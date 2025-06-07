The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
3d

Genuinely liked this, thank you. An antidote to the AI-induced globohomo cultural wasteland.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Neoliberal Feudalism
Grundvilk's avatar
Grundvilk
3d

Pretty interesting, not at all difficult to read and understand -- but I recommend keeping a dog or two in and around the household. Fills in the potholes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Neoliberal Feudalism and others
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture