Trump 2.0 has Already Stolen More Than Every Modern President Combined
And it's just getting started.
For today’s post I thought it would be a fun idea to look at the networth of modern presidents as they entered the presidency, versus what their networth became after they left office.
As a preamble, for clarity for new posters, the angle of this post is not from a screeching Orange Man Bad perspective, although the title could be construed as such. The intent should be clearer by the end of the post.
Now, the presidency is an acting role, it is largely toothless; we saw this from 2017-2020 where Trump was unable to accomplish anything of importance between the judiciary, the executive and the congressional branches acting in concert to oppose him. The president’s job is to act on behalf of oligarchical interests to sell scams antithetical to the interests of the public to make the public think the government is acting in their interests. It’s to uphold the pretense of democracy and provide cover for the realities of oligarchy (in a so-called “democracy”, those who own and control the organs of mass media, the shapers of the public will, control society). In return for serving in this actor role, if they do their master’s biddings properly - i.e. encouraging the conditions to allow the Federal Reserve to print unlimited debt and funnel it in various ways into the hands of the big banks and the transnational security elite - they are able to leave office and immediately amass an enormous networth through a series of book deals, media deals, foundations, and endless “speaking engagements” for a couple hundred thousand or more a pop. This setup is a modern era invention; prior to the so-called Cold War post-presidential networth increases were far more modest. Those involved in this quid-pro-quo payoff used these various stratagems and schemes because they wanted to retain at least a pretense of respectability and defensibility to the public - what the public thought mattered to them on some level. Here’s what they’re paid to accomplish, regardless of which party or who is president:
Here’s what each modern president was worth going into office and what they were worth post-presidency per Newsweek, adjusted for inflation (with commentary by this blog and this one):
Ronald Reagan (1981-1989)
Before office: ~$10.6 million
After office: ~$15.4 million (~50% increase)
George H.W. Bush (1989–1993)
Before Office: ~$4 million
After Office: ~$23 million (~500% increase)
Bill Clinton (1993–2001)
Before Office: ~$1.3 million
After Office: ~$241.5 million (~18,500% increase)
George W. Bush (2001–2009)
Before Office: ~$20 million
After Office: ~$40 million (100% increase)
Barack Obama (2009–2017)
Before Office: ~$1.3 million
After Office: ~$70 million (5,285% increase)
Donald Trump (2017–2021)
Before Office: ~$3.7 billion
After Office: ~$2.5 billion (32% decrease)
Joe Biden (2021–2025)
Before Office: ~$8 million
After Office: ~$10 million (factoring in Hunter’s networth though, as Daddy funneled his funds though Sonny Boy, and it’s perhaps as high as $230 million, or a 2,775% increase)
Donald Trump (2025)
Before Office January 2025: ~$2.5 billion
April 2025: Many tens of billions of dollars, perhaps $50 billion, which we will discuss (1,900% increase in 3 months).
Here it is in graphical form, although Trump (first term) is excluded I guess due to the decrease in networth:
I don’t really care to go into the details of each president’s corruption, although a few notable points include:
Clinton Foundation’s donations declined from $62.9 million in 2016 to $26.6 million in 2017 the year after she lost to Trump (and the closure of the Clinton Global Initiative right after she lost), marking a nearly 58% decrease, followed by $16.3 million in 2020, a drop of nearly 75% from 2016 levels - it’s no fun to pay-to-play if one has to pay without playing.
“Hope and Change” Obama let Citigroup appoint his entire cabinet in 2009 (lol). He arranged for a government contract for Common Core to be awarded to Pearson Publishing Company for $350 million; later on, he received a $65 million kickback book-deal from Penguin Publishing, Pearson’s parent company. Insiders said that fathoming the math on this deal was impossible since the sum PRH paid is so far from the norm. As one foreign rights associate put it: “We’re all so blown away by the numbers on this deal that the sky’s the limit, right?” She went on, “I’ve rarely seen seven-figure deals abroad, but these numbers are new to the game.” They also signed a likely nine-figure deal with Netflix to produce content. They now have three homes worth more than twenty million dollars.
Trump’s post-2020 presidency networth decrease is attributed to the endless lawfare against him both in New York against his real estate business ($500 million), the Jean Carroll verdicts ($83.3 million), the extensive damage to his brand, and to the costs of defending himself against multiple criminal investigations. It was curiously offset to an extent by his holdings in Truth Social, which was publicly traded despite Truth Social being a ghost town that no one used or uses (literally: during 2024, the company lost over $400 million on revenues of just $3.6 million), which was/is apparently worth a couple billion on the open market.
Regarding Biden, see Hunter’s “10 for the big guy”, Hunter selling artwork for $500,000 a pop, and his Ukrainian Burisma holding interests.
Compare this to Nixon, for example, who in his “Checkers Speech,” shared his net worth with the American public: a $41,000 home in Washington, DC with a $20,000 mortgage, a $13,000 house in California with a $3,000 mortgage, no stocks and bonds, and a small life insurance policy.
Trump in 2025
I’ve argued in my three-part series on the Trump 2015-2016 campaign and presidency that Trump was not expected to win the presidency - he was pumped up by the media as a racist and sexist buffoon in order to smear the Republican party as a whole, hoping to fracture and destroy it after Hillary won; after Trump unexpectedly won the deep state was forced to reveal itself to the world as it utilized every tool at it’s disposal short of assassination to stymie a populist agenda. After the 2020 stolen election, Trump was subject to endless lawfare and faced bankruptcy and imprisonment for life under flimsy, nonsensical charges; the elites wanted DeSantis to step into his shoes but he proved inept and unpopular, so they offered Trump a deal in early 2024: cave on literally everything, do whatever they want without exception - i.e. total Israel support no matter what they did (including ethnic cleansing heading toward genocide), war with Iran or at least CIA-sponsored overthrow of it, no major deportations of the 20 million illegals that Biden brought in during his first term, deportations mostly focused on “anti-semites” (are you ready to enjoy prison in El Salvador?), no arrests of prior bad actors while well intentioned guys like Mike Lindell are now bankrupt, no real JFK files release, no Epstein release, no cutting defense budget, no real Ukraine war end (maybe with a fake temporary pause), continue unlimited Federal Reserve graft to the elites, implement the digital panopticon (asdelves into, which is well on it’s way) etc. - and in return the endless Trump=Hitler media campaign will be turned off, the NPC shitlibs will be calmed down, Trump will avoid prison and win the presidency and be able to enjoy unlimited corruption and graft to personally benefit himself. That was the deal offered, and Trump of course took it. I discussed this course of action in posts here and here, and it explains also why Trump was caught on video laughing with Obama, who ran the ultra-criminal Spygate operation against him which made Watergate look like a walk in the park - they both know they’re part of the same team now.
A similar deal was likely offered to the populist Pakistan president, who turned it down and now rots in prison; perhaps one will be offered to Marine Le Pen (although she was recently banned from running for election).
With the stage set, the following actions taken by Trump should now make sense:
Trumpcoin and Melaniacoin, issued literally the day before Trump’s inauguration, which at it’s peak was worth $56.6 billion dollars. Trump owned the vast majority of the shares. The quid-pro-quo, in-your-face graft and corruption of such a move is breathtaking in it’s scope. Want Trump to do you a favor? Buy his shitcoin, he will cash out on his end and he’ll make it happen. Compare this action - which the media and the shitlib masses have basically ignored - with the extreme hysteria they deployed in 2017 that Trump’s businesses might benefit through backroom deals or the rich-and-powerful staying at his hotels or buying his condos - this is that intensified by a thousandfold, and completely thrown in your face if you’re paying attention.
One may note that the release of the shitcoin was also meant to fleece Trump’s supporters, and the value from the peak is down close to 90% given Trump has cashed out so much.
Here are the ongoing bribes to Trump throughout the crypto space, per Molly White:
One may note that Trump has completely gutted enforcement of the entire crypto space.correctly notes, I think, that Binance is going to weasel their way out of the $4.3 billion dollar fine they are legally obligated to pay. Trump has teamed to launch stablecoin USD1 with World Liberty Financial/WLFI on Binance’s blockchain utilizing Russian crypto scammers. As White argues, “The scope of the Trump family’s cryptocurrency conflicts illustrates a degree of corruption that makes the emoluments concerns of Trump’s first term seem quaint by comparison. Through his crypto ventures, Trump has created multiple avenues for personal enrichment: direct profits from cryptocurrency holdings and businesses, regulatory changes that boost his investments, potential insider trading, and opportunities for outside interests to buy favor through crypto “investments” that would be prohibited as campaign contributions. His dismantling of cryptocurrency oversight leaves consumers vulnerable to fraud and manipulation, while ensuring that neither he nor his benefactors will face meaningful scrutiny.”
Trump has been accepting a lot of bribes for pardons, like candy. This isn’t entirely a new thing - Bill Clinton did it with Marc Rich, for example - but the scope and intensity of it is new. Trump pardoned four founders of BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange convicted of money laundering with more to come, he pardoned a bunch of white collar crooks, and these people mostly or all gave enormous amounts of money - tens or hundreds of millions - to Trump. The expectation is that this behavior will be ongoing.
Jeff Bezos, scrambling to make up for lost ground to his competing oligarchs of Musk, Thiel, and Ellison, put the Washington Post on standdown orders from smearing Trump, then went out and bought Melania’s documentary for $80 million dollars and streaming rights to Trump’s The Apprentice series for Amazon Prime. It seems like he has a long way to go to try to mollify Trump, though, as this is pocket change for the scale of corruption he is involved in.
- does a good job of going into the details in this post, but basically the untold story of the Trump tariffs is that Trump has been letting his inner circle (such as Howard Lutnick, who is up to his eyeballs in Tether fraud) know what he plans to do before he does it, and they’ve been going out and buying hundreds of millions of dollars worth of short-duration options, both calls and puts, in order to make billions of dollars. Trump-owned Truth Social is now getting in on the action too; it helps their scamming that most stock trading is now hidden, per Bloomberg. Fox News reports that Trump is also letting favored executives know insider information on tariffs as well. Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board (FASAB) Statement 56, instituted by the first Trump Administration and Congress in October 2018, creates a set of situations where government entities may move numbers around to conceal where money is actually spent or even not report spending outright. They’ve gamified the stock market, treating it basically like a casino or crypto markets, and because the enforcement agencies have been gutted or are otherwise on standby orders from above, there is absolutely zero expectation that anything will be done about it.
With all this said, three months into the administration and it appears that Trump personally has either grafted or stolen tens of billions of dollars, more than every modern president has combined. I guess that was his price for selling his soul out to the international financial elite, to push Netanyahu’s chair in like a craven coward, as they sprint toward implementing the digital panopticon, but it’s hard to judge him entirely when the alternative was bankruptcy and lifelong imprisonment on fake charges and his reputation smeared by the global elite for all posterity. The blame lies ultimately not with Trump for taking the better of a bad deal, but the centralized international finance system controlled by the Rothschilds as a criminal gang. Regardless, I expect that this in-your-face blatant, unchecked fraud by both Trump and everyone in his close orbit to continue, for them to smear it in your face without fear of consequences, as the descent into globohomo neoliberal Hell continues - and where our current 30% unofficial but real rate of inflation is only going upwards.
I hope this is helpful in encouraging you to think for yourself outside of whatever Current Thing narrative the media is pushing, as discussed within this Note and sub-Notes. Use your critical thinking skills, come up with your own questions that havn’t been answered and research and explore them because the controlled media isn’t going to do it and likely no one else will either, given there are close to zero independent thinkers out there. The truth lies outside of the dialectical Orange Man Bad vs. God Emperor Trump, or Republican versus Democrat, or any of the other dialectical us-versus-them perspectives. The truth is detailed, multi-layered, complex, and incorporates opposing perspectives into higher level synthesis as the coincidentia oppositorum. But it won’t be uncovered unless you go out and look for it yourselves.
Thanks for reading.
I honestly thought I'd seen every kind of scam by now, but the Trump fart coin scam — and his followers lining up to get fleeced by their beloved conman messiah — is really a new all-time low. It’s next-level grift and in-your-face corruption on his part, but also an unprecedented level of gullibility and stupidity among his followers. It’s like a cartoonishly obvious display of oligarch corruption: a mafia-style government running on bribery, scams, and shameless self-enrichment — and his fans are eating it up, as long as he slaps an "anti-woke" label on it.
He's flat-out shitting on his own worshippers, and they still worship him. That’s how deep TAS (Trump Adoration Syndrome) runs. That’s the power of mass cultural hypnosis.
Yeah, the mainstream shitlibs are completely clueless and soaked in propaganda, but the MAGA crowd still blows them away when it comes to gullibility, ignorance, immaturity and plain old stupidity.
Seems to me that the global corporate-banking oligarchy operates through BOTH its wings, both the fake "left" and the fake right (both wings are actually pro-billionaire anti-99% capitalists). It operates BOTH through the liberal democrat leadership (who act in very non-liberal ways) who use inauthentic slogans of love and caring (which they don't mean) to advance billionaire profiteering & domination, as well as through the oligarchy's other wing- the fake "populist" billionaires right (who are sold to their propagandized worshippers as "anti-elite" and "pro-freedom" while IN REALITY are tyrant criminal oligarchs who work diligently to transfer the planet's wealth into the hands of the 0.1%, to incite perpetual tribalist divisiin & hatred among the 99% in order to divide-and-rule us; and to build the digital technocratic prison of humanity for the sole purpose of the domination of the few over the many.
The tragedy IMHO is that most of humanity has been herded (using the oligarchs' algorithms) into partisan enclosures/echo-chambers, where we are taught to cheer for one or the other wing of the oligarchy and to view the other half as 'the evil ones'. Very few seem to recognize BOTH halves of the elite, and very few seem to want real freedom from empire and dignity for all humans, but most seem to just want that the empire be under the right management, the management of "our billionaires" (not “their billionaires”), seem to just want the domination of the one wing of the oligarchy that we were taught to identify with..
A thought-provoking analysis as ever. It always helps clear away mental cobwebs when I read your pieces. Not just food for thought, but a kind of recalibration effect. Which is what most of us need in my view.
Power controls our world. As you often say, no matter who gets in the serious players remain untouched.