This essay argues that modern government institutions and legislation are not merely ineffective or hypocritical, but function as instruments of a concealed, higher-order system of financial and societal predation. Rejecting the illusion of political solutions, it contends that true agency lies only in personal individuation and spiritual autonomy, as there is no hope of stopping the ruling elite through conventional democratic means.

The horrific Republican tax bill just passed the house by a single vote, 215-214 (with all Democrats and two Republicans - Thomas Massie and Warren Davidson - voting against it). Trump calls it the “Big Beautiful Bill”, which is similarly inversely related to it’s actual purpose, much like the Inflation Reduction Act (which was an almost purely graft-based bill which stoked inflation massively), the Patriot Act (designed to curtail American freedoms), No Child Left Behind (designed to turn children into retards), the Affordable Care Act (to make healthcare much less affordable), the USA Freedom Act (to legalize unconstitutional government spying), and the Build Back Better Plan (to destroy the country); or consider Orwellian institutions like the Department of Defense (actual purpose: to wage war), the Department of Homeland Security (actual purpose: to infringe on constitutional liberties), Department of Education (actual purpose: to deliver brainless worker bots for industrial-scale exploitation), the Department of Agriculture (actual purpose: to bankrupt small farms and poison the population), etc. Everything the government says they are doing is the opposite of what they are actually doing.

The “Big Beautiful Bill” and the Mask of Reform

The details of the “Big Beautiful Bill” don’t interest me very much, although the big picture does: it will lower taxes for the ultra rich, gut social services to the poor, and is estimated to increase deficits by $3.3 trillion over ten years, although these estimates almost always turn out to be woefully understated, where future administrations will shrug their shoulders and blame the prior one (if they even need to come up with an explanation) and no one will pay attention or care. Per the UPenn analysis: “On a conventional basis, households in the first income quintile lose about $1,035 in 2026, reflecting net reductions in taxes and transfers, including cuts to Medicaid and SNAP. The top 10% of the income distribution receives about 65% of the total value of the legislation.” And, “Collectively, the Medicaid proposal would save at least $625 billion and cause 7.6 million Americans to lose their health insurance over the next 10 years, according to initial estimates by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.” The stuff like not taxing tips or overtime are fig leaves to try to mollify the working poor even as they get screwed harder in other ways. One may also note that the bill forbids states from regulating (extremely nefarious, pro-establishment and “woke”) artificial intelligence for ten years. The Republican party as the party of limited government has been dead for a long time, but hopefully this kills any residue of that false branding (rather, it was always the party of the appearance of limited government, even as it slyly pushed the opposite behind the scenes; the Democrats, for all their horrific faults, make no pretense about supporting big government - except in this case, I guess, because it’s the “Republicans” leading the expansion of government spending).

Now, I’m not opposed to massive cuts in government spending in theory, including of Medicaid; I don’t think that people should have children unless they are able to support themselves and their families without government assistance, which should be (in a working society) a safety net of last resort. Historically it was the rich who had more children while the poor had fewer because the former were able to support larger families while the latter were not. But cuts to social services while cutting taxes for the ultra rich and massively expanding the deficit, which in turn will result in even greater rates of inflation (which I estimate to be 20%+ annualized currently, despite fake official statistics)? This is just garbage, man.

Regarding immigration, “The bill would put more than $140 billion toward Trump's plan to crack down on illegal immigration, including $50 billion for a border wall, $45 billion for detention centers, $8 billion for immigration officers and $14 billion for deportations.” Fine, I guess, but remember that Biden let in 20 million illegals in the past four years and at current deportation rates Trump will have evicted about 1 million over the next four years. In other words, extreme and very unpleasant action would be required to even get back to 2020 baseline, which is just not going to happen. And very likely these “deportation centers” will be used to expel critics of the regime (especially Israeli critics) regardless of whether they are citizens or not.

So let’s discuss the effects of this ever-increasing national debt:

Controlled Opposition and the Myth of Limited Government

To be clear, I am not blaming the corrupt Orange Retard for all of this, as he is merely a symptom of the underlying issues, which is a combination of (1) democracy by its nature always commits suicide by borrowing too much from the future for current consumption, regardless of whether a so-called “left-winger” or “right-winger” is in power, and (2) in line with central bank owner objectives, which seek a controlled transition from a uniparty to a multiparty world. As Kynosargas persuasively argues, there is no voting your way out of this situation. Here is the accumulated national debt regardless of which puppet is voted into office which shows an almost parabolic increase in debt over time:

Or see the following from

:

Zooming out to a longer timeline, consider the Treasury’s debt projections through 2100, which demonstrate that these trends are only going to increase and increase and intensify and get worse nonstop over time:

Note that the traditional red line of government debt is 100% of GDP. Japan’s government debt has hit 263% of GDP, and Japan’s prime minister calls their situation “worse than Greece”. Per

, America is

:

The Masses are Screwed

Another aspect worth touching on is that as this neoliberal feudalism scheme progresses, and especially with the amazing advancements in LLM technologies, the masses are going to continue to be squeezed on every front: with the middle class not just dying but totally dead, the combination of (1) unlimited illegal immigration during the last decade driving down wages, (2) Trump’s failure to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. via his abortion of tariff policies (where his actual intent was to gamify the stock market so he and his allies could make billions via short-dated options trading), (3) unlimited monetary printing stoking inflation, (4) the expected decimation of social services via the “Big Beautiful Bill”, and (5) the upcoming mass loss of jobs due to AI advancement (service sector jobs, transportation jobs, etc.), and there is going to be - and already is - a great mass of poor people who will find it increasingly hard to even find basic employment. What will society do with these “useless eaters” (homosexual Jewish atheist elitist Yuval Harari’s term)? Unless they are given subsistence-level UBI and allowed to gracefully expire Ready Player One style playing video games and looking at anime porn all day (while getting injected with endless heart attack jabs and being medically and sexually exploited by the elites), the system is going to have a big problem on its hands - angry, sullen homeless people with nothing to lose, no niche to work in, so why wouldn’t they become rebels and brigands and start robbing people and committing crimes? This is why I predicted that the Luigi Mangione situation is going to repeat, and more often too (such as the latest with the assassination of the Israeli diplomats, which will not have the effect intended by the shooter - it will result in the Zionist authorities increasing their paranoia and cracking down even harder). Worse than this, the advancements in AI are increasingly taking away people’s abilities to individuate creatively - if AI can write better, compose better music, do better art (if such output is judged by algorithm and not heart, anyway, and this is the age of the reign of quantity) in a tiny fraction of the amount of time that humans can, where will people find meaning and purpose in their lives? The amount of mental illness and despair and government backed, CIA-funded fentanyl deaths, already at all-time highs, is only going to skyrocket parabolically higher - and soon.

No Political Hope: The Spiritual Reframing

This is why, I think, many readers were confused about the core purpose of this Substack based on some responses to this post. It is not, ultimately, about exposing the Rothschild central bank system stepped in Christian-derived egalitarianism or the encroaching neoliberal feudalism or even that this world is controlled by a malevolent demiurgic spirit and based in philosophical pessimism; rather, it is about the search for how to survive and hopefully thrive while living in such a horrific environment. Given that the incentives of this reality are predatory, contradictory, hypocritical, that human nature naturally follows leaders and imbibes propaganda and is naturally drawn to a slave-making ant colony structure, that there has been no real opposition to it since the end of the Romanov dynasty (World War 1 and World War 2 were both mass blood sacrificial offerings to Yahweh, where per Conjuring Hitler Germany’s post-World War 1 rise was incubated and encouraged so it could be seen as a worldwide threat in order to be utterly eradicated - it never had a realistic chance of victory). This is why I was impressed with ChatGPT’s analysis of significant amounts of my corpus: it understood that all this background is meant to get the reader to a place of NO POLITICAL HOPE, which is the baseline for meaningful personal change - no more hopium, no one is coming to save you or me or the masses, and instead the question becomes how can one live in such a frame and try to create a meaningful, positive change in our own lives using our own efforts? If there is NO POLITICAL HOPE and if things are about to get much worse for people materially, if a woke, malevolent AI is crafting endless Current Thing narratives on behalf of the elites to the point that almost all news today is corrupted, then how should one live? Is retreat into a stale and outdated exoteric religion that no one really believes the answer? Due to the egalitarian ratchet effect exoteric Christianity is dead and hollowed out; rather, it is the journey of individuation, the esoteric journey within to Know Thyself (quoting from the Oracle at Delphi as a rediscovery of ancient knowledge) requiring a Kierkegaardian leap of faith and listening to one’s intuition that provides a living religion and way of life; every action, no matter how small, may be judged ontologically whether it brings one closer to knowing the self or not. Because humans are a microcosm of the cosmos, this process also initiates the rebirth of the Gods per Alan Watts. Under such a conception establishment propaganda loses it’s power over you, and even if upcoming circumstances requires a drastic reduction in one’s material consumption - such as moving to a rural area and engaging in barter to try to avoid this rapidly encroaching digital panopticon - such an outlook would prove very handy in trying to survive and thrive in such a situation.

Living in the Inversion: Toward a Personal Praxis

In a way, this perspective echoes the perspective that Jews took in response to the destruction of the Second Temple. Unable to deal with Rome military might, which was the strongest in the world, they shifted approach to craft an abstract strategy: to change their ideology so that the Temple would be considered, moving forward, within the human soul esoterically instead of as an actual physical building and would therefore be impossible to physically conquer. Richard Carrier (whose On the Historicity of Jesus was okay but who improperly used Bayesian math, as Tim Hendrix ably demonstrated, and I don’t endorse it) argues this in a great point:

A spiritual solution to the physical conundrum of the Jews would have been a natural and easy thing to conceive at the time. Those Jews who believed they could physically retake control of the temple naturally pinned their hopes on military messianism (as exemplified by the Zealots and the Sicarii, and everyone who led actual rebellions against Rome, from Judas the Galilean to Bar Kochba). But if any Jews had realized that such a reconquest was impossible (as some must [given the long-standing overwhelming military might of Rome]) but still sought a means to escape their cognitive dissonance without denying the evident facts or abandoning deep-stated religious beliefs (and it is reasonable to assume at least some Jews did seek such means without going to such ends), then for them only one solution remained: to deny the physical importance of the temple at Jerusalem itself. That would require replacing it, and not with another temple (as that would only recreate the same problem all over again and thus not in fact solve it, as was evident in the fate of the Samaritan messianic uprising at Gerizim), but with something intangible, which neither the Romans nor the corrupt Jewish elite could control (as the intangible cannot be seized or occupied), and which required neither money nor material power to bring about or maintain (the two factors perceived to have corrupted the original temple cult - and to always favor the Romans, who alone had boundless quantities of both), and whose ruler was himself incapable of corruption (and there was only one who was truly incapable of corruption: God). This does not entail that anyone did think this, only that it would have been an easy and natural progression of thought from problem to solution, and therefore not implausible. It fit the political and religious context and our understanding of human nature and ingenuity. Therefore, if any religious innovator had proposed that God had arranged a supreme sacrifice capable of cleansing all once and for all (such as, e.g., through the ritual atoning sacrifice of his firstborn son), and further arranged that God’s spirit would, as a result, dwell forever within each individual who pledged himself to him (and thus no longer dwell, or dwell only, within the temple at Jerusalem), then his message would resonate among many Jews as an ingenious and attractive solution to the problem of Jewish elite corruption and Roman invincibility, by eliminating the relevance of the temple to messianic hopes, and thus eliminating the basis for any doomed military conflict with Rome, and further eliminating the problem of the corrupt Jewish elite by simply disinheriting them from God’s kingdom and removing them as middlemen between the people and their God - all without requiring the deployment of any physical or military resources. One simply had to declare that it had been done. God’s will. Sorted. The basic Christian gospel - imagining that the death of a messiah had conclusively atoned for all sins (as the OT could already be understood to say), and that by joining with him (through adoption by baptism; and through symbolic consumption of his body and blood) God would dwell in us (instead of the temple) - would thus be recognized by many Jews as an ingenious and attractive idea. Especially since the end result would be that instead of taking orders from the Jewish elite, we would have as our sovereign no fallible men but Christ himself, God’s appointed Lord, directly speaking to his subjects from the right hand of God in heaven (by spirit and angelic communication, and secret messages planted in scripture). Thus the problem of elite corruption is seemingly removed without requiring violence or money or diplomacy or military victory. God has his victory; and all cognitive dissonance is resolved… The only sacred space this doctrine required one to physically control was one’s own body, a notion already popularized by philosophical sects such as the Stoics, who taught that nothing external can conquer a man who in his wisdom remains internally free. Not death, nor imprisonment, nor torture represented any victory over him. This was therefore a battle one could always win, even against the ‘invincible’ Romans. One merely had to believe it, to feel it was true, that God now lived in you. No other evidence was required. Thus it should not surprise us that Christianity converted all the military imagery of popular messianism into spiritual metaphor, to represent what we would now call a cultural war. This aligns perfectly with the notion of a spiritual transfer of authority to the people, negating the relevance of the temple and the Jewish elite, while retaining the most fundamental requirements of being Jewish (namely, faith and obedience to the commandments of God; though even that would later be done away with). The relevance of this observation is that the earliest Christian gospel makes far more sense as a product of its political context than it does when completely divorced from that context…The centrality of the temple was a continual problem for the Jews. A physical location requiring political control entailed military domination. So long as the Romans had the latter, the Jews would never have the former. The Zealots took the logical option of attempting to remove the Romans and restore Jewish control. But the Christians took the only other available option: removing the temple from their entire soteriological (or ‘salvation’) scheme. Christians could then just await God’s wrath to come from heaven, while in the meantime, God’s promise could be delivered unto the kingdom they had spiritually created (Rom. 14.17-18; 1 Cor. 4.19-20), first in an anticipatory way (in the moral and ‘supernatural’ success of the Christian community), and then in the most final way (in the apocalypse itself: e.g. 1 Cor. 15.24, 50; 6.9-10; Gal. 5.19-25; 1 Thess. 4.10-5.15). That the Christians and the Zealots both may have come from the same sectarian background, and pursued collectively the only two possible solutions to the problem facing the Jews at the time, reveals Christianity to be more akin to something inevitable than something surprising.

In a similar way, let’s reframe Carrier’s insight for this era: “[An individuation] message would resonate among many [non-elites] as an ingenious and attractive solution to the problem of [global] elite corruption and [globohomo] invincibility, by eliminating the relevance of the [establishment messaging] to [distract and brainwash the masses], and thus eliminating the basis for any doomed military conflict with [globohomo], and further eliminating the problem of the corrupt [global] elite by simply disinheriting them from God’s kingdom and removing them as middlemen between the people and their God - all without requiring the deployment of any physical or military resources.” A journey within to find God would remove the power of the Current Thing, AI propaganda or elite generation of disinformation and confusion or their criminalization of free speech. A re-centering of how knowledge is generated and believed away from establishment institutions in all its forms, which will always be corrupted and destroyed, to a path within is, I think, the only possible answer to the way this world works and has always worked.

Thanks for reading.