This post argues that elites are manipulating the masses through the current populist right narrative, using figures like Trump and tactics such as QAnon to create false hope and distraction while pushing agendas that ultimately serve elite interests. It suggests that the populist right, far from offering true resistance, is part of a carefully crafted strategy to control public opinion. The solution lies in individuation—embracing personal growth and intuition to break away from the collective mindset and the distractions of the “current thing,” ultimately achieving a deeper understanding of oneself and gaining freedom from the elites’ influence.

Welcome back. I have many posts planned on various topics, but when inspiration strikes - thoughts coming out of nowhere demanding attention - I follow my individuation process and write a draft to stitch them together. If I don’t, I feel unpleasant psychic and other forms of feedback. As the wonderful pessimistic philosopher Emil Cioran wrote, “Everything I’ve written, I wrote to escape a sense of oppression, suffocation. It wasn’t from inspiration, as they say. It was a sort of getting free, to be able to breathe.” Spilling out these thoughts also gives me room to breathe. Or as Ernst Junger alternatively stated, "[Special insights] come from authentic intuition, which itself exists outside of time. This struck me in regards to On the Marble Cliffs, which was triggered by a dream in a single night. But after the flash of intuition, it can take me an entire year to work it out. That’s why I often jokingly say to my wife, “Pray to heaven that I don’t get an idea!” Because then you become the slave of your own idea, and that’s the worst kind of slavery. If a work has to attain a certain rank, it goes back to that initial flash of intuition; then the implementation either succeeds or fails, but in any case, it demands quite a long time.”

Here, I’ve been tasked with pushing the following point: Trump’s administration is hardcore Zionism wrapped inside an empty shell of white nationalism, modeled after a combination of Q-Anon “Trust the Plan” and Ukraine’s Azov Brigade. In some ways this post will be a follow-up to my recent Fool’s Gold: How Trump’s Populist Return Is a Trap for the Naive. Although I prefer to stay above the fray of daily politics, I feel a need for this follow-up because the narrative of Trump’s term is being shaped now. There’s a strong push by “populist” gatekeepers - promoted by the regime due to their moral and financial compromise - to silence dissent against the “Trust the Plan” cheerleading for Trump and his agenda by hand-waving away inconvenient information. Therefore, now is the time to frame this administration properly, just as the proper narrative for early 2021 was to frame Biden as an illegitimate president, the heir to a CIA- and FBI-controlled stolen election. To understand what Trump would need to accomplish this term to avoid being seen as a pawn of the elites in my eyes, refer to this post.

I’ll get to explaining what “Zionism wrapped inside an empty shell of white nationalism” means, but let’s start with some background and iconic images.

Symbols and omens

There have been a couple of iconic images since the start of Trump’s administration. The first occurred at his inauguration when Trump, standing next to Melania dressed in strange funeral garb, was sworn in - but not on a Bible (he had sworn in on a Bible in 2017, which was a long-standing, unbroken tradition until now):

Notice how the photo was taken: from a downward to an upward angle. This is meant to glamorize the target of the photo.

Perhaps Trump was rushed or distracted and it may not be fair to focus on this detail. His inauguration was moved indoors at the last minute reportedly due to a drone attack threat. Alternatively, as I believe, he may have been coerced by the elites behind closed doors to avoid prison and subconsciously knows that the agenda he’s being forced to push is wrong. Perhaps Melania, too, is subconsciously in mourning by the way she dressed. Regardless, this moment is both a symbol and an ominous omen which will color this administration.

The second image involves Trump pushing in Netanyahu’s chair like a house servant, taken from this video and discussed here:

This photo is iconic and in my opinion will be referenced for years to come. It shows that Trump is merely Netanyahu’s Shabbos goy, a pawn in his master’s hands. It carries the same weight and explanatory power as my profile photo of Evelyn de Rothschild pointing his finger at Prince Charles—an image that speaks volumes about the modern world’s power structure, illustrating who is in charge and who is subservient:

One may note that Netanyahu presented Trump with a macabre trophy at their meeting:

Do you think it was bugged this time?

has two strong posts on Trump being an Israeli puppet, one

where is as much of a trophy as it is a warning to Trump not to fall out of line, and the other relating to both

.

I hope there’s an upcoming English translation of Pierre Hillard’s

("Understanding the Lubavich Empire: A Royal and Missionary Dynasty").

