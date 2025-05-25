The Neo-Feudal Review

Joseph Hex
5d

I really appreciate that you aren't just doing Boomer-style continuous doom posting. I read that crap for years on Zerohedge and finally stopped because I realized it was much a part of the control system as those it criticized. They want us to be in a passive state of despair.

We can't beat the system. I hoped maybe we could win with Trump but now I see that hope was unfounded. America is irredeemably fucked. But are our souls similarly doomed? No, in no way. Regardless of what corrupted system we must live in, we still have a life to live, and we should live it to the fullest. Thanks for showing the way.

Erik
5dEdited

We need more GOYMAXING. What is GOYMAXING?

1. Denying the abrahamic god

2. Saying no to debt

3. Living in a small town or rural area

4. Putting kids, family and neighbors first

5. Maximizing time spent working with hands

Think of it as going orthogonal to what globohomo ZOG wants with your life.

