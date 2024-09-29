The Neo-Feudal Review

A list of dissident films: Part 2
Back for more.
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
39
On the emerging digital panopticon
The equivalent of Revelation's Mark of the Beast is forming before our eyes.
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
35
Red lines of the counter-elite
West vs. East Coast Straussians and the limits of anti-semitic discourse
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
92
Humanity as a slave-making ant colony
Globohomo wants a managed decline of humanity's genetic stock and population
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
44

August 2024

On free internet pornography
The hidden costs
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
39
Gnostic individuation as an alternative to mass politics
Through Stephan Hoeller's "Freedom"
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
56
On the nature of friendship
What is it, why do we need it, and how does it end?
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
76
A stock market bubble as a trap
The example of Japan
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
16

July 2024

An Italian adventure
Seeing the country undergoing rapid, forced transformation
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
24
On the Redneck Rebellion
Narrowly averted - for now
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
76
Tying Crooks into a FBI and Secret Service conspiracy
How might the pieces fit together?
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
41
On grounding mechanisms
Avoid untethered schizophrenia.
  
Neoliberal Feudalism
57