Comprendre l'empire Loubavitch: Une dynastie royale et missionnaire

The Agenda Ahead

In the latest developments, Trump is reportedly negotiating with several countries to relocate all Palestinian Gazans in order to ethnic cleanse Gaza (though the idea of U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza has been partially walked back). This plan would make space for Jared Kushner’s infamous Gaza highrises, which Trump has grotesquely called a “real estate deal for the future.” It also involves the planned Ben Gurion Canal, Middle Eastern oil and gas pipelines to Europe, and is part of the ongoing Greater Israel project. The preliminaries of this project is nearing completion with Hamas, Hezbollah, and Assad destroyed, Palestinians in the West Bank being increasingly displaced, and Iran as the last major obstacle. Trump and Israel have labeled Gaza “unlivable,” claiming that ethnic cleansing is the “humanitarian” solution, despite the fact that Israel has killed over 60,000 people in Gaza and bombed nearly every building in the region. Curtis Yarvin enthusiastically supports this ethnic cleansing outcome. Trump is pressuring various countries to accept the Palestinians: Egypt, Jordan (threatening to withhold foreign aid and possibly forcing them to yield), while the UAE has added to the pressure. He is also urging Albania, Ireland, and Saudi Arabia to accept them with rumors suggesting the U.S. might take some in as well. Only 13% of Americans support this plan, but a lack of public approval has never stopped the elites before. For instance, the American public was strongly opposed to both World War I and World War II, yet they were manipulated into supporting them. It’s important to note that my perspective on Gaza differs significantly from most anti-Israel critiques.

Beyond Gaza, Trump is reinstating his maximum pressure campaign against Iran and plans to either invade them, overthrow them via a combination of sanctions and a CIA-backed uprising, or otherwise inadvertently trigger a U.S. invasion of Iran based upon a CIA-backed and Israel approved false-flag assassination of Trump (discussed in a previous post here). Though Netanyahu has called Trump Israel’s best friend, and despite the fact that Trump’s children are all married to Jews and his grandchildren are Jewish, he is viewed as a sacrificial Noahide gentile. He may be sacrificed to further a broader agenda, much like the Jewish victims of the 10/7 false flag were used to push the same agenda. It’s worth noting that even though Trump moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and strongly supported Israel, Netanyahu was the first foreign leader to endorse Biden’s CIA-backed 2020 election coup, betraying Trump in the process - a point Trump himself has complained about.

Trump was brought back onboard by our upper elites to sell this reality to the right-wing masses, who have been resistant to this agenda under liberal leadership. This isn’t just about the Greater Israel project; there are other goals as well: (1) The re-emergence of an Orwellian superstate integration, which began with NAFTA and has been slowly advancing through the concept of a North American Union, a topic you can read more about here. This has long been a goal of the elites. For example, a January 2005 leaked diplomatic cable reveals U.S. government officials discussing the best approach to North American integration based on their assessment of Canadian views. The National Post's Robert Hiltz described the cable as discussing "the obstacles surrounding the merger of the economies of Canada, the United States and Mexico in a fashion similar to the European Union." We can see that such a repackaged strategy is on the agenda (including Greenland) because Google - an ultra-liberal company that fought Trump during his first term - has eagerly jumped on board. This is evident in their promotion of the ominous Gulf of America rebrand, as well as their compliance with the new anti-DEI culture shift:

Trump is also expected to (2) further the corrupt, transnational CIA-backed cryptocurrency project controlled by our elites via Tether fraud; (3) advance the development of central bank digital currencies, which will result in the greatest loss of freedom in human history; (4) promote extreme surveillance of American citizens led by the criminal Palantir organization, discussed by

(one may also note that Palantir’s stock has risen 400% in recent months), as well as Musk’s DOGE, which is far more sinister than it appears (discussed by

), paving the way for the

; (5) formalize

with no checks and balances (e.g., Trump has just formally

); and (6)

while consolidating the far-left social gains of the past two decades, including gay marriage, transsexual acceptance (with a possible exception in the military to boost readiness for war with Iran, Russia, or China - hardly a good sign), and the influx of tens of millions of non-white illegal immigrants into the country. I previously discussed these developments in a post titled

. An example of such consolidation can be seen in the 2025 Super Bowl, which appeared to be about 80% black, featuring countless interracial ads and various social deviations. Despite this, the public accepted it without question, making it feel like the “new normal.” The decay within Western institutions has advanced so far that political leaders now feel comfortable

.

