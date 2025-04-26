For today’s post I thought it would be a fun idea to look at the networth of modern presidents as they entered the presidency, versus what their networth became after they left office.

As a preamble, for clarity for new posters, the angle of this post is not from a screeching Orange Man Bad perspective, although the title could be construed as such. The intent should be clearer by the end of the post.

Now, the presidency is an acting role, it is largely toothless; we saw this from 2017-2020 where Trump was unable to accomplish anything of importance between the judiciary, the executive and the congressional branches acting in concert to oppose him. The president’s job is to act on behalf of oligarchical interests to sell scams antithetical to the interests of the public to make the public think the government is acting in their interests. It’s to uphold the pretense of democracy and provide cover for the realities of oligarchy (in a so-called “democracy”, those who own and control the organs of mass media, the shapers of the public will, control society). In return for serving in this actor role, if they do their master’s biddings properly - i.e. encouraging the conditions to allow the Federal Reserve to print unlimited debt and funnel it in various ways into the hands of the big banks and the transnational security elite - they are able to leave office and immediately amass an enormous networth through a series of book deals, media deals, foundations, and endless “speaking engagements” for a couple hundred thousand or more a pop. This setup is a modern era invention; prior to the so-called Cold War post-presidential networth increases were far more modest. Those involved in this quid-pro-quo payoff used these various stratagems and schemes because they wanted to retain at least a pretense of respectability and defensibility to the public - what the public thought mattered to them on some level. Here’s what they’re paid to accomplish, regardless of which party or who is president:

It’s now $35+ trillion

Here’s what each modern president was worth going into office and what they were worth post-presidency per Newsweek, adjusted for inflation (with commentary by this blog and this one):

Ronald Reagan (1981-1989) Before office: ~$10.6 million After office: ~$15.4 million (~50% increase) George H.W. Bush (1989–1993) Before Office: ~$4 million After Office: ~$23 million (~500% increase) Bill Clinton (1993–2001) Before Office: ~$1.3 million After Office: ~$241.5 million (~18,500% increase) George W. Bush (2001–2009) Before Office: ~$20 million After Office: ~$40 million (100% increase) Barack Obama (2009–2017) Before Office: ~$1.3 million After Office: ~$70 million (5,285% increase) Donald Trump (2017–2021) Before Office: ~$3.7 billion After Office: ~$2.5 billion (32% decrease) Joe Biden (2021–2025) Before Office: ~$8 million

After Office: ~$10 million (factoring in Hunter’s networth though, as Daddy funneled his funds though Sonny Boy, and it’s perhaps as high as $230 million, or a 2,775% increase) Donald Trump (2025) Before Office January 2025: ~$2.5 billion April 2025: Many tens of billions of dollars, perhaps $50 billion, which we will discuss (1,900% increase in 3 months).

Here it is in graphical form, although Trump (first term) is excluded I guess due to the decrease in networth:

It pays to be a (puppet of the) gangster(s). Figures adjusted for inflation.

I don’t really care to go into the details of each president’s corruption, although a few notable points include:

Compare this to Nixon, for example, who in his “Checkers Speech,” shared his net worth with the American public: a $41,000 home in Washington, DC with a $20,000 mortgage, a $13,000 house in California with a $3,000 mortgage, no stocks and bonds, and a small life insurance policy.

Trump in 2025

I’ve argued in my three-part series on the Trump 2015-2016 campaign and presidency that Trump was not expected to win the presidency - he was pumped up by the media as a racist and sexist buffoon in order to smear the Republican party as a whole, hoping to fracture and destroy it after Hillary won; after Trump unexpectedly won the deep state was forced to reveal itself to the world as it utilized every tool at it’s disposal short of assassination to stymie a populist agenda. After the 2020 stolen election, Trump was subject to endless lawfare and faced bankruptcy and imprisonment for life under flimsy, nonsensical charges; the elites wanted DeSantis to step into his shoes but he proved inept and unpopular, so they offered Trump a deal in early 2024: cave on literally everything, do whatever they want without exception - i.e. total Israel support no matter what they did (including ethnic cleansing heading toward genocide), war with Iran or at least CIA-sponsored overthrow of it, no major deportations of the 20 million illegals that Biden brought in during his first term, deportations mostly focused on “anti-semites” (are you ready to enjoy prison in El Salvador?), no arrests of prior bad actors while well intentioned guys like Mike Lindell are now bankrupt, no real JFK files release, no Epstein release, no cutting defense budget, no real Ukraine war end (maybe with a fake temporary pause), continue unlimited Federal Reserve graft to the elites, implement the digital panopticon (as

media campaign will be turned off, the NPC shitlibs will be calmed down, Trump will avoid prison and win the presidency and be able to enjoy unlimited corruption and graft to personally benefit himself. That was the deal offered, and Trump of course took it. I discussed this course of action in posts

, and it explains also why Trump was caught on video laughing with Obama, who ran the ultra-criminal Spygate operation against him which made Watergate look like a walk in the park - they both know they’re part of the same team now.

Trump=Hitler

A similar deal was likely offered to the populist Pakistan president, who turned it down and now rots in prison; perhaps one will be offered to Marine Le Pen (although she was recently banned from running for election).

With the stage set, the following actions taken by Trump should now make sense:

With all this said, three months into the administration and it appears that Trump personally has either grafted or stolen tens of billions of dollars, more than every modern president has combined. I guess that was his price for selling his soul out to the international financial elite, to push Netanyahu’s chair in like a craven coward, as they sprint toward implementing the digital panopticon, but it’s hard to judge him entirely when the alternative was bankruptcy and lifelong imprisonment on fake charges and his reputation smeared by the global elite for all posterity. The blame lies ultimately not with Trump for taking the better of a bad deal, but the centralized international finance system controlled by the Rothschilds as a criminal gang. Regardless, I expect that this in-your-face blatant, unchecked fraud by both Trump and everyone in his close orbit to continue, for them to smear it in your face without fear of consequences, as the descent into globohomo neoliberal Hell continues - and where our current 30% unofficial but real rate of inflation is only going upwards.

I hope this is helpful in encouraging you to think for yourself outside of whatever Current Thing narrative the media is pushing, as discussed with

. Use your critical thinking skills, come up with your own questions that havn’t been answered and research and explore them because the controlled media isn’t going to do it and likely no one else will either, given there are

. The truth lies outside of the dialectical Orange Man Bad vs. God Emperor Trump, or Republican versus Democrat, or any of the other dialectical us-versus-them perspectives. The truth is detailed, multi-layered, complex, and incorporates opposing perspectives into higher level synthesis as the

. But it won’t be uncovered unless you go out and look for it yourselves.

Thanks for reading.