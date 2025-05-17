I have dozens of essays in the pipeline, but this week I find myself paralyzed - not by lack of ideas, but by a sense of futility. So instead of my usual essay here’s a meditation on what it means to write at the end of the world. This is not a typical blog post but rather a philosophical-political diary entry, written in a tone of staring into the abyss.

Welcome back. I have about sixty drafts more or less ready for publication, with some editing required, including topics as diverse as the Byzantine general Belisarius, the CIA-sponsored Congress for Cultural Freedom, Stephen King’s The Running Man, Ellul’s Technological Society, a couple on Ernst Junger, Islam, Tolstoy, the Amish, the Canadian Freedom Convoy, Jeff Sessions, the Tarot, Faust, Hans Eysenck, skepticism toward High Magick, Ron Paul, techno-feudalism, the Gracchi brothers, Alan Watts, Krishnamurti, egregores, the aphorisms of Baltasar Gracian, Jungian individuation, The Brothers Karamazov, eco-terrorism, the 1990s Patriot/separatist movement, Nikolai Berdyaev, Zamyatin’s We, Robert Lewis Dabney, and a lot more. I try to only post once a week so I don’t feel publication pressure and so as not to overwhelm my readers (I don’t like it when those I follow post more than weekly), so there’s been a giant backlog buildup.

But none of these really appealed to my current mood for this week’s post, which is a sour-self defeatist mood. Looking around, I see very little resistance to the encroaching neoliberal feudal behemoth worldwide: populist movements are constantly broken and shattered, the internet is both terribly censored and increasingly filled with highly persuasive AI bots (which I discussed previously), the news is to a very large extent fake, the masses are obsessed with the Current Thing as their religion and so brainwashed they cannot think for themselves (I mean this literally: I’ve pointed out the planes spraying chemtrails right above our heads as the planes were spraying to multiple people, and they stared back at me like bovine cows - without the media telling them what to think, they literally cannot process what’s directly in front of their eyes. Zero critical thinking skills), they are also easily persuaded by fake news rumors, enforcement agencies within government are both gutted and horrifically corrupt, elections are now permanently fake given the CIA-initiated 2020 coup (which instituted nationwide permanent vote-by-mail overseen by an elitist voting tsar within the post office, along with manipulated Dominion voting machines, ballot harvesting, and outright voting fraud), and we are watching a controlled transition to a multi-polar world - still controlled by the Rothschilds and their central bank owning parasites at the top, as discussed here - which will involve programmable blockchain CBDCs so they can micro-control populations overseen by a malevolent woke AI, slowly transition the world into a much smaller mixed-race slave class ala the Kalergi plan for medical experimentation and sexual exploitation. One of the main steps toward this process happening is the removal of anonymity on the internet, which has arrived in Australia and is now being rolled out in the UK under the guise of child protection (i.e. you have to verify your identity to “protect the children” - removal of freedoms is always done under the false guise of security). Meanwhile in the U.K. and Germany dozens of white people are arrested every day for saying non-establishment things on the internet. At the same time, Israel is continuing its ongoing ethnic cleansing approaching genocide of the Gaza population as it sprints toward the implementation of Greater Israel and probably the rebuilding of the Third Temple by 2030, a date which has occult significance as 2,000 years after the death of Christ, in alignment with the transition from the Age of Pisces to the Age of Aquarius, while purging higher education of any dissenters.

There are a couple of lone voices discussing various aspects of this process - I’ll have another post on who these figures are, it’s another draft prepared - but there is no organization against this system as it is construed, there has not been for many decades if not since the overthrow of the Russian Tsar, as a philosophical pessimist and blackpiller I doubt any organization could be effective anyway given this reality is controlled by a malevolent demiurgic spirit, and so I’ve been increasingly focused on individual spiritual work and explaining my perspective to those few on the internet who connects with this message. But even here there is an element of sour blackpillism: AI is increasingly being used to write articles, and who wants to read or be connected to an internet which is constantly spying on you, destroys any populist organization, is increasingly removing anonymity and increasing censorship, and where an increasingly number of articles are both written by AI and then social media AI bots are used to comment and spread approved messages and downplay, destroy or ignore disapproved messages? One has to be ever-increasingly selective about the content one consumes in order to avoid falling into this digital prison, and how many have the perception and insight to do this? So it seems like there are nascent trends toward either (1) interacting online with only those people who you know are real, with some real or potentially real life connection (

’s strategy), (2) focusing more on real life hobbies (

’s strategy) and trying to tune out the internet in general, or otherwise (3) drowning in the corrupted messaging with an infinite number of morally and/or intellectually weak, corrupted and controlled

influencer puppets and woke AI bots trying to maximize your engagement with endless hopium and fear porn.

So it’s a strange place to be in - blackpilled, individuating, called to reading and writing about how the world actually works as my life’s mission, but also seeing these rapidly intensifying trends and thinking how much does any of this stuff even matter? Is it just intellectual masturbation, fiddling as Rome burns/digitizes? A good friend of mine, politically wise and who has evolved in a similar manner as I have (he wrote the guest post about the ongoing Trump assassination threat), now focuses much less on politics and the world and plays a lot of video games and has tuned out all this stuff. He said focus on doing what feels like fun - he encouraged me to play my stupid video game that I’m addicted to but which is not fulfilling, because he doesn’t think any of this situation will get any better. Two other very sharp pessimist guys I respect are in a similarly strange headspace right now, trying to find meaning in a completely destroyed and conquered (both physically, mentally and spiritually) world.

I have the big picture in mind - Rothschild central bank ownership parasitism overlaid on noahide gentile cattle who adopted Yahweh as their God, thereby allowing this egregore to expand to become the most powerful entity on the planet, with a demiurge controlling a world baked in philosophical pessimism - and everything else at this point seems like it is either filling in curious details of the picture (of which one can do an infinite number of deepdives) or otherwise trying to educate others about the nature of the system. It just feels bad and almost useless sitting on my butt twiddling my thumbs, reading and writing and complaining, I guess. But I also can’t think of anything else to do - there’s not much that gives me pleasure in my life other than my family, and at least this stuff holds my interest.

Next week’s post will be back to some topic or another and less mopey/defeatist.

Thanks for reading.