Tech overlords at Trump’s inauguration. Yeah, Trumpenproles, these shitlib tech overlords who spent years cracking down on MAGA really did an about turn and have your interests in mind now! Come on, you naive sucker. Rather: they want a piece of the digital panopticon .

It’s also possible that (7) Trump could be used as the scapegoat to discredit nationalism, especially if the elites choose to burst the largest stock market and asset bubble in history.

Trump’s Role in This Agenda

Trump was brought back into the fold after Ron DeSantis faltered in early trials, tasked with selling these policies to the right-wing masses. Left-wingers are generally already on board with global governance, the erasure of white identity, and rule by "experts." However, they tend to be more skeptical of Israel and more supportive of Palestinians than the right, a point we will revisit later. A key point I frequently emphasize is this: While the insightful Guido Preparata (whose works I’ve covered here, here and here and interviewed here) argues that the elites create narratives that the masses simply accept unquestioningly and that’s how it’s always been, I believe there’s a more complex interplay. The elites craft these narratives to distract the masses through "bread and circuses" as they continue their financial exploitation. However, the masses do possess some power—they can reject the messaging by tuning it out and ignoring it. This forces the elites to shift to the next narrative in order to capture public attention. For example, the COVID narrative ended when only 50% of the public received the booster, compared to 80% who got the initial shot. This decline in compliance necessitated a shift in focus, paving the way for a new narrative.

The predecessors of the current narrative

Trump, as the skilled media manipulator and carnival barker he is, must execute these anti-MAGA agendas without alienating his MAGA base or having them tune out. How does one do this? How can he manage this? There are two recent examples that come to mind: the Q phenomenon and the Azov brigade phenomenon.

Q (or "QAnon") was a far-right conspiracy theory that emerged in 2017. Modeled after the Soviet Operation Trust, it centered on an anonymous figure called "Q" who claimed to be a high-ranking government insider with access to classified information. Q's messages, known as "Q drops", were posted on online forums like 4chan and 8chan, offering cryptic clues and predictions about a supposed battle between President Donald Trump and a "deep state" of powerful elites who control global events. Key elements of the QAnon theory included the idea that a global cabal of pedophiles, involving prominent politicians, business leaders, and celebrities, secretly runs the world, the belief that Trump was working to expose and dismantle this deep state, and the idea that events like COVID-19, the 2020 U.S. election, and various political crises were part of a larger plan orchestrated by this elite group. In reality, Q was likely a CIA or FBI operation designed to redirect populist anger toward the “deep state” into complacency and passivity, much like the earlier Soviet Operation Trust, and it succeeded wildly in this aim. I knew almost immediately that the Q phenomenon was a scam because a true dissident movement doesn’t merely predict but also explains the logic behind the prediction, leaving it up to the reader to agree or disagree with the reasoning. Q made predictions, didn’t offer the logic behind them, and then either promptly forgot about the prior failed predictions or kicked the can down the road. Do not put your faith in anyone or anything else, not elected officials, not bloggers, not me - listen to the arguments and then do a gut check and make up your own mind. But if whoever you’re listening to does not explain the logic behind their arguments they should be immediately written off.

In this way, a deliberately crafted cult of personality has formed around Trump - not just among his core supporters, but also through Musk-boosted online personalities, creating a new Obama-esque "hope and change" or Q-esque "trust the plan" movement. “Oh, don’t agree with what Trump is doing? “You’re a bitter black-piller trying to drag people down into depression! You are wrong and you should be ignored!” Most of the Trumpenproles care about feeling like they're winning much more than they care about winning itself, where the first step required to win is to soberly understand the actual game being played (which is a painful, dark and scary experience). The hopium is like a drug addiction where detractors from the addiction are lashed out at in fury. Whoever crafts and pushes the biggest feel-good drug hit “wins”. As Whitney Webb states:

I also find the narratives that deviating from the "trust the plan" stance is deemed "blackpilling" and as peddling "paralytic" "hopelessness" very telling, as it frames "trusting the plan" as the only solution for facing the problems of today. Even though I do offer solutions that I think are helpful, I am still often told I offer none because "trust the plan" is not one of them. If "trusting the plan" is the only way to be considered an optimist or solution-minded person to you, the scope of solutions you are willing to consider is both extremely myopic and q-flavored.

