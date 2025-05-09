The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Concerned Celtiberian's avatar
Concerned Celtiberian
2dEdited

Uhmmm…

Interesting…

The Thing manages to do some good interpretations of NLF body of work, I’ll admit that. But dudes, I find it’s overall tone and -especially- the way it exposes its arguments with a mixture of total aplomb, droning style, obsequiousness, and business-consultant-like self confidence extremely unnerving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jasun Horsley's avatar
Jasun Horsley
2d

did it spot yr recurring typo of "it's" for "its"? ;)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture