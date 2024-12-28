“It takes greater virtues to bear good fortune than bad.” - La Rochefoucauld, relevant to the right’s hopium surrounding Trump’s recent election win

Welcome back to the second annual prediction post for upcoming 2025 and a review of last year’s predictions. There were also certain predictions made earlier in 2024 about the subsequent months that will be assessed.

What is the purpose of this? As I regularly stress, one needs a grounding mechanism to assess new information, tying one’s views to reality as best one can. If you don’t have one it is easy to end up with beliefs that are wrong and detrimental to one’s own interests, a plaything for other’s shadowy schemes. My preferred grounding mechanism is one of recursive prediction where I make predictions about the future and, to the extent I am wrong, I updates my views accordingly. I’ve done this for about a decade now, where I eventually ended up with beliefs like the world order order as centralized above the level of the nation state, the egalitarian ratchet effect explaining society’s ever-lurch leftwards, and the Rothschilds owning the world central banks. These predictions don't need to be absolute: I generally prefer framing them in terms of probability— for example, "it's likely" or "highly likely" that something will or won't happen - because the decision-making processes of our elites occur behind closed doors and we're not privy to the full details. Without insider knowledge, it's impossible to make predictions with absolute certainty. Still, there are reasonable guesses that can be inferred based upon social and economic trends and society’s underlying beliefs that influence their decision making processes.

I think it's important to engage with a variety of viewpoints even if the author turn out to be wrong, just as long as he (it’s usually a he) remains humble and demonstrates a willingness to update his views if necessary. No one is perfect; we are all finite and limited beings, myself included, and the important thing is being transparent and sharing one’s thought process - the opposite of the horrific Operation Trust-tier Q phenomenon which fooled so many gullible people - and then revising them. In practice this is much rarer than it should be, unfortunately. The vast majority of writers prefer to gloss over their prior wrong predictions, learn nothing from them, and titillate the ADD-addled public over the next shiny, attention-grabbing prediction (and the vast majority of the public doesn’t hold these “experts” to account either).

Okay, let’s begin.

2024 predictions made in 2023

Below are the predictions for 2024 that I made in 2023, along with my current assessment of the prediction in bold.

“The U.S. continues to allow in 5-7+ million illegals like every year since Biden took power, even if Democrats offer the gullible masses a fig leaf by pretending to close the border and using the media to hype it. Expect media reporting a drop in crossings or an increase in border enforcement to be fake.” Dead accurate prediction: Kamala/Biden issued some fake executive order pretending to go tougher on immigration even as they kept borders open. Even though we don’t know actual numbers, a good rule of thumb was that 20 million left-leaning illegals were let into the country 2021-end of 2024 and there was basically no letup at all in 2024. “$2-5 trillion dollar deficit spending continues like every year since Biden took power, which isn’t much different than under Trump.” $2+ trillion deficit in 2024. “Food inflation will continue to be 15-20% even as official inflation numbers are heavily manipulated downwards.” Accurate prediction; my gauge on 2024 inflation was 20% despite laughable official statistics. “AI censorship of dissidents will continue to get worse, perhaps much worse.” While AI continues to improve, censorship was not quite as bad in 2024 due in part to globohomo’s switch to allowing “team Republican” to win the election. Limiting disfavored speech continues to be heavily utilized on Twitter via reach limitations. I’ll take the L on this one but don’t think much of a worldview update is needed: I continue to believe heavier censorship is around the corner. “Regardless of #4, anti-semitism levels throughout the West will continue to intensify.” A very accurate prediction. “The Russia/Ukraine war will continue either in a hot or cold form as a way to continue to rape the American taxpayer. In other words, if there is a truce, like the earlier Minsk agreements, it will be a temporary truce to recharge for the next round of conflict and the American taxpayer will continue to pay a massive and highly corrupt bill, the vast majority of which will be funneled back into the hands of the transnational security elite. There are signs that such a ridiculous “truce” will happen. This is also foreboding as it frees up the U.S. military for war elsewhere: Iran, China, or a brutal crackdown against white Middle America.” The Russia/Ukraine war continues with Russia and the U.S. taxpayer massively losing, although there remain talks of a freeze along current lines. There are also major hints that the U.S. wants war with Iran; if Trump had been assassinated it also could have resulted in such a war (killed by the FBI/CIA but blamed on Iran) and/or a “redneck rebellion” in order for the establishment to then brutally crush it. I think this prediction was pretty good. “There will be further movement toward the implementation of CBDCs worldwide. The beta-testing through crypto (controlled via the Tether scam) is over, and now globohomo just needs a triggering event if they want to implement it quickly, or they could slowly introduce it over time. CBDCs will be the greatest power grab in human history and turn humanity into impoverished serfs.” CBDC development continues and is ready to be rolled out; Russia is implementing it in 2025. The Tether scam’s exit strategy is horrifically to backstop the scam onto the American public. Good prediction. “The Fed will lower interest rates through 2024 to help Biden but then spike rates significantly in 2025 regardless of who wins.” 2024 prediction confirmed; 2025 prediction remains on track. “Unpopular and astroturfed Nimarata Randhawa “Nikki Haley” and rapidly fading “Shoelift Meatball” Ron DeSantis are clearly hoping Trump is either removed from the ballot and/or imprisoned so they can swoop in. If this happens whoever emerges as the victor will lose against the Democrat as Trump voters stay home (Vivek disagrees). Alternatively, Randhawa is angling for a VP role where she would serve as a globohomo deep state plant, much like Mike Pence was.” This one didn’t pan out due to Haley and DeSantis’s lack of popularity and whatever deal was worked out between Trump and higher level elites for the 2024 election. The assassination attempts (made by national-level elites and initiated by the FBI, CIA and Secret Service) may have scared Trump into picking Vance. “Despite the real economy being terrible, the Fed will keep the stock market propped up with infinite printed loldollars, also to help Democrats.” Accurate. “Polling will continue to be used to massage and manipulate, to lead public opinion instead of reflect it. Expect all polling to be largely fake.” Accurate. “RFK Jr.’s third party candidacy will be boosted by the media so long as Trump is running, because Trump voters are attracted to his anti-COVID vaccine stance even though RFK is otherwise a standard liberal with a screechy, terrible voice. In other words, his third party bid will be highlighted to undermine Trump.” Wrong prediction as RFK joined forces with Trump; I attribute this to whatever backroom deal Trump worked out with higher level elites. “The biggest and easiest prediction though is: our quality of life will continue to get worse, just as it has for every year since the 1970s despite the performance of the stock market. Higher prices, flat or lower income, fewer jobs, increased crime and homelessness, and the media will blame you for it, if they cover it at all.” Accurate.

Overall I would grade my predictions in that post as strong overall, with some minor tweaks to worldview to account for whatever backroom deal Trump worked out in order to win the election. There were also some possibilities discussed in the prediction post which were labeled as possibilities and not predictions, and those were more hit-or-miss.

Other predictions made in 2023 and early 2024 about 2024 made in other posts: globohomo likely ordered Biden out of the running for re-election (prediction from February 2024, accurate and confirmed in June, although I was wrong thinking that his replacement wouldn’t be Kamala); concern October 7 would be the start of a regional or global war which has not taken place yet, although our elites are now itching for war with Iran; Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson as fundamentally untrustworthy, which seems worthy of highlight now; and concern that Trump’s multiple criminal trials would be used to give him the Romanov treatment — although there were two assassination attempts, they ultimately skinsuited him behind closed doors and let him win the election. Notably I did not make a prediction about who would win the 2024 election; while I knew it would be controlled, it was unclear what path our elites would decide on behind closed doors.

2025+ predictions

My predictions for 2025 and during Trump’s second term are as follows:

Inflation: Real inflation is likely to stay around or above 20% annually. The high national debt and deficit leave the Fed with limited options: raising rates would lead to a market crash, while lowering them would further exacerbate inflation. The debt to GDP ratio is at an all-time high. Trump wants to lower taxes and he can’t cut enough government waste even with DOGE and tariffs - the vast majority of government spending is entitlement spending (Medicair, Medicaid, Social Security) and defense spending, and Trump will not be able to touch any of those. As such, people’s quality of living will continue to massively decrease. I would not be surprised if the fake economy numbers painting a rosy picture were revised downwards in order to give Trump political trouble. Deficit: The deficit will remain massive no matter what Trump or Musk does. Immigration: Trump’s immigration expulsions will be a failure. Attempting to go hard on expulsions will galvanize the left and lawfare, many RINOs won’t go along with it, while all he would have to do is withdraw financial support from the illegals (they live in the country in free housing and receive debit cards with many thousands of dollars on them), criminally punish employers who hire them (laws already on the books!) and offer illegals one way ticket homes and mass emigration could be carried out humanely and cheaply. Even if he were somewhat effective though, which I doubt (the media will highlight his limited deportations either way), he will not be able to evict the 20 million let into the country in the past four years alone nor the tens of millions who came before them. He may get fig-leaf wins such as being able to build more parts of the southern wall and to evict some of the worst of the illegal felons. The WSJ is already trying to prime failure on this issue by falsely claiming it will cost $88,000 for each deported illegal. Note: Despite Trump’s (elite allowed) 2024 election win, America remains on the verge of becoming a permanent one party Democrat state due to demographic changes much like California, which I discussed previously. Even taking the election at face value, Trump “won” by 1% against a constantly drunk, non-white, inarticulate, low IQ hooker who everyone - including everyone in the Democrat party - actively disliked. This is a grim picture for the future without radical action. Immigration continued: Expect Trump/Musk his tech supporters to dramatically expand legal immigration; Musk is bragging about it, also see here, and Trump supports it. Your “choice” is unlimited illegal population replacement or almost-just-as-unlimited “legal” population replacement - enjoy your choice! Censorship: As part of the flip to dramatically expanded legal immigration as well as other nefarious “counter elite” priorities expect to see censorship wrapped up massively against the right on Twitter. This is what the elites did in part to shatter the alt-right after Trump’s 2016 election win; anyone identified as a “thought leader” or “network node” leading the charge against elite priorities will be shadow banned or banned. These tactics will be mostly effective. Censorship continued: Anti-free speech measures under the guise of public safety will be passed, but with the real intent of preventing populist messaging on the internet, much like Australia just passed under the false guise of protecting minors. Anti-semitism: Just like last year’s prediction, anti-semitism will continue to grow even as the ADL forces its blackmailed politicians to eviscerate the First Amendment with anti-free speech laws. Palantir: Palantir will dramatically expand it’s spying operations on American citizens on behalf of the U.S. government, which is their core function (while it’s co-owner homosexual power-hungry deviant Peter Thiel continues to larp publicly as a dissident, a particular personality quirk of his). Election reform: There will be no meaningful election law reform with respect to vote-by-mail fraud, ballot harvesting fraud, electronic voting machine fraud or direct ballot stuffing fraud. Even though the upper elites let Trump win this time, they will maintain this current structure so they can simply decide elections moving forward. Rule by hard power: Right wing populist movements will continue to be crushed as the West continues it’s transition from a managed model via propaganda and election “influencing” to a formal boots-on-face model. This is a process that will not resolve in a year but we will continue to see further steps in this direction. Populist rage to increase: At the same time, populist rage against the elites will intensify - much like the public’s reaction to Mangione’s assassination of the UHC CEO, the dynamic will shift to an extent from Republican vs. Democrat to populist vs. elitist (and Trump/Musk, despite put in place to redirect populism into ineffective ends, will have trouble managing it). Corralled dissent: Our elites will try to bring back a form of Q-level Trust the Plan/Operation Trust via the curated “counter-elite” BAP/Moldbug/Thiel/HP Lovecraft network and their associates but it won’t work very well this time; disenchantment with Trump is already growing on the right. Major negative events incoming: I expect at least one of the following to occur over the next four years and Trump will be blamed for it: war with Iran (or a CIA-initiated internal “rebellion” against it to overthrow it), World War 3, civil war and/or a stock market crash. He was allowed to win to be the fall guy in order to smear nationalism and keep blame away from the Rothschild central bank owners while ushering in CBDC hell. Of these possibilities the signs currently point to war with Iran and/or instigating an internal CIA-directed “rebellion” there, and the CIA may try to assassinate Trump and blame it on Iran again to jumpstart the war. Trump as a “peace president”: Trump will not be known as a “peace president” by the end of his second term, if he survives it. One of the things he agreed to behind closed doors to be allowed to win the entirely elite-controlled 2024 election was to turn warmonger, and everyone in his cabinet is a Zionist neocon. Greater Israel: The Greater Israel project will continue at lightning speed, i.e. a Middle East map resulting in something like this: Israel will annex the West Bank and Trump will formally recognize it. The Gaza population will be permanently ethnically cleansed from at minimum north Gaza although there will likely be successful attempts to expel Gaza’s population elsewhere, probably into the West. Stock market: The stock market a year from now will likely be significantly lower than it is today, in line with this Note. Uh oh; the elites always take the opposite trade against extreme sentiment. Crypto: The CIA/NSA plan to backstop the horrific, flimsy and obvious Tether scam (discussed here) with public funding will likely be successful based on Trump’s personnel decisions such as Howard Lutnick. It seems that under this scenario that crypto prices will continue to do well, absent a broad-based stock market crash perhaps, even though crypto is entirely dependent on Tether (more Tether is traded daily than the top ten coins combined). CBDC: CBDC implementation will continue apace both in the U.S. and worldwide. This is/will be horrific as discussed in my post about the digital panopticon. Populist legislation: As the Senate is 53-47 Republican but only 15 or so of those Republicans are even quasi-MAGA (previously discussed here), Trump will not be able to pass meaningful populist legislation. Again, there may be some weak figleaves like some minor funding to build some portion of the southern wall, but nothing major. Tax cuts for the ultra rich will pass. I would not be surprised for the Republican RINO Senate to prevent Trump from recess appointments, but I am not sure about that part specifically. Ukraine: Either Trump does not stop the Ukraine war which may escalate further, or if he does it will be as a temporary measure and major loss to Russia with NATO right on Russia’s doorstep and the next round of fighting around the corner. The Putin shills will try to downplay this humiliation even though it will be and already is an unequivocal globohomo win. As I wrote elsewhere: In my opinion Russia has already lost this war. It’s goals were to keep Ukraine out of NATO and the E.U. and both