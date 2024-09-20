This post is about the ongoing development and widespread adoption of certain technologies that are on the verge of leading to the digital panopticon - basically a worldwide digital prison, roughly equivalent to the Mark of the Beast referenced in the Book of Revelation.

“Mass surveillance is a mass structural change. When society goes bad, its going to take you with it, even if you are the blandest person on earth.” - Julian Assange, 2014 Reddit AMA

“At the moment, most of the mass surveillance authorities, like the NSA and the organs it feeds are pretty incompetent. But that will change as artificial intelligence merges with mass surveillance, when the data streams from the NSA and PRISM program are fed into artificial intelligence.” - Julian Assange, 2016 Reddit AMA

Today we’re going to talk about the Mark of the Beast.

As a preamble, the intent of this post will not to demoralize, but rather to set proper expectations about what’s coming, and to frame it in such a way to offer you tools to see this for yourself in the future.

Let’s start with a current story:

Republican [North Carolina] gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson is expected to go on CNN today to defend himself regarding a pending story the national network is preparing, a campaign adviser says. Williams described the CNN story as a “hit piece.” The reported story makes explosive allegations regarding statements the national network says Robinson made on an online message board in 2009, Williams says. Robinson did not hold elected office until 2021, after his successful campaign for lieutenant governor in 2020. “The main ones I remember were that they were alleging he made some extremely racist comments about Martin Luther King, referred to himself as a Black Nazi and used antisemitic language referring to Jews,” Williams stated in the text message. Robinson denies making those statements. “He 100% denied it when I spoke to him,” says Williams.

And later:

They were made under a username that CNN was able to identify as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two. Many of Robinson’s comments were gratuitously sexual and lewd in nature. They were made between 2008 and 2012 on “Nude Africa,” a pornographic website that includes a message board. The comments were made under the username minisoldr, a moniker Robinson used frequently online. Robinson listed his full name on his profile for Nude Africa, as well as an email address he used on numerous websites across the internet for decades…. The email address associated with minisoldr on Nude Africa was also used by Robinson elsewhere online and social media. On the commenting platform Disqus, a user who joined in April 2011 features Mark Robinson’s photo under the username minisoldr. Usernames and email addresses from Disqus were publicly leaked online in 2017, according to the company. CNN confirmed that Robinson’s username minisoldr on Disqus shared the same email address as the one used on Nude Africa. Robinson’s Disqus page is also linked to the Black social networking site Black Planet. The Web Archive shows a user named “minisoldr” described themselves as 40 years old in February 2009 – the same age as Robinson at the time – and living in Greensboro, North Carolina – Robinson’s hometown.

So here we have a case of a Republican governor candidate, six weeks away from a general election in a swing state that Trump desperately needs to win, who may be torpedoed based on something he may have written on an online message board under a pseudonym in 2009 - fifteen years ago. No one in the mainstream media will cover the relevant question, and very likely few if any in the alternative space either (because most of the online right simply react as a mirror image to whatever shitlib nonsense the media pushes). But the question should be apparent: how would the media have gotten Robinson’s online posts and how would they have verified that he actually wrote them? After all, if he didn’t write them then the media outlets would open themselves up to major defamation lawsuits.

Well, the answer is simple: woke members of the FBI ran NSA search database queries on Robinson to reveal everything he has written online, discussed on his phone or via text since Total Information Awareness went online (likely after 9/11). They either trawled his records themselves or used a woke AI to do so and highlight anything that looked interesting. Then the FBI members fed the information to their media partners and used a convoluted and frankly retarded parallel construction to pretend they researched these events independently. Simple and easy; sorted.

Of course the NPC masses won’t care about this even if the information was spoon-fed to them even though they could very easily be affected personally. They would only care if their media sources told them to care. As Julian Assange stated, who was covered in depth here, “Until we see the bulk release of individual's emails or SMS messages, the average person isn't going to believe it’s real.” From a dissident perspective it’s just another day of living in the human sheep farm, I guess.

Still, this raises further questions: Why did they target Robinson (other than the obvious reason to throw the state to Kamala)? Do they spy on all candidates for office? Under what conditions do they release leaks like this, which are based on brazenly transparent immoral and illegal (well, at least until recently) spying? How ubiquitous is this spying? Where is it headed, what are their eventual goals?

The structure of this post will be as follows:

First, we will look at how the NSA search database queries have been abused within the recent past; We will then look at how technology develops from a macro-perspective, which is not developed organically (as we are led to believe) but rather nudged toward certain paths and away from others; We will then investigate which specific technological paths have been chosen, while observing that the speed of adoption by the public increases over time; then We will discuss how the combination of the internet, Total Information Awareness, a 5G informational network, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and a ubiquitous woke artificial intelligence are combining to form the end goal: the Mark of the Beast, where everyone will be assigned social credit scores based on your electronic presence and you will be cut out from society, banned from accessing your bank account or being able to shop for groceries or receive loans or anything else if your social credit score is poor. If you stay within the system you will have to do whatever our elites tell you to do, including take more experimental, dangerous mRNA “vaccines”, end far-away travel, limit what food you consume and what information you read or be cast out into the nether.

The state of NSA search database abuse

The NSA search database is and has been extensively abused by the FBI for political purposes, previously discussed here and here. I wrote:

The NSA search databases…suck up all electronic data and [contain] everyone’s phone, internet, and email records, along with access to your various cameras and microphones via Total Information Awareness. The FBI had access to this database which they routinely abuse, and they even installed a terminal within the D.C. office of Perkins Coie, the law firm Hillary used, to make the process even easier and to create a legal privilege shield. A declassified FISA report stated that the FBI ran 3.1 million illegal FISA searches on American citizens in 2017 alone, compared to 7,500 combined searches by the NSA and CIA in the same year. In 2023 the DOJ Inspector General revealed that more than 10,000 federal employees have access to the NSA database for surveillance inquiries, more than 3.4 million search queries were ran between 12/1/2020 and 11/30/2021, and approximately 30% were outside the rules and regulations that govern warrantless search, showing the pattern of illegal governmental behavior had only expanded - but keep in mind that the epicenter of the criminal activity is the National Security Division within the DOJ and it is exempt from any Inspector General oversight. Anyway, the FBI can as of 2020 look at your web browsing history, emails, anything you have ever typed on your phone or computer and any audio you have made in the vicinity of your digital devices legally without a warrant. Then they use parallel construction to prosecute, i.e. constructing a legal basis not based upon the spying, a strategy used for a long time now. See also the Room 641A controversy, a telecom interception facility operated by AT&T for the NSA as part of its warrantless surveillance program as far back as 2003 and a facility that is likely copied throughout the country.

In other words, the NSA spying apparatus is widely abused by the establishment to spy on it’s domestic opposition, to dynamite their campaigns and even criminally prosecute them based on parallel construction if necessary. One of the main reasons why they panicked over Trump’s surprising 2016 win was that this apparatus, which had been supercharged starting in 2012 under Obama and Eric Holder, had not reached a point where it was safe from attack if Trump had been strong and smart enough to shut it down (as an Orange Retard he unfortunately wasn’t). The system is secure, formalized, and extremely abused now. The Inspector General of the FBI and other D.C. organizations, who are meant to serve as a check on governmental abuse, exist to whitewash such abuse - they do nothing.

This is the same reason why the latest so-called Iranian hack-and-release cyber attack against Trump’s presidential campaign is so flimsy and false: it was simply abuse of the NSA search databases, where the material was given to Democrats and then blamed on Iran. By claiming it was a hack-and-release, the Democrats can use the material as having been laundered even as they also falsely try to blame Iran for the FBI/CIA attempted assassination attempts on Trump (see here, here and here). In this manner they can try to destroy their domestic opponents while trying to set a false predicate for another Middle East war; win-win in their eyes. This appears like a bad repeat of the false 2016 Russian collusion narrative. They aren’t very creative once one understands the games being played.

Flimsy fake news which they want the masses to choke on to deflect from deep state spying and as preparation for a future possible war with Iran.

Sundance has a good take on this topic here. Democrat Senator Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus and chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is close to the epicenter of these illegal machinations, much as he was during the fake Russiagate smear used to paralyze the Trump administration.

Technology paths are limited, but directed

Even though we are taught that technology somehow magically appears by inventors under a flash of intuition, technology development does not arise in a vacuum. There are all sorts of limitations placed on what is researched and developed and what is ignored or forbidden. There are limitations based on (1) a society’s metaphysical presuppositions; (2) funding and strings tied to that funding; (3) competition; and (4) legal and regulatory hurdles. Putting these together, one can see how technological progress is being nudged in certain directions, both intentionally and unintentionally. Let’s briefly go through these.

Limitations based on a society’s metaphysical presuppositions

The ancient Greeks were the first to have a coherent scientific activity and to liberate scientific thought. They could have deduced the technical consequences of their scientific activity, but they did not do so. This was because their worldview refused to subsume all of society to treat technique as a God. According to Jacques Ellul in The Technological Society:

The Greeks were suspicious of technical activity because it represented an aspect of brute force and implied a want of moderation…The rejection of technique was a deliberate, positive activity involving self-mastery, recognition of destiny, and the application of a given conception of life. Only the most modest techniques were permitted - those which would respond directly to material needs in such a way that these needs did not get the upper hand….No one ought to apply scientific thought technically, because scientific thought corresponded to a conception of life, to wisdom. The great preoccupation of the Greeks was balance, harmony and moderation; hence, they fiercely resisted the unrestrained force inherent in technique, and rejected it because of its potentialities.

The Romans had a different conception of technique than the Greeks. To them, anything that improved the internal coherence of society was adopted, and this resulted in an equilibrium between the purely technical factor and the human factor:

The social coherence was the first judicial technique the world had known. It was also the basis for the Roman military system, which was a direct expression of civil society in that it had the same respect for efficiency and economy. From it came the development of organs of transport, food supply, and so on; and the Roman conception of mass strategy and their refusal to create heroes: combat was thus reduced to its most utilitarian level.

After Christianity’s total victory over Rome, technique was obliterated in essentially every category. Knowledge across disciplines was lost as Christianity viciously checked the application of technique by demanding that any activity be first morally righteous before considering its practical uses:

The search for justice before God, the measuring of technique by other criteria than those of technique itself - these were the great obstacles that Christianity opposed to technical progress. They operated in the Middle Ages in all areas of life, and made history coincide with theology.

This attitude remained until the Middle Ages when first scholasticism and then the reintroduction of Aristotlean reason created the foundation for which technique would ultimately arise. As faith in God subsided, faith in technique and of the materialist, atheistic Machine powered by reason grew, culminating in first the Industrial and then the Informational Revolutions.

that Germany’s development of Quantum Mechanics sprouted from it’s metaphysical understandings; it

:

Some of the mystic reasoning so prevalent in the German tradition might actually have been fruitful even for the natural sciences: the development of Quantum Mechanics, in particular, can be seen in light of the rebellion of the German soul against the materialist program. This is precisely what Paul Forman points out in great detail in his 1971 paper, Weimar Culture, Causality, and Quantum Theory, 1918-1927. He shows that the critical attitude of German physicists in the Weimar Republic regarding causality came before the development of Quantum Mechanics, which, once formulated, of course sparked further debate about causality and determinism. It could be argued that indeed, the German intellectual tradition was the fertile ground on which Quantum Mechanics blossomed. As Forman puts it, German culture “led physicists to ardently hope for, actively search for, and willingly embrace an acausal quantum mechanics.”

could not have and would not have existed without them

In other words, a society is always limited by their metaphysical presuppositions, and the modern technical West is no different. Steeped in a firm, blind belief in egalitarianism and the egalitarian ratchet effect along with a ubiquitous secular materialism, research into human biodiversity (HBD) is forbidden; research into eugenics (such as using CRISPR to improve certain genes in human embryos) is mostly forbidden; research into cloning technologies is frowned upon; research into the link between physiognomy and personality is frowned upon, because these topics touch upon the core belief that Western society believes in. Even other things such as research into astrology, ESP or the benefits of bloodletting are frowned upon based on cultural conditioning and blind faith in secular materialism.

Eventually the contradictions or “anomalies” within an ideology build up to the point where it can no longer be ignored and there is a Kuhnian paradigm shift which changes how humanity sees the world and the process begins anew. It feels like we may be on the verge of such an epoch now.

Limitations based on funding

To advance in one’s career as a scientist one must secure funding. Most funding today comes from the government, universities, or corporations, all with perspectives that limit research based on short-term profit motives, metaphysical presuppositions, political realities and other agendas. If a scientist fails to deliver research that meets funder approval then that scientist can and will be cut off from future funding and their career negatively impacted. As such, there is a strong incentive to deliver to their employer what they want to hear.

