country. However, I have a nagging fear that something terrible could be about to happen. To be clear, I am not predicting that what I will describe will occur, only that I would not be surprised if it did because it advances many goals for globohomo.

My nagging fear began after Trump survived the first assassination attempt — which I maintain was an inside job. The assassination attempt was committed by Thomas Crooks. To this day, no information has been released about Thomas’s motive. His entire internet presence was erased. The official reports as to how the Secret Service allowed the assassination attempt to occur provide no answers and only raise further questions. In fact, the official narrative is simply that the assassination attempt has left behind “a pile of mysteries.” Apparently, just as the mass shootings in Las Vegas where over 500 were shot only for the event to be subsequently memory-holed, these “mysteries” are to go unsolved forever.

The aftermath of Crooks’ assassination attempt

Thus, I believe Thomas Crooks was recruited by the intelligence community, who informed him of how to carry out his plan, and afterwards, all traces of this activity was erased. I believe that Trump was not intended to have survived this attempt, which occurred shortly before the RNC took place. The plan was for Nikki Haley to replace Trump as the 2024 Republican Presidential Nominee at the RNC. We can refer to this as Plan A. Since Plan A failed, the responsible actors needed to come up with Plan B.

Although virtually no information was released about Thomas Crooks, around a week later, I noticed that a news story was simultaneously broadcast on Fox News, CNN, and even in Australia and Canada. The claim was that Thomas Crooks was somehow linked to Iran, as the intelligence community had received reports that Iran was seeking to assassinate Trump as retaliation for his killing of General Qassem Soleimani more than 4 years prior, and as a result, Trump had increased security the day of his assassination attempt. Of course, such a claim is ridiculous on its face. Why would Iran wait so long to take action? And are we expected to believe that the stunning security failures at Trump’s Butler rally were supposed to represent increased security? The idea was clearly a deflection from the notion that the assassination attempt was an inside job. But when you see the same story simultaneously broadcast on Fox News, CNN, and Australia, you know this is a narrative that globohomo finds important, and will cultivate in the future.

It was upon reading this news story and seeing its global reach that I believed I discovered Plan B for what should be done about Trump: elect Trump in a red wave, assassinate Trump, blame it on Iran, and use the resulting outrage and GOP control of government as justification for the US to go to war with Iran. Subsequent events have furthered my belief in this Plan B:

In the immediate aftermath of this “intelligence,” more mainstream media articles started publishing warnings from the intelligence community about Iran’s credible threats to assassinate Trump. JD Vance discussed “punching” Iran hard. Thomas Crooks was said to have had encrypted communications on his phone that the FBI could not access (a false claim) that originated overseas. Biden's administration told Iran that any confirmed assassination attempt on Trump would be considered an "act of war". On November 8, 2024, the DOJ arrested an “asset” of Iran who was tasked by Iran to direct a network of criminal associates to assassinate Trump. On this same day, the “act of war” verbiage was repeated on Fox News and elsewhere in the mainstream media, seemingly beginning to hypnotize the American public that war with Iran is a potential option. Of course, no one expects Biden to start a war with Iran. Despite the official story being that Iran has been trying to assassinate Trump as retaliation for his killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the very first day of the “intelligence report” on the Iran assassination threat was July 16, 2024 (and it was spammed around the globe, see above links). This is more than 4 years after Trump assassinated Soleimani. The obvious reason for the delay is that Plan A did not involve Iran, and July 16, 2024 is when globohomo settled on Plan B.

The Many Benefits To Globohomo Of Carrying Out Plan B

One might think it would make no sense to assassinate Trump to start a war with Iran. After all, couldn’t Trump himself just start a war with Iran? I think this is very unlikely, as Trump knows that Americans do not want any new wars in the Middle East, and made a point in his 2016 campaign of emphasizing he was against the war in Iraq. Also, Trump is the only modern president that did not start any new wars. This shows that his instincts are against starting new wars. Starting a war with Iran would also go against his America First platform, as America would not benefit from such a war, only Israel would. So, the only way for globohomo to get their war with Iran is to assassinate Trump.

Such a scenario would advance many goals that globohomo is working towards, especially if it is orchestrated correctly. For example, the CIA can recruit an Iranian and the FBI can have their assets discuss the plot with the Iranian in encrypted communications such as Telegram. After the deed is done they can access the group chat and the media can broadcast the plans everywhere, convincingly tying the plot to Iran. Here are some of the benefits that globohomo can receive by assassinating Trump and blaming it on Iran:

They never wanted Trump to win in 2016, opposed him at every turn, spent the past four years attempting to bankrupt and imprison him, and then tried assassinating him in 2024. Clearly, they would like him out of the way. They could have rigged the 2024 election similar to 2020, but allowed Trump to win. Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. Globohomo loves at least one forever war, and America has been continuously engaged in at least one forever war for the past 23 years (Afghanistan started in 2001, Iraq started in 2003, when Afghanistan ended in 2021 the Ukraine War replaced it less than 6 months later). A war with Iran can replace the Ukraine war and drag out for years, similar to Iraq. Trump himself has made statements about “blowing Iran to smithereens” for its threats against him. Since the voters provided Trump with a mandate for his policies in the 2024 election result, clearly this mandate can be spun to include going to war with Iran for assassinating him. Spiritually, all of the optimism that Trump supporters now have can be crushed in one fell swoop, and strategically Trump supporters who suspect the assassination was a false flag will be less likely to do anything about it under a JD Vance administration than under a Kamala Harris administration. This is especially true given Trump and JD Vance’s own comments against Iran on this exact issue. The right would be split between those believing the assassination was a false flag, and those believing Iran committed it. This split could overshadow and derail JD Vance’s term similar to how the Mueller investigation overshadowed much of Trump’s 2016 term. Currently Americans have no appetite for another Middle East war, but the split of Trump supporters who believe it was not a false flag might sign up to fight in Iran. JD Vance is very much against Iran so he would have no issues advocating for a war with Iran to retaliate against Iran’s actions. Due to the recent red wave and GOP control of Congress, Democrats can oppose going to war with Iran and simply be overruled. It can be the Iraq War 2.0, where Republicans take all of the blame, especially as it drags on forever. If the plot was conceived using encrypted communications such as Telegram, with the screenshots broadcast after-the-fact, this can be used as an excuse for Congress to pass a law mandating that Big Tech and communications apps have AI monitor all discussions and automatically report threats of violence to law enforcement, to prevent this from happening again. Such a bill would be most likely to receive popular support if Plan B occurs.

Some might interpret the above that JD Vance is somehow shady, since globohomo would rather have him as president than Trump. I don’t believe this is the case at all. For the reasons described above, globohomo needs to assassinate Trump to gain the momentum required to start a war with Iran; the replacement is not relevant. I think anyone in JD Vance’s situation would feel no choice but to succumb to the pressure to retaliate against Iran. The outrage from right wing media to avenge Trump will be deafening.

Again, I really hope none of the above ever comes to pass, and Trump prevails in his term safe and secure. It’s just that globohomo seems to be creating a long paper trail for what I believe to be their Plan B, and given the many benefits they would receive, I would not be surprised if they carry it out.