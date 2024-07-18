The most disturbing feat of propaganda has been the transformation of common sense into fringe conspiracy theory. - Theodore Atkinson

I know I wrote in a Note that my next post would be about the Redneck Rebellion, but there continue to be certain points that feel like they need to be fleshed out as I’m not seeing them elsewhere. I am posting more frequently now not just because the Trump assassination attempt was shocking on its own terms, but because of what globohomo likely planned to do in response to it if it had succeeded. That will likely be my next post. My hope is then that things will calm down and my weekly posting routine can resume, but we’ll see; developments are coming very fast now.

One of the questions being asked about the attempted Trump assassination, such as by

in this extended exchange

, is if 20-year-old Thomas Crooks was part of a broader conspiracy, how was the conspiracy organized?

Now, I have no insider knowledge. The following is speculation based upon curious data points (which should all be looked at skeptically, given the amount of misinformation out there, whether intentional or not) and my own pretty consciously understood biases, discussed in the last post about grounding mechanisms.

Crooks apparently had a “limited” online presence according to authorities. Sundance is correct that this is not really believable; the youth are pretty ubiquitously addicted to technology. Due to Total Information Awareness his internet presence is not wipeable regardless of whatever Crooks did or not do on his own. It would still be in the NSA search database. There are also no recent photos of Crooks that have been released; they’re going off his high school yearbook photo - why? I suspect it would have revealed him as a deranged far leftist Antifa type (one of his classmates said he was a known Trump-hater). According to an article his internet history apparently shows searches for both Trump and Biden rallies; how convenient... You can see Crooks in a video here making some juvenile remarks.

The level of incompetence that the Secret Service displayed is mind-boggling. The Secret Service head Kimberly Cheatle refused to put a counter-sniper team on the roof of the below building which had direct line-of-access sight to Trump and was only 400 feet away; she claimed that it was because the building was “sloped”. The slope of the building was only 10 degrees, if that! The “sloped” building The counter-sniper that eventually killed Crooks after he got off many shots was set up on a much more sloped building: Secret Service basic protocol is to secure all line-of-sight positions that could hit the defended target; according to this video by a Special Forces sniper the level of incompetence displayed here is too great not to be intentional. He posted this on TikTok and apparently was banned by the service after posting it. Now here’s the thing: because the Secret Service failed at a core, basic function of their job, Cheadle had to come up with an explanation, any explanation for the failure. The sloped roof comment is laughably flimsy (even Elon Musk mocked it). But Cheadle would rather have it thought that she and the Secret Service generally were incompetent (which is not totally implausible given she had a DEI goal of 30% of Secret Service agents be women by 2030) versus the attack was an intentional conspiracy, but it’s not working well due to the amount of evidence which is becoming too overwhelming to attribute properly to incompetence. Her superiors - the Biden Administration and criminal traitor DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas, who opened the southern border to 20 million illegal Democrat voters in the past four years alone - are backing her and she is not being forced to resign so far (because it is likely she was just following orders).

Crooks apparently wandered the rally for at least an hour before the attack, he was on the roof for half an hour, spotted by the counter-sniper team and tagged multiple times, Crooks used a range-finder to calculate distances to Trump which was observed by the public, he may have brought his own ladder to reach the roof, the crowd outside the rally pointed out his sniper position at least two minutes before the attack, a police officer climbed the ladder and Crooks’ gun was pointed at his head and the officer climbed back down, and apparently the Secret Service had orders not to take out an assassin until the assassin fired first, which is beyond insane. Take one of these facts in isolation and okay, maybe it was incompetence; but add them all up - again, assuming they are accurate - and the picture is very clearly one of intentional malice on the part of the Secret Service.

Apparently - if the below links are accurate - there may have been a large and highly unusual financial short put on Truth Social the day before the attempted assassination. Link 1, 2, 3. If Trump had been successfully assassinated, one would expect Truth Social to immediately implode, as the entire site revolves around access to Trump’s opinions. This reminds me of the shorts placed on airline stocks a day or two before 9/11.

Crooks’ barely missed shot, which has a great visual explanation here, reminds me of the final scene in the wonderful movie Day of the Jackal. The assassin did not anticipate de Gaulle leaning in at the last second:

Okay, so there’s a malicious Secret Service and a 20-year-old attempted assassin. What’s the connection between the two? The Secret Service doesn’t go out and solicit deranged leftist attackers. The likely scenario is that the FBI groomed Crooks from orders-on-high and, when certain he would make an attempt, informed the higher-ups who then leaned on the Secret Service to allow the attempt to happen. The motives for this were discussed in the first post on this topic: to create enormous Republican chaos before Trump had announced a Vice President (and there was no clear successor or front-runner to take the helm), as well as possibly to instigate the fabled Redneck Rebellion in order to then brutally crush it to formally usher in a hypercharged surveillance state, which will be discussed in perhaps my next post.

How FBI grooming works

How does the government groom terrorists online work? Well, there’s no online manual, but from studying clues from publicly released information on a lot of these young terrorists the pattern seems to be like this:

The FBI does it on Reddit and a bunch of other places like Discord and Telegram. They strike up friendships with weird loners saying obnoxious stuff. They form parasocial relationships and text with them on Signal or Whatsapp. Then the FBI agent slowly encourages the target to turn violent. The mentality of the FBI agents doing this is not that they are directing terror attacks, but rather they are identifying latent threats before they manifested — they are being proactive instead of reactive — and the proof is that these guys become willing to go along with the incitement to violence, which both allows them to prosecute the target and stop a threat to the community. Of course, very few if any of these loners had the motive, means or opportunity to actually carry out an attack without the active support of the agents themselves. And any organization always feels big pressure to justify their budgets so they can grow in size, so the FBI has an insatiable appetite for so-called “terrorists”…

"I don't think anyone fully appreciates how demoralizing it is to be sitting across the table from a peace-loving man or woman from a foreign country, insinuating all kinds of baseless BS, attempting to coerce them to spy on their equally peaceful community," Terry Albury, a disillusioned former FBI agent who was convicted of leaking classified documents, told The New York Times, "but it was also my job." Read here if you want more details on this process.

After the target commits the terror attack, the FBI conducts an “investigation” into the shooter and attempts to scrub any incriminatory information.

There are numerous examples of this one can point to:

One example of this was probably Omar Mateen, the Muslim shooter of the Florida gay club whose father was an FBI informant. Another was the Curtis Culwell Center attack in Texas which was well documented. Another was the so-called Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot. See here for a great write-up on the details. The case of the Liberty City Seven. “The Liberty City Seven case was a mess. It took three trials to convict five of the seven defendants. But it was still proof of concept for the government's new strategy of using informant-led stings and preemptive prosecutions to root out radicals with violent leanings.” The case of Eric McDavid, convicted of plotting terrorism but he was really trying to impress a female undercover agent and the FBI withheld exculpatory information. There’s the infamous FBI agent Ray Epps funneling people into the Capitol on 1/6.

One may also note that these “terror attacks” come in waves - in the late 80s and early 90s the “terrorists” were the rural patriot movement; then it shifted to become Islamic terror after 9/11, where there were dozens of Islamic attacks — then after Trump won in 2016, they almost universally dried up. Did they dry up because Trump was such a scary law-and-order guy that Muslim terrorists were no longer willing to commit attacks? This seems ridiculous; rather, the more obvious explanation is that the FBI which pushed particular types of attacks onto weak-minded, isolated losers changed their priority and focus.

There are likely a lot of others such as the 2023 Nashville school shooting by the tranny (where the FBI covered it up and wouldn’t release the terrorist’s manifesto), and also probably Crooks. They likely groomed him online like they've done to quite a few other terrorists then, when he was ready to go, they paved the way in gold for him to get his shots off, then they scrubbed his online presence and whitewashed it. The FBI investigators into the attack are the very same organization that likely MK-ultra'd this kid into being their mentally ill attempted assassin.

Plenty of plausible deniability for the authorities.

This is quite poor physiognomy

Now, to reiterate this is just a theory - a working, plausible theory that ties together the disparate elements of this attempted assassination, but there is no smoking gun for it at this time, nor do I expect there to be one publicly released.

By the way, it was difficult to do research for this post because both Bing and Google are heavily censoring search results. If you Bing images “Thomas Crooks” for example, nothing relevant comes up. They’re only getting better and better at censorship as the AI improves; eventually we will hit a point where globohomo will have total information control and we will not be able to find evidence supporting things we know to be true, or past events.

Lastly, if one accepts that this was a conspiracy, it looks like they very may well try again as a Plan B, possibly using an explosion by “Iran” as “revenge” for the murder of Soleimani in order to both eliminate Trump, push the U.S. into another Middle Eastern war on behalf of Israel, and use it as an excuse to clamp down on free speech on the internet.

