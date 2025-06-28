The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Hex's avatar
Joseph Hex
4d

Thanks for putting this short eulogy together. You said everything I wanted to say but more. I do hope you go to the funeral.

In those early years there was remarkably little to choose from if one wanted coherent right-wing thought. Of course there were swarms of vapid pseudo-conservative mouthpieces who agreed with Fox News. Then there was the supposedly dissident space, pretty much anything on Zerohedge, which was guys operating as KGB/CIA frontmen, whose mission was to black-pill into oblivion any resistance.

ZMan was a refreshing outlier and a trailblazer. His blog was what the internet could be and should have been, a little outpost of thought and communion accessible from anywhere in the world. We thought it would last forever, but like the man who ran it behind the scenes, it was only a spark that brightened our lives for a moment and then went out.

We shouldn't despair at this. Now we must carry the flame. As you say it will be in different ways than ZMan did, as the times are changing, but the duty remains. His example of diligence and honesty should inspire us. May God rest his soul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Neoliberal Feudalism
Compsci's avatar
Compsci
4d

Am a Z-man fan myself for many years. He put me onto your blog in early 2020. WRT heart attack and atherosclerosis, such is not always symptomatic. Was on my back last Feb with a massive MI with no co-morbidities—especially arterial blockage—being detected. Loose (soft) plaque was the cause. Calcified plaque blockage can be lived with—even treated perhaps as is claimed by some.

Luckily the trauma center in town was an hour away, paramedics arrived in 5 minutes. Time is everything. Z-man living remotely may have had little time and resources available for emergency treatment. In my case, I was out of the ICU and discharged in a couple of days. Seemingly none the worse for the experience.

Life is not fair, it just is. Here I sit at the end of life (70+) with nothing much left of merit to contribute. I only live to consume. Whereas Z-man was just hitting his stride and had so much more to give…. He will be missed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Neoliberal Feudalism and others
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture