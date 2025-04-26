The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
2dEdited

I honestly thought I'd seen every kind of scam by now, but the Trump fart coin scam — and his followers lining up to get fleeced by their beloved conman messiah — is really a new all-time low. It’s next-level grift and in-your-face corruption on his part, but also an unprecedented level of gullibility and stupidity among his followers. It’s like a cartoonishly obvious display of oligarch corruption: a mafia-style government running on bribery, scams, and shameless self-enrichment — and his fans are eating it up, as long as he slaps an "anti-woke" label on it.

He's flat-out shitting on his own worshippers, and they still worship him. That’s how deep TAS (Trump Adoration Syndrome) runs. That’s the power of mass cultural hypnosis.

Yeah, the mainstream shitlibs are completely clueless and soaked in propaganda, but the MAGA crowd still blows them away when it comes to gullibility, ignorance, immaturity and plain old stupidity.

Seems to me that the global corporate-banking oligarchy operates through BOTH its wings, both the fake "left" and the fake right (both wings are actually pro-billionaire anti-99% capitalists). It operates BOTH through the liberal democrat leadership (who act in very non-liberal ways) who use inauthentic slogans of love and caring (which they don't mean) to advance billionaire profiteering & domination, as well as through the oligarchy's other wing- the fake "populist" billionaires right (who are sold to their propagandized worshippers as "anti-elite" and "pro-freedom" while IN REALITY are tyrant criminal oligarchs who work diligently to transfer the planet's wealth into the hands of the 0.1%, to incite perpetual tribalist divisiin & hatred among the 99% in order to divide-and-rule us; and to build the digital technocratic prison of humanity for the sole purpose of the domination of the few over the many.

The tragedy IMHO is that most of humanity has been herded (using the oligarchs' algorithms) into partisan enclosures/echo-chambers, where we are taught to cheer for one or the other wing of the oligarchy and to view the other half as 'the evil ones'. Very few seem to recognize BOTH halves of the elite, and very few seem to want real freedom from empire and dignity for all humans, but most seem to just want that the empire be under the right management, the management of "our billionaires" (not “their billionaires”), seem to just want the domination of the one wing of the oligarchy that we were taught to identify with..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Neoliberal Feudalism
Spaceman Spiff's avatar
Spaceman Spiff
2dEdited

A thought-provoking analysis as ever. It always helps clear away mental cobwebs when I read your pieces. Not just food for thought, but a kind of recalibration effect. Which is what most of us need in my view.

Power controls our world. As you often say, no matter who gets in the serious players remain untouched.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture