What is Neoliberal Feudalism?

Neoliberal feudalism is the end goal of a 300+ year old conspiracy by the families that own the world’s central banks to reduce the populations of the world to impoverished, feudal serfs via unlimited debt slavery. These central bank owners utilize media distractions and divide et impera tactics to pit people along race, gender, and sexual orientation lines with a clear eye to furthering their well-planned, long-term plans.

Underlying the push to neoliberal feudalism is western civilization’s hyper-focus on achieving equality, based on trends dating from thousands of years ago, which is resulting in a frightful “leveling down” of anything and anyone superior, flattening the world to the lowest common denominator. A world where this energy predominates is a world of gray dreariness, no laughter, no excitement, a world of Death, and it is being pursued with the glee and sanctimony of the righteous pursuing a Holy War against their insufficiently equality-focused enemies.

This process is only warming up with much worse to come, and if these trends continue it will likely result in the complete destruction of western civilization and possibly of humanity itself.

The intent of The Neofeudal Review is to provide a short and mid-form contextualization of current events based on the philosophy outlined here.