I’ll have another post analyzing how these right wing influencers/bloggers are paid shills and this is how our elites have always operated, using these lower hirelings to manipulate public opinion, but if you fall for it the simple answer is: you’ve been duped. You can see John Carter’s February 8, 2025 highly popular post “The Blitzkrieg Through the Institutions: We’re the Regime Now” if you want to read something stomach churning - I would not be surprised if he was being paid and supported by regime elements at this point. I won’t link to it, though. There are also those who have naively bought into the cultural pendulum swing such as

, who is

too credulous and not nearly conspiracy-minded enough. Even Kevin MacDonald

. Catherine Austin Fitts of the

has a

as America continues it’s transition from a soft power model to a hard power model (which is not to be applauded, although hard power is more expensive to maintain than soft power). Wyatt Peterson at Unz

the game afoot, as does

.

far

The second example is that of the Ukraine’s Azov brigade which came to prominence during the ongoing Ukraine/Russia war. The Azov brigade were nominally neo-Nazis whose hero was the war criminal Stepan Bandera (whose main goal in World War 2 was to kill as many Russians and Poles as he could, including civilians). However, one should note that Ukraine was and remains headed by a homosexual Jewish actor acting on behalf of trans-national Jewish central bank interests. In effect, the “far-right” and “neo-Nazi” emblems were used as a skinsuit to fool lower information far-rightests to arrive at the wrong conclusions about what was actually happening. This strategy proved highly successful. When many Azov Brigade members were captured by Russia during its failed defense of Mariupol, they were accused of extreme war crimes, including the torture and execution of Russian POWs, and were supposed to be put on trial. Despite this, they were swiftly exchanged in prisoner swaps and returned to Ukraine, enjoying luxurious accommodations. From this the higher powers behind Trump learned the effectiveness of using such a deceptive skin-suit strategy; it really confuses those being targeted for the psyop.

Jewish homosexual actor Zelensky welcoming back the “neo-Nazi” Azov commanders

This demonstrates the Baudrillardian hyperreality surrounding the current Trump administration - pushing border shutdowns and mass expulsions, which serve as a dog whistle for white nationalism (even though there have only been very minor deportations). In fact, many of the few illegal immigrants arrested by ICE have been released. But do mass deportations even need to happen if elite-owned media are telling the public they are? How can the public verify what is actually happening on the ground? Most will just accept whatever the news reports. We can see ultra-arrogant and deviant Elon Musk (covered a number of years ago here), who apparently tells his four year old son that he’s the real president, push this strategy intentionally by seig heiling like an autistic retard on television:

Musk's approach to USAID, though welcome, is clearly designed to capture public interest and secure new buy-in. However, he's only scratched the surface. One might question his true intentions, especially considering that his previous transparency in revealing Twitter's corruption—according to Matt Taibbi—was a “limited hangout” intended to signal that "new Twitter" was different from the "old Twitter" without addressing the underlying CIA/FBI control of the platform. As a result, I expect DOGE to follow the same limited hangout pattern. As I mentioned in a Note, wake me up when Musk starts targeting the following corrupt structure:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is also an obvious fraud:

We also see this strategy in the administration’s recent handling of South Africa. South Africa, which has been devastated by the elites' white erasure agenda, protested the administration’s plans to ethnically cleanse Gaza. In response, the Trump administration attacks South Africa for white erasure, threatens to cut off its funding, and discusses (probably falsely) bringing white Boers in as refugees to the U.S. (something I actually support). But the real reason behind this? It's simply revenge for South Africa’s stance on Gaza. Do you see? Do you understand? Expect more of this kind of manipulation in the future.

We're now in a 2001-like environment with the odious George W. Bush in power once again. Back then, plans to invade Afghanistan and Iraq were relentlessly pushed in the media while critics were silenced - except for a few principled voices like Ron Paul, Paul Craig Roberts, and James Buchanan, representing the paleocon right. Later, when the momentum fades as it did during Bush’s second term, the left will shift back to an antiwar stance (especially if the U.S. goes to war with Iran, Russia, or China). The left will resurge once allowed, and the political pendulum will swing left again. However, political criticism of the central banking system and its owners will remain forbidden and mass censorship will persist.

A note about our elites

When examining the power and actions of our elites, one may wonder: are they all-powerful? Are they near-gods? While I believe they've held power since at least the 17th century - if not much longer - I do think they make mistakes. For example, Trump’s 2016 victory was a major blunder on their part (discussed in my previous three-part series). This mistake forced the "deep state" and its upper levels to expose themselves to the public beyond plausible deniability, which was a huge loss. I also believe they made significant errors with the flimsiness of their 10/7 false flag attack from Gaza which the world rejected; Israel even had to criminalize discussion of the obvious fraud. Despite their mistakes, the narratives they create engage the public from new angles, sparking significant public interest. Even I find it difficult to disengage from these new narratives—they are both interesting and compelling. How brilliant and devious these people are to come up with the idea of pushing a skinsuited “white nationalism” to push their ulterior goals!

This isn’t to say our elites deserve all the credit. I believe they are using advanced artificial intelligence to determine the best ways to distract and deceive the public. It reminds me of scenes from a later season of Westworld (which isn’t great), where all of the world’s data is compiled through A.I. and delivered to the elites in the form of a “black box” analysis called "Rehoboam."

One may note that Rehoboam, despite its sophisticated data-crunching abilities and predictions, is not infallible and ultimately fails in the show. The fall of Rehoboam symbolizes the show's themes of free will, choice, and the limitations of overreliance on AI for governance.

On a deeper level, one may refer to the philosophical pessimism underlying material reality itself - our desires are never satisfied, if desires are attained we become bored until we develop new Kaczynski-esque surrogate activity desires, humanity naturally adheres to relationships akin to slave-making ant colonies, and one cannot live by the Golden Rule because survival in this reality fundamentally requires consuming other living creatures for sustenance. As

, this reality appears set up to challenge souls on a fundamental and sustained level:

By my own criteria, I am not a pessimist but an optimist. I have always accepted that social or political change that is lasting and hence meaningful is an impossibility (which is actually undeniable, since at a societal level, nothing lasts); and, as someone said, what is impossible cannot be desirable (unless we wish to live inside a John Lennon song). But if, as Keats said (probably once he knew he was dying, at 26), the world is the vale of soul-making, then its seemingly satanic, irredeemable nature (its alignment with power-abuse) is, like the forge to metal, just what the soul needs. And as Job knew, what the soul needs (not what it wants), is what the soul gets!

Conclusion

What I want to stress from this continued analysis is that you develop your own processes for moving forward in life that are not reliant on a God Emperor Trump or anyone else to save you. Salvation may only come from within. The current narrative is devious, deviant, and brilliant, and the next "Current Thing" will undoubtedly also capture everyone’s attention and excite the public. As Baudrillard’s hyperreality suggests, separating fact from fiction has become more challenging than ever. My recommendations are:

To educate yourself and others about the structure of the modern world; To develop a grounding mechanism to help separate fact from fiction as discussed here. The method I suggest is one of recursive prediction, where you make predictions about the future, review them, and - if they prove wrong - adjust your worldview to incorporate the new information, and to do this over and over again. Personally, I am also inclined toward gnosticism, discussed here and here, due to the nature of this world; and to explore Jungian individuation so that you become more of who you were meant to be in this world - we were all put here with a predetermined purpose based upon our skillset, our way of thinking and of our interests. We cannot be anyone else, we can only be the best version of ourselves that we can be. The more you become yourself, the less the opinion of the masses or of the narratives of our elites matters, and the weaker their next Current Thing narrative will be. I wish I had people to guide me in this way, but I spent much of my early life lost in uncertainty, despair, and anger. As Jung believed, we cannot truly advise others about the wrongness of the current state of affairs unless we offer an alternative. I attest to the truth of this, as I’ve seen the results of individuation in my own life.

What ties these three recommendations together are that they are things that each of us can work on in our own lives without waiting for an external savior. It will help resist whatever next Current Thing our elites have planned and to help others resist it as well, and longer term it may have a spiritual impact. But for those looking for immediate political organization and action - an argument articulated recently by

, which I have sympathy for - I don’t have an optimistic perspective on it succeeding

(such opportunities

occasionally arise such as Trump’s win in 2016 and Prigozhin’s brief window of opportunity to overthrow WEF stooge Putin).

at this timedo

I hope you found this post helpful in your own journey.

