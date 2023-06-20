The Neo-Feudal Review

Ziggy
Jun 21, 2023

The early Roman Republic was democratic republic with notions of equality. Rome under the Christians was an undemocratic empire with huge disparities in wealth.

Paul was certainly not for equality when it came to women. Also, the equality before God was already established in Zoroastrianism. So Paul could not have invented it.

Trannies and their supporters have a low birthrate. A pagan Roman complained they will decline because the barbarians and Christians have a high birth rate.

Economic inequality in America is much higher than 60 years ago.

Deb
Jun 20, 2023

What are your predictions in the next 5-10 years? Is there any safety in the world if you are considered the wrong skin tone or wrong sexual orientation? Skin tone is something one can’t hide or change.