of those things will now happen; Ukraine will end up hosting NATO troops and nukes. The East half of the country which broadly supported Russia is permanently lost to them. Russia has bled half a million troops for almost no gains (sacrificing their soldiers in frontline assaults against heavily fortified positions with little to no artillery or air support while simultaneously continuing to send Ukraine massive amounts of oil/gas and failing, intentionally, to bomb the Dniper bridges that Ukraine uses to resupply itself in the East), versus the West has used Ukrainian conscription without caring about their casualties while losing none of their own. Russia has lost Syria and lost access to the European oil and gas market with Nordstream 2 destroyed; with Assad gone there will be a pipeline built from Qatar into Europe to bypass Russian oil. The conflict may be frozen along current lines or close to them, but that is not and will not be a Putin “win”. It is a ruinous Russian defeat, and an intentional one [i.e. Putin is a globohomo lackey obeying orders from the central bank owners]: if you want to understand why, I suggest you start by looking at Strelkov’s 39 questions from early 2023 about the curious state of the conflict. The dissident right will sour on Trump while the left/centrists warm to him: The dissident right will sour on Trump and grow more blackpilled as he implements whatever backroom deal he worked out with the upper elites, with a silver lining that it is necessary pain to lead to increased spiritual depth. Elites will attempt to funnel that dissatisfaction into the BAP/Moldbug/Zero HP Lovecraft “counter-elite” network as they have been successfully doing, but those tactics will be less effective over time. Normal lower-information MAGA Republicans will be torn and confused - inflation will continue to make them poorer which they will desperately try to shift blame away from Trump, but at the same time our elites will continue to back off of DEI and in-your-face race baiting in the hopes of luring these suckers to buy back into the system they were growing weary of and especially rejoin the military to go get their legs blown off in another Middle East war. It is possible that liberal and “moderate” voters continue to warm to skin-suited Trump. Race-blind policies: Trump will continue to pivot toward race-blind policies, going for a big tent strategy appealing to blacks, hispanics, and homosexuals with whites ignored and Jews emphasized and promoted. This is the consolidation phase of the egalitarian ratchet effect. Gold/silver: Gold and silver prices will continue to rise longterm (perhaps not in 2025). No justice: There will be no justice brought against Fauci or the other COVID perpetrators in part because that would make Operation Warp Speed head Trump look bad. Musk: Despite not being a big fan of his, and especially listening to his recent Twitter space discussion where he comes across as having a level of arrogance and hubris I’ve never seen before - he basically thinks he’s God (see here at 1 hour 49 minutes) - based on Elon Musk’s astrological chart (both natal and progressed) he will continue to lead a charmed life, which will last the rest of his life except his motivations will get even kookier down the road (a couple decades out).

I’ll revisit these predictions at the end of 2025, although one may note that many of these are in relation to Trump’s second term and may not manifest within the first year.

Lastly, I expect major world events to happen much faster now: globohomo has started it’s sprint toward achieving radical world change in line with Agenda 2030, which seems to have some occult and/or astrological association to it: the timetable set 2,000 years after the death of Christ in AD 30. Trump’s surprise 2016 win threatened to derail the schedule, but Trump has caved to everything behind closed doors and the agenda is back on pace. We are going to see major unusual things happen at a breakneck speed compared to historical norms that will shock the unprepared. If you want to see bigger picture where things are going, see this post on the digital panopticon and this post on the End Times and the Antichrist.

Oh, one more thing: in the near future I’ll do a post on the worst predictions I’ve made in the past and what I learned from them. Everyone makes mistakes and under a recursive prediction model it is not a shameful part of growing but a necessary one. The important thing is being transparent with one’s thought process and errors and adjusting one’s understanding of the world to try to account for it. At some point thereafter I may look at some of the predictions made within the most popular posts of various large Substack accounts and see how they have held up over time, which I expect to be very poor. A bit more on the thought behind this is here.

Thanks for reading, and Happy New Year.