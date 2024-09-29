The Neo-Feudal Review
A list of dissident films: Part 2
Back for more.
Sep 29
Neoliberal Feudalism
A list of dissident films: Part 2
On the emerging digital panopticon
The equivalent of Revelation's Mark of the Beast is forming before our eyes.
Sep 20
Neoliberal Feudalism
Red lines of the counter-elite
West vs. East Coast Straussians and the limits of anti-semitic discourse
Sep 8
Neoliberal Feudalism
Humanity as a slave-making ant colony
Globohomo wants a managed decline of humanity's genetic stock and population
Sep 1
Neoliberal Feudalism
August 2024
On free internet pornography
The hidden costs
Aug 25
Neoliberal Feudalism
Gnostic individuation as an alternative to mass politics
Through Stephan Hoeller's "Freedom"
Aug 18
Neoliberal Feudalism
On the nature of friendship
What is it, why do we need it, and how does it end?
Aug 11
Neoliberal Feudalism
A stock market bubble as a trap
The example of Japan
Aug 4
Neoliberal Feudalism
July 2024
An Italian adventure
Seeing the country undergoing rapid, forced transformation
Jul 28
Neoliberal Feudalism
On the Redneck Rebellion
Narrowly averted - for now
Jul 22
Neoliberal Feudalism
Tying Crooks into a FBI and Secret Service conspiracy
How might the pieces fit together?
Jul 18
Neoliberal Feudalism
On grounding mechanisms
Avoid untethered schizophrenia.
Jul 16
Neoliberal Feudalism
