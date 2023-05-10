How trustworthy are Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson as standard-bearers for the right?
Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson have been in the news a lot lately, including buzz about Tucker potentially joining Twitter for video streaming. The pairing at first glance looks like it could be a good fit; Musk purchased Twitter for the stated purpose of opening it up to more free speech, and Tucker, as the (then) furthest-right media personality allowed on television, was fired by Fox despite having the highest rated program in cable news history (fired for reasons that are unclear, although the timing immediately after the Dominion settlement likely implies a causal link).
There is substantial overlap between the fan-base of both personalities. While the left was traditionally enthusiastic about Musk given their support for innovative Tesla electric vehicles, their enthusiasm has cooled both due to the Twitter acquisition, various controversial comments he’s made, and increased options for electric cars, while his support among the right has markedly increased. Every move Musk makes, from the release of the Twitter Files to his comments about minority crime rates has been met with a blind fanboy enthusiasm that can best be described as cultish. And Tucker has been increasingly been viewed as the mouthpiece for the populist right now that Trump has been sidelined into irrelevance (per Time Magazine: “Trump’s following on TRUTH Social has grown from 3.27 million users in June to 4.17 million…But that’s still a fraction of the roughly 86 million followers that Trump had on Twitter before being permanently banned in January 2021”).
But are Musk and Carlson worthy of the accolades showered upon them by the right? Yes, both have stood up to an extent against woke mobs and both are leaning into populism with their rhetoric in a way in which most public figures are not, but where do their hearts and loyalties really lie? This post asks that you consider some lingering problems and issues with both of these men.
Issues to consider about Elon Musk
Musk’s views have heavily overlapped the World Economic Forum’s:
Musk continues to employ a large number of FBI and CIA agents at Twitter whose job function is censorship. (My theory is that the RESTRICT Act, sponsored by odious deep stater Mark Warner and ostensibly about banning Tiktok, is really a backdoor nationalization of Twitter, being used as leverage to keep Musk from firing them even if he wanted to);
Musk is literally wearing a Satanic Bahomet costume as his Twitter profile photo. Is he not telling you what he really believes?
Musk has apparently outsourced Twitter content moderation to the ADL. “This isn’t that hard. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of reach” per Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL 4-5-22 ; “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.” echoed Elon Musk 11-18-22. On 4-17-23 it became Twitter’s new content policy;
The Twitter Files release served as a limited hangout which resulted in no apparent meaningful changes either politically or legally;
Twitter censorship levels have apparently increased from pre-Musk levels, and Musk has publicly approved of perma-banning Kanye West1 and Alex Jones2 among others;
Musk has a history of bending the truth to suit his own ends. He had publicly traded Tesla buy out bankrupt SolarCity in order to save his unblemished reputation (a shareholder lawsuit that Musk won but which has been appealed), and it has remained a boat-anchor on Tesla since; he publicly proposes peace terms for the Russia/Ukraine war even while supplying Ukraine with critical satellite access; he’s taken billions in taxpayer funds; he’s ridiculously pumped a scam-crypto known as DogeCoin are some examples;
Musk was issued a subpoena by the US Virgin Islands surrounding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which may have been used as leverage to get him to appoint pro-censorship, pro-COVID vaccine mandate, World Economic Forum lackey Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO; and
Musk remains beholden to the tapestry of investors, regulators, financiers, government officials, public relations officers, the media and others that are crucial components to keeping his businesses functioning properly. Even if Musk wanted to go in a real populist direction, his hands are tied due to his existing commitments.
It’s really not clear what Musk was thinking when he bought Twitter; he apparently made the offer while waiving due diligence which is insane. I suppose it’s an application of the Peter Principle.
Okay, so that’s Musk. Not such a trustworthy fellow, right? Let’s look at Tucker now…
Issues to consider about Tucker Carlson
Tucker forced his head writer to resign for offering offensive views the day after he did a segment on not caving into woke mobs;
During the 2020 election results controversy, Tucker was told not to say anything about it by his employer and he kept quiet, publicly arguing the election was legitimate. In plain terms, Tucker (along with Fox News, the NY Post, Newsmax and other mainstream right-wing publications) build up trust among the masses in normal times in order to cash in that trust against them at key points, undermining the people that trusted them to help the establishment;
Tucker is close personal friends with Hunter Biden despite attacking him on air;
Tucker is likely a CIA asset;
Leaked texts also show Tucker writing “I hate [Trump] passionately”;
Tucker was a registered Democrat until 2020; and
Tucker came out on his show in favor of gay marriage in 2022, only 10 years after Obama came out in support of it. This was the furthest right wing personality allowed on television? The speed of the shift leftwards in society is breathtaking.
These factors should be considered before one puts their faith in these individuals — or really in any man. So many people are desperate for someone to represent them as their standard-bearer and potential savior. But mankind is fallen, the material world is controlled by the Demiurge and you will likely only be disappointed.
The tweet that got Kanye permabanned was when he showed a fat, weird-looking Elon vacationing on high-ranking, pro-censorship, globohomo ally Ari Emanuel’s mega-yacht and getting hosed off by him:
Musk's rationale for keeping Alex Jones banned was for suggesting Sandy Hook was a hoax. He stated, "My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.” Yet Musk's son died from SIDS at 10 weeks old and his ex-wife said he did not hold him in his arms when it happened. How are these events relatable? As Bill Maher said previously, "If you’re a liberal, you’re supposed to be for free speech. That’s free speech for the speech you hate. That’s what free speech means. We’re losing the thread of the concepts that are important to this country. If you care about the real American shit or you don’t. And if you do, it goes for every side. I don’t like Alex Jones, but Alex Jones gets to speak. Everybody gets to speak."
I don’t trust either of them, but nor do I see them as villains. We must take help where we can get it, and both of them have served useful purposes in the past.
There’s good and bad in both of those men.
Excellent article!