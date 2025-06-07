Bad at Poetry
I used to think
I was bad
At poetry
But then I realized
I just hate poets
Lost in arcana
I don’t care about
obscure references to the Iliad or Dante
descriptions of flowers
obsession with meter
Or rhyme
Proving your brilliance
I care about
Wrestling with the Divine
And finding meaning in the dirt
Those who don’t see this
Have a different mission
To fulfill
And that is okay
But Heaven save me
From the poets
—
Staring Into the Sun
Good writing
Comes from pain
The pain of living
And not knowing
If anything matters
Create your own meaning
They say
Glibly
Mindlessly
As they consume
And regurgitate
Propaganda
But
Life is pain
We will die
And soon
Probably painfully
Which is hard to look at
For too long
Like staring into the sun
And the world
Will move on and forget
As it continues its spiral
Into the abyss
—
The Hamster Treadmill
Go to work
Shuffle papers for eight hours
Which could be done
In two
Or less
Keep the masses
On the hamster treadmill
Because otherwise
Chaos
They promised us
Freedom from work
A glorious
Technological future
Meet the Jetsons
Star Trek
The odious stooge Peter Thiel
Famously said
We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters?
As he sprints to build
The digital panopticon
Control comes first
Second
Third
Any other priority
Is distant
Control
Is what matters
—
Death is Winning
The Gods are fighting
In us
At all times
The voices we hear
Are echoes of eternity
But we ignore it
Schizophrenia
Autism
Drug me up, doc
As above, so below
You can turn away
But the price to pay
Is huge
The answer lies
In synthesis
But we don’t use this language
The framing is nonexistent
There will be a rebirth of the Old Gods
From inside
Or
Death
And it looks like
Death is winning
—
Drink Escapism
Reading Bukowski
The drinking
Was made romantic
The pain of living
Is almost unbearable
For those sensitive
To the injustice of this world
But drinking
Just masks the problem
Punts it into the future
To enjoy the moment
And maybe that’s the answer
Maybe
There is no answer to be found
But I feel compelled
To try
Anyway
Like Sisyphus
Carrying alcohol up the hill
—
Give Me Attention
Give me attention
Likes
Restacks
Comments
Fill my empty void
With the meaning
Of attention
When nothing is left
Society is a smoking ruin
At least
I will have
Attention
It means
I matter
Somewhere
To somebody
Momentarily
Where is the line
Between writing for oneself
And writing as court jester
In monkey frame
It blurs
It shifts
Inner knowledge of this blur
Doesn’t change the blur itself
It just makes things blurrier
But fuck it
Give me attention
—
My Glorious Talent
Sometimes my ego
Rears its head
Out of the blue
I imagine
I’m the best thing ever
A God-like intellection among idiots
If only people would give me
The attention
I deserve
They lack the discernment
To see
The fools
And then I snap out of it
Nothing is more common
Than unsuccessful men
With talent
Said Calvin Coolidge
Allegedly
Likely it was someone else
But who is to judge
What talent even is?
My bank account doesn’t reflect it
My life doesn’t reflect it
Women have never swarmed me
On what basis
Other than my delusions
Should I listen to this ego?
But discarding it isn’t healthy
Either
It is the alchemical union
Of ego, intuition, senses, and emotion
That points the way
To wholeness
—
The Butterfly Effect
Knowledge of the world
Doesn’t change
That one must still live in it
one can wax poetic all day
The Rothschilds
The central bankers
The meta conspiracies
But at the end of the day
I still have bills to pay
I have to go to work
I still have to interact with zombies
What good
Is knowledge
Without action?
Mental masturbation
But
A calling
Is a calling
Is a calling
A butterfly beats its wings
Who knows
What effect it will have
A world away?
—
On Women
I believed in romance
Once
Putting pussy on the pedestal
Desires molded
By television and film
And porn
Expectations by Mother
Projected onto the object of affection
For worship
And attention
But then
You wake up one day
Next to a Nag
With her own issues
Her own insecurities
Her own will to power
And you realize
She’s just a person
Too
And who likes people?
—
The Screen Beckons
The screen
Blue
Looks into you
As you look into it
Feeding you your desires
A Devil
Holding up a mirror
To Narcissus
Lost in a cloud
Of dopamine
The sands in the hourglass
Fall
Relentlessly
Staring at the blue screen
Toward Death
Could this time be better spent
With family and friends?
But they’re staring at their screens
Too
All around the dinner table
A Norman Rockwell painting
Of screens
Its call is seductive
Alluring
Irresistible
Give me my screen
—
Screaming Food
My food stares at me
Screaming
As I eat it
$7.99 a pound from Whole Foods
Or Trader Joes
Cheap
Cheap
Cheap
Historically peasants ate meat
Once a week
Or month
Now it’s all the time
McDonalds
Tripled their prices
Still cheap
Who wants to pay
$14.99 for free range
Organic
How does one know
What that even means?
These labels
Are slapped on by predators
Thinking us morons
Or not
How does one know?
How does one quantify
Quality of life
Know your butcher
Know where your food comes from
They say
Okay
Great
My food comes
From Outside
Of the Concrete Jungle
And I have no connection
To the earth
A mass industrialized slaughterhouse
Disembodied from Soul
You must be the change you wish to see in this world
Says Gandhi
But where is God in this?
What did the cows do to deserve this?
And why
Oh why
Does my body feel better on a mostly meat diet?
—
Embodying the Process
Delay
Doing what you have to do
Going to work
One becomes an automaton
Guided by Process
Turn the brain off
Let the Process consume you
We worship
What we pay attention to
Through our acts
It has to be done
The worship of Process
If you rebel
You can’t Consume
Can’t Mate
Can’t Live
Ellul stated
Nature would become subordinate
To Process
Now
There is nothing left
but Process
And no one remembers
What it was like
Before
So go through the motions
Subsume yourself to Process
And watch yourself
Perform too
From the vantage of the Other
Because there is
No way out
—
The Uncertainty Principle
Naming the Devil
Drains it of its power
A mysterious process
Of integration
Giving you freedom of choice
Otherwise our unconscious bleeds out
Unacknowledged
Pay fealty to its inner mystery
Or suffer
psychoanalysis is control
They say
Molds people into widgets
Kaczynski wasn’t wrong
But he wasn’t right
either
In a world where
The Gods are dead
Not just in spirit
But in tradition
Nothing to grasp
It is only the Self
Morphing and shifting when observed
Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle
Applied to the Soul
Which offers hope
Because if one can’t reach the center
Of one’s own soul
Then how can artificial intelligence
How can elites
How can anyone but God?
The elusiveness of the Self
Is the key
The one thing
Outside of their grasp
—
Terror Management Theory
Internet screeds
Believe me
This way
No, that way
No true Scotsman
And things will get better
Look at the latest outrage!
Designed
to elicit a response
Fed algorithmically
Straight into your brain
You dance
Passionately
With the strings overhead
It feels good
Distracts
From the Void
Bread and circus
Anything to avoid
Contemplation
Of the Void
Chase wealth
Status
Drugs
Alcohol
Travel
Women
Porn
Anything to avoid
Contemplation
Of the Void
But one has to live!
You may say
Meditate as a Buddhist
As a hermit
Until death?
What fun is that?
It isn’t
I don’t do it either
So live the game
Embrace it
Feel alive
Under the strings
Anything
To avoid contemplation
Of the Void
—
Sex and Steak
The five minutes
After a good fuck
Or a good steak
Are the only times
I feel free
Free from want
Free from worry
I cum
And the biochemical and psychological change
Is instant
But fleeting
One may catch a glimpse of Paradise
Through drugs
Or sports
Or success
But it never lasts
One is either chasing an Object
Or bored
The setup of this reality is
All wrong
Satisfaction
Living in the moment
An impossible ideal
We are either thinking of the Past
Or the Future
As we march toward
The certainty
Of Death and Taxes
But knowledge of the process
Changes nothing
So give me
Sex and steak
—
On Natalism
The anti-natalist say
This world is a demiurgic Hell
To bring children into this world
Is selfish
Short-sighted
Capricious
And they’re right
This world is Hell
But having children is a blessing
anyway
The way they see the world
is magical
To give without expectation of return
Is beautiful
But what about their inevitable pain
Disillusionment
Suffering
Death
Aren’t you proscribing that to them
As a curse?
Whether or not
life has a deeper spiritual purpose
We are all here with a unique path
We cannot be whatever we want to be
We can either embrace
our purpose
Or ignore it
And suffer the consequences
That’s the choice
To the extent free will exists
Whether it fulfills God
Or whether it merely fulfills
Ourselves
That task must be viewed as meaningful
Or life
Is not worth living
And if
it is meaningful
Redemptive
Then it is meaningful
Redemptive
for children too
Even if such meaning is
Metaphysically uncertain
—
Truth is Pain
People say truth is freeing
These people
Are full of shit
Truth is a burden
A crushing weight
A haunting demon
That can only be exorcised
Through individuation
Through work
Through output
Writing
Is a suicide postponed
Wrote Cioran
Don’t write
Unless you absolutely must
Wrote Bukowski
Truth
Is what is left
After pain
Has stripped everything else
—
Hogging Out
You read a news article
Written by a chatbot
Narrative established in the bowels of Hell
In London, D.C.
Or Jerusalem
The images used
Either AI-generated
Or may as well have been
Quotes pulled from nonexistent sources
Or scammers in on the game
Like the son of a FBI agent
David Hogg
Popping up as witness in the latest news cycle
Then whisked off to Harvard
Despite a plant IQ
With a rapid political ascent
Hoisted by his woke petard
And we are asked
to take these articles at face value
Everyone else takes it at face value
Around the water cooler
Are they the crazy ones
Or am I?
William J. Casey, CIA director said
We’ll know our disinformation program
Is complete
When everything the American public believes
Is false
But we are social creatures
so
If false is socially true
Then true is false
Clownworld honking
Waiting for the next press release
Posing as news
For our consumption
Pigs at the trough
—
Cognitive Infiltration
You spend hours
Chatting online
With the open-minded
Only to find
They are bots
Run out of Langley
Or men pretending to be women
Out of Langley
Time better spent
Staring at a wall
Or screaming
Into the Void
A deliberate strategy
To disperse energy
Into nothingness
Or conspiracy rabbit holes
As cognitive infiltration
To cripple the epistemology of believers
Thanks, Cass Sunstein
A swirling opaqueness
Descending upon the internet
Destroying free speech
Without banning it
Kafka-esque
Philip K. Dick-esque
dick-esque
How can the masses unite and gather in such an environment?
They can’t
They won’t
So get ready
For the digital panopticon
—
The Power of Now
To spend decades
A lifetime
Reading
Thinking
Writing
Individuating
The alchemical process
To try to approach wholeness
Circumambulation around the center
And at the end
You die
Your memory
Forgotten
Except perhaps
In the Akashic field
From dust to dust
Sooner or later
Famous or unknown
Its only a matter of time
And degree
Everything turns to dust
Even Homer will be forgotten
One day
Ozymandias
The point
The benefit
Must be felt in the here and now
Not in the hope of future gain
It must be worth it
In itself
On some level
Now
Or it isn’t worth doing
Genuinely liked this, thank you. An antidote to the AI-induced globohomo cultural wasteland.
Pretty interesting, not at all difficult to read and understand -- but I recommend keeping a dog or two in and around the household. Fills in the potholes.