These funding incentives end up perverting research in what is called the replication crisis, as previously discussed here. Due to lopsided funding incentives most studies can’t be replicated. There’s also a revolving door between government and scientific institutions, so the motivation to advance political agendas instead of following actual science is enormous. Curtis Yarvin wrote more than a decade ago how the centralization of science to advance the Manhattan Project worked as a one-off, but it also served as a corrupting influence that subjected future scientific research to government dictate. Indeed, the government’s role in funding certain development lines is omnipresent; even as federal R&D spend has decreased as a percentage share of GDP it’s indirect impact is increasingly felt:

We can see, for example, how there is extreme establishment funding, tax credits, loans, and other supports for electric cars, solar power and other alternative energy sources but not for nuclear energy, by far the cleanest and most efficient alternative to oil/gas. The likely reason for this is that the establishment can graft enormous sums of funds for themselves from pursuing highly inefficient non-nuclear energy whereas they would not be able to do so, at least not nearly to the same extent, if they pursued nuclear energy. In this way the establishment directs funds in one direction and away from another, and they do this with many technologies.

Limitations based on competition

Peter Thiel points out in his From Zero to One that competition drives profits to near zero, therefore any company is incentivized to escape competition by establishing monopoly. Rockefeller did this back in the day with railroads; car companies dismantled public transportation in cities so everyone would be forced to use cars (see the General Motors streetcar conspiracy); Mark Zuckerberg went on a buying spree, acquiring anything he saw as potential competition including WhatsApp and he tried buying up Snapchat as well. Bill Gates was famous in how he viciously undermined and destroyed his competition. Thomas Edison famously used underhanded tactics to try to smear alternate current in favor of his far inferior direct current, such as paying prisons to use alternate current for inmate executions. Meanwhile, good-hearted souls such as Nikola Tesla who wanted to improve humanity died penniless, his lab burned down by competitors and his ideas stolen by Edison, Westinghouse Electric & Manufacturing Company and others.

Tesla before and after globohomo got through with him

In other words, large companies regularly absorb or strangle smaller ones as a way to retain their hold on monopoly, even if those smaller companies have outstanding ideas. And then once they achieve monopoly they fail to innovate further: exemplifying this perspective, Goldman Sachs famously stated that curing disease was not nearly as profitable as long-term disease management. (The polar opposite of the Goldman Sachs perspective was that of Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin who stated: “I found penicillin and have given it free for the benefit of humanity. Why should it become a profit-making monopoly of manufacturers in another country?”)

Fleming in his laboratory, c. 1943

Competition isn’t just meant in a monetary sense; it is also meant in a political sense. For example, Mike Benz points out that social media was originally developed in part to overthrow disfavored regimes abroad. These tactics were especially used in the Arab Spring. However, populist movements in the West seized on this technology to promote Trump, Bolsonaro, and Brexit; now seeing social media as a danger, the establishment then strangled the technology by unleashing unprecedented censorship measures. See also Julian Assange’s vision for the internet which he articulated in this piece about him, where he wanted a free, open, transparent internet with free-flowing ideas and information in order to enrich and enlighten humanity; instead he was brutally crushed by the establishment and the internet turned into a digital prison. Or see John Robb of Global Guerillas, who predicted that political technology would evolve in a networked fashion so that people could decide collectively who stood for their values; this never came to pass (at least not so far) because such technology would be against our elite’s interests.

Basically, the technologies which are advanced are control technologies which benefit our elites, along with profit maximization technologies which benefit existing mega-corporations. Technologies intended as freedom-enhancing (social media, Bitcoin, the internet itself) are skin-suited to become a sick, inverted facsimile of their intended purpose.

Indeed, James Delingpole and Guido Preparata argue in this interesting interview that any major philosophical, scientific or political figure of the past multiple-hundreds years has been controlled for alternative, nefarious purposes. The privately owned central banking system has been in place for multiple hundreds of years (also see here) and their first priority in setting up such a system is gaining control of the media and then the education complexes; they raise up what is beneficial to them and ignore or denigrate into the dirt anything including technology or public figures that they disfavor. For example Preparata believes that cold fusion, which his father worked on, has been brutally suppressed by the establishment so they can stay in power. Charles Darwin’s work was promoted because it could be used to discredit the alternative power structure of the Church.

Limitations based on legal and regulatory hurdles

Once monopolies or oligarchies are formed these companies can bribe politicians to implement legal and regulatory hurdles that will prevent research and development into new technologies. As explained here, quoting James Perloff:

It is natural enough to suppose that rich capitalists, who made their fortunes through the free market, would be proponents of that system. This, however, has not been the case historically. Free enterprise means competition: it means, in its purest form, that everyone has an equal opportunity to make it in the marketplace. But John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan and other kingpins of the Money Trust were powerful monopolists. A monopolist seeks to eliminate competition. In fact, Rockefeller once said: “Competition is a sin.” These men were not free enterprise advocates…their coziness with Marxism (it is well to remember that Marx’s coauthor, Friedrich Engels, was a wealthy businessman) becomes more comprehensible when we realize that communism and socialism are themselves forms of monopoly…[Frederick C.] Howe explained: “These are the rules of big business. They have superseded the teachings of our parents and are reducible to a simple maxim: Get a monopoly; let society work for you; and remember that the best of all business is politics, for a legislative grant, franchise, subsidy or tax exemption is worth more than a Kimberly or Comstock lode, since it does not require any labor, either mental or physical, for its exploitation.

Eric Schmidt and Peter Thiel discuss monopoly formation and societal limitations via regulatory limits here:

Technologies chosen and rates of technological adoption

So what technologies has the establishment focused on developing? Over the past thirty years the West’s general health has worsened, there have been limited advancements in cancer and heart disease research, education has taken a disastrous turn, the internet has consolidated into a few vast monopolies. Smartphone technology took off in 2012 and then rapidly stalled; each new iPhone basically just shuffles around the number of megapixels a little. 3D technology applications have been limited. Perhaps there are some slow advancements here and there but for the most part, developments seem to have stalled out.

Curiously, there is a very specific line of technological innovation that has been pursued, though, and I would argue quite deliberately. This line is as follows:

The introduction of the internet; The capture of the internet/phones/smartphones after 9/11 by the NSA with Total Information Awareness; The rollout of a high-powered 5G network to handle the massive amounts of data; The introduction of blockchain technology followed by programmable central bank digital currencies (CBDCs); and The advent of woke artificial intelligence.

If you combine these technologies you end up with the Mark of the Beast, which we will review shortly. But before going there, let’s discuss the delays in technological adoption by the public. It takes a lot of time before populations accept radically changing technologies. In the decent movie The Prestige Nikola Tesla, played by David Bowie, discusses this concept (starting at 45 seconds), where he states: "Society only tolerates one change at a time. The first time I tried to change the world I was hailed as a visionary. The second time? I was asked politely to retire."

And so it is. Even so, though, the rate of technological adoption has sped up over time and continues to speed up. We can all feel this, I think, as part of Rene Guenon’s concept of the ongoing “solidification” of the world, previously discussed here. It relates also to the social science theory diffusion of innovation.

Here Pew Research and here The Economist comment on the rate of technology speeding up:

Here’s Harvard Business Review with a chart agreeing:

Two other charts on adoption rates:

According to the World Economic Forum, looking at broadband access in 2000 just half of Americans had broadband access at home. In 2020 that number sits at more than 90%. Look at the rates over time of social media adoption:

Our World in Data on longer-term technological advances (also see here):

The Mark of the Beast

As we see, the rate of technological adoption is increasing in line with Guenon’s theory of the solidification of the world. The rate of technological adoption is not yet instantaneous, but it is moving in that direction; the delay caused by technological adoption is why globohomo’s plans stretch out over decades, because they know it takes time for the public to absorb each step of the technology chain needed to bring about the final end result. The world has adopted the internet and social media and smart phones. It is in the process of adopting cryptocurrency (although it has been fundamentally corrupted by Tether) and use of woke artificial intelligence, the latter of which continues to get smarter. Gavin Newsom has publicly shared his excitement for a state-wide surveillance network being rolled out now. The war on cash is rapidly moving forward: “Cash usage has dipped below 20 percent of transactions, only seven points above direct bank transfers and only five above ‘other.’”

how the West is converging with the China total surveillance model.

The technology path chosen is the precursor to a digital panopticon. The way it will work is basically as presciently described by G. Edward Griffith in The Creature from Jekyll Island, discussed here, which he wrote in 1994:

A pessimistic scenario of future events includes a banking crisis, followed by a government bailout and the eventual nationalization of all banks. The final cost is staggering and is paid with money created by the Federal Reserve. It is passed on to the public in the form of inflation. Further inflation is caused by the continual expansion of welfare programs, socialized medicine, entitlement programs, and interest on the national debt. The dollar is finally abandoned as the de facto currency of the world. Trillions of dollars are sent back to the United States by foreign investors to be converted as quickly as possible into tangible assets. That causes even greater inflation than before. So massive is the inflationary pressure that industry and commerce come to a halt. Barter becomes the means of exchange. America takes her place among the depressed nations of South America, Africa, and Asia - mired together in economic equality. Politicians seize upon the opportunity and offer bold reforms. The reforms are more of exactly what created the problem in the first place: expanded governmental power, new regulatory agencies, and more restrictions on freedom. But this time, the programs begin to take on an international flavor. The American dollar is replaced by a new UN money, and the Federal Reserve System becomes a branch operation of the IMF/World Bank. Electronic transfers gradually replace cash and checking accounts. This permits UN agencies to monitor the financial activities of every person. A machine-readable ID card is used for that purpose. If an individual is red flagged by any government agency, the card does not clear, and he is cut off from all economic transactions and travel. It is the ultimate control. Increasing violence in the streets from revolutionary movements and ethnic clashes provide an excuse for martial law. The public is happy to see UN soldiers checking ID cards. The police-state arrives in the name of public safety. Eventually all private dwellings are taken over by the government as a result of bailing out the home-mortgage industry. Rental property is also taken, as former landlords are unable to pay property taxes. People are allowed to live in these dwellings at reasonable cost, or no cost at all. It gradually becomes clear, however, that the government is now the owner of all homes and apartments. People are living in them only at the pleasure of the government. They can be reassigned at any time. Wages and prices are controlled. Dissidents are placed into work armies. There are no more autos except for the ruling elite. Public transportation is provided for the masses, and those with limited skills live in government housing within walking distance of their assigned jobs. Men have been reduced to the level of serfs who are subservient to their masters. Their condition of life can only be described as high-tech feudalism.

To translate into modern parlance, our elites will use a hyper-intelligent woke AI to scan all electronic communications, assign everyone social credit scores and cut anyone out from the economy, work and from life if their score is too low. The WEF publicly states via their occult “revelation of the method” that these social credit scores are coming to America by 2030. Programmable central bank digital currencies will be programmed so you can only use your funds in certain ways. Perhaps they will use a major crisis to implement this vision when the public panics (from World War 3 or a crashed economy, perhaps; most Americans are already destitute and living hand-to-mouth), or perhaps it will be rolled out more gradually like the war on cash. The requirements for a high social credit score will change over time to become more and more restrictive. You will likely be forced to take infinite untested mRNA COVID “vaccinations”, you won’t be able to leave your home without permission or to travel without permission, your carbon footprint will be closely monitored by the woke AI, you will only be able to buy meat occasionally, if that. And through these measures our elites eventually plan to separate themselves from humanity entirely; they will use the masses as guinea pigs for their experiments and as slaves while the elites live at a level of consumption never before seen in human history. This is where we are headed.

Let’s compare this concept of upcoming social credit scores with the Mark of the Beast from the Book of Revelation. Of course, the Book of Revelation was very likely intended as a violent vituperative against Rome for the destruction of the Second Temple (previously discussed in detail here). Christians thought the end of days was upon them and no one was projecting out thousands of years into the future, but no matter; the ideas continue to have a spiritual effect today, and there are levels of spirituality above our level of understanding.

Revelation 13:16-17: “And he causes all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free men and the slaves, to be given a mark on their right hand or on their forehead, and he provides that no one will be able to buy or to sell, except the one who has the mark, either the name of the beast or the number of his name.” Revelation 14:9-10: “Then another angel, a third one, followed them, saying with a loud voice, “If anyone worships the beast and his image, and receives a mark on his forehead or on his hand, he also will drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is mixed in full strength in the cup of His anger; and he will be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb.” Revelation 13:7-10: “It was also given to him to make war with the saints and to overcome them, and authority over every tribe and people and tongue and nation was given to him. All who dwell on the earth will worship him, everyone whose name has not been written from the foundation of the world in the book of life of the Lamb who has been slain. If anyone has an ear, let him hear. If anyone is destined for captivity, to captivity he goes; if anyone kills with the sword, with the sword he must be killed. Here is the perseverance and the faith of the saints.” Revelation 20:4: “Then I saw thrones, and they sat on them, and judgment was given to them. And I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded because of their testimony of Jesus and because of the word of God, and those who had not worshiped the beast or his image, and had not received the mark on their forehead and on their hand; and they came to life and reigned with Christ for a thousand years.”

There seems to be many similarities between the system being constructed now and what is described in Revelation. It also feels strange to be living at a time of peak human consumption and decadence followed by it’s collapse; what are the odds of it? It feels almost Matrix-like.

I’d like to end on a hopeful note. What a wonderful thing we have (at least for now) of being able to share our perspective with one another around the world, with like-minded people trying to grow one’s knowledge and spirituality. Emil Cioran commented on how free expression flow in eras of ideological uncertainty in his aphorism Felicity of Epigones:

Is there a pleasure more subtly ambiguous than to watch the ruin of a myth? What dilapidation of hearts in order to beget it, what excesses of intolerance in order to make it respected, what terror for those who do not assent to it, and what expense of hopes for those who watch it . . . expire! Intelligence flourishes only in the ages when beliefs wither, when their articles and their precepts slacken, when their rules collapse. Every period’s ending is the mind’s paradise, for the mind regains its play and its whims only within an organism in utter dissolution. The man who has the misfortune to belong to a period of creation and fecundity suffers its limitations and its ruts; slave of a unilateral vision, he is enclosed within a limited horizon. The most fertile moments in history were at the same time the most airless; they prevailed like a fatality, a blessing for the naive mind, mortal to an amateur of intellectual space. Freedom has scope only among the disabused and sterile epigones, among the intellects of belated epochs, epochs whose style is coming apart and is no longer inspired except by a certain ironic indulgence. To belong to a church uncertain of its god—after once imposing that god by fire and sword—should be the ideal of every detached mind. When a myth languishes and turns diaphanous, and the institution which sustains it turns clement and tolerant, problems acquire a pleasant elasticity. The weak point of a faith, the diminished degree of its vigor set up a tender void in men’s souls and render them receptive, though without permitting them to be blind, yet, to the superstitions which lie in wait for the future they darken already. The mind is soothed only by those agonies of history which precede the insanity of every dawn.

And Carl Jung believes that we are entering, with great difficulty and pain, the Age of Aquarius where mankind’s spiritual abilities will be changed and uplifted in accordance with gnosis. Stephan Hoeller comments on Jung’s beliefs:

[Hoeller]: Speaking of Jung, it is no doubt known to many that his mysterious and long-awaited book Liber Novus (The Red Book) has been published at last. One of the principal disclosures to be found in this work is Jung’s belief that the Age of Aquarius is upon us, that significant changes in the consciousness of humanity are taking place, and that more of the same may be expected in the future. The “Aeon of Aquarius,” as Jung calls it, will eventually bring great psychological changes in its wake, amounting to a new religious consciousness which will differ greatly from the religious consciousness of the Piscean Age. It will manifest primarily in a new God-image that was very important to the ancient Gnostics and that in various ways has made its appearance throughout history in the esoteric tradition. Two thousand and some years ago a new religion constellated itself in the Mediterranean region. With that religion came a new myth of redemption, centred in the image of Jesus, the Saviour God. Now Jung is telling us in The Red Book that the Aeon of Aquarius is upon us, and with it comes the new God-image of the God within. This image is of course none other than the God to whom St. Paul referred as “the Christ in you, our hope of glory.” It is also the indwelling Christ affirmed and venerated in the Gnostic tradition. There is no doubt that Jung saw in the new Gnostic Renaissance, which began with the discovery in 1945 of the Nag Hammadi library, a manifestation of his own prophecy in the then still secret Red Book. The connection of Jung’s prophecy with the tradition of Gnosis is unmistakable. In his Red Book, Jung stated clearly that the task of the present and near future was “to give birth to the ancient in a new time,” and he clearly meant the Gnostic tradition is in fact that ancient thing to which he and others were giving birth. I have spent a very large portion of my adult life studying and commenting upon the work of Jung and the Gnostic sacred writings. I should say, then, that humanity today is experiencing the rebirth of Gnosticism, and its principal God-image is being born in a new time. The esoteric as well as the exoteric implications of this process are momentous.

Hopefully this post is helpful in explaining where this globohomo system is rapidly heading, and offers hints at how we should develop our spiritual and intellectual strength in order to resist it.

Thanks for reading.