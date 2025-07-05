In this post I discuss the Current Thing spectacle - this time, the Trump administration’s immigration deportations, how the media is framing it, and the CIA-initiated nationwide protests against them. I outline why the entire setup is astroturfed by intelligence agencies, why Trump has no structural power over the administrative state, and how the ritual drama is being used once again to manufacture public consent for increased surveillance and control.

Welcome back. First, I hope my American readers had a great 4th of July - even though patriotism has been intentionally drained out of the country like a corpse drained of blood, it’s still a great opportunity to get together with family and friends for beach, ocean, pool, sun, burgers and beer.

Second, it looks like I have to descend, once again, from my metaphysical perch into the slime of Current Thing propaganda politics.

Descent from metaphysics is risky because it relies on factual interpretations that may eventually turn out to be wrong, while metaphysical beliefs are unprovable. I’m less certain now that the Trump assassination attempt was on the up and up than I was before, for example. So while I see many poor takes on ICE raids and the anti-deportation protests, hey, maybe they’re right and I’m wrong, or maybe I’ll be proven wrong in the future, in which case back to the recursive drawing board. We’ll see!

The framing around this Current Thing - which is defined as whatever the media focuses on at any given time, hyping it up at the expense of whatever else it could be covering, which serves as an attention funneling and amplification tool by the elites to hypnotize the public while downplaying or ignoring narratives it doesn’t like (see here and here for more) - is a dialectical funnel into one of two positions: either

The Trump administration is using ICE to deport innocent non-white illegal immigrants with thug tactics, which will be supercharged by $150 billion in Big Beautiful Bill funding, and it should be vigorously opposed (Joe Rogan just added his voice to the opposition); or Trump is merely enforcing immigration law against the tens of millions of illegals allowed into this country, and those who live in this country should obey the law or leave.

Pick your frame, it’s been set up nice and easy for you. Trump’s attempts to enforce immigration laws using ICE are now being constantly highlighted negatively in the media, focusing on individual sob stories, in order to manipulate mass belief around immigration itself. The CIA has expanded protests nationwide and calls it the “No Kings” movement, slick website here, which is a brilliant label - tapping both into early U.S. history with the Revolutionary War against the British king and making it hard to contest linguistically, much like Black Lives Matter (“Oh, you don’t think black lives matter? Oh, you’re in favor of a king?” <beady eyes narrow>). It’s also being sponsored by hundreds of NGOs and a Walmart heir. Thanks, shitlibs.

However, there is an open question of whether Trump actually wants to solve the illegal immigration issue (whether under duress or genuinely), which we will come back to - and if he doesn’t, there’s a significant chance he moves for mass legalization after some fig-leaf action like deporting a small minority of illegals with extensive felony records and building some sort of border wall.

Shaping the Frame

In order to analyze this developing situation and properly frame it, there are a number of preliminary facts that one should understand:

The Biden administration let in roughly 20 million illegals from 2021-2025 against all the laws on the books, which were simply ignored, while the elite-owned media imposed a total blackout on coverage as it happened. The institutional apparatus surrounding this cost many billions of dollars and involved thousands or tens of thousands of people, funded by the U.S. government through front organizations, and organized from within the CIA and FBI; The Trump administration has zero ability to curtail the CIA or FBI. The administrative state is untouchable and Trump’s appointees to head the organizations require Senate approval - no one who objects to the elite agenda is going to be confirmed, period, without exception (so RFK, Tulsi and Hegseth were controlled from day one); No organizer from the COVID scam or the Antifa riots has been criminally prosecuted, as they have krisha (institutional protection) from the CIA and FBI; At the current rate of deportations, Trump is on track to deport maybe 1 million illegals by the end of his term (see this post by Robert Stark where he argues Trump is pursuing harsh optics and little action). In other words, only 5% of the illegals let in by the Biden administration within the past four years alone , let alone the 50 million eligible for deportation prior to 2021. The media hype surrounding Trump deportations is entirely elite and oligarch driven; The big picture remains unchanged: there is an overarching globalist conspiracy orchestrated by the central bank owners to turn the world into a neoliberal slave class, controlled by a malevolent woke AI, likely with the goal of fulfillment of biblical prophecy with world power and wealth centralized in Greater Israel, tapping into the deepest beliefs of billions of noahide Abrahamics and funneling it energetically for their own ends. This outcome was more or less baked in before any of us were born: the United States was officially taken over in 1913 with the establishment of the Federal Reserve, the IRS and the ADL, the last real resistance worldwide was destroyed when the Russian Tsar was overthrown, and World War 2 was a controlled operation to break the back of white Western civilization. Everything since then has been a mop-up operation: China, Russia, Iran, Saudi, etc., every nation today is fully under international finance’s heel and there is no real resistance whatsoever, just squabbles among lower-level nation states over division of power as the higher-level objectives manifest; and Our upper elites are likely using supercomputer analysis in order to determine the best routes and strategies to attain their longterm goals, displaying flexibility if they encounter road bumps or resistance (like 2016’s surprise Trump win, the 2022 Canadian trucker protests, or freedom of speech online).

The Dialectical Funnel

A major sign that you have been conned by propaganda is when a dialectical funnel is created, where alternative voices are ignored and drowned out. Ezra Pound called this the technique of infamy, which he stated “is to start two lies at once and get people arguing heatedly over which is the truth.” COVID was a great example of this principle, where the elites allowed the public to possess one of only two opinions: (1) COVID is real and Trump is to blame, lockdowns should happen and “vaccines” should be forced on everyone, vs. (2) COVID is real and China is to blame and lockdowns should happen and “vaccines” are great but should be optional. Other options, such as (3) COVID is simply rebranded flu and/or (4) lockdowns should not happen - just leave the olds at home if they’re so worried about dying - and/or (5) that the COVID “vaccines” were based on untested mRNA technology where every prior mRNA vaccine study had been cancelled due to excessive side effect profiles, were all quashed, banned, and ignored, often under threat of loss of career.

These dialectical funnels happen all the time around major elite-created narratives.

Here, the illegal immigration issue is quite easy to solve without any ICE raids or physical deportations - but there is a sleight of hand, as our elites do not want this issue to be solved. As I wrote in a Note:

The illegal immigration is an incredibly easy issue to solve from a policy perspective if the political will was there - without a single physical deportation. Leadership would only have to do three things: 1) Enforce criminal penalties on employers who employ illegals. 2) Ban Western Union and other companies from sending U.S. funds abroad to family members. 3) End all social services and subsidies for illegals. If our leaders did these three things, the illegals would all self-deport because they would have no income in the U.S. without a single ICE raid. However, our leaders do not want illegal immigration to end. The administrative state under puppet Biden imported 20 million of them in four years alone. What they want is for Trump to use over-the-top thug tactics and then highlight individual cases in the media, over and over, in order to sour the population on the illegal immigration issue, while at the same time justifying the expansion of the Palantir surveillance/security state. In other words, Trump’s approach plays right into the dialectics in order to ensure the vast majority of these illegals stay here and the masses continue to lose their liberties.

The Trick

The trick, if our elites decide to escalate and how far it goes (and it’s entirely up to them) is as follows: they want increased centralized power and surveillance over the public, but they do not want to be seen as orchestrating the increased centralized power and surveillance. In other words, they want to

create a crisis (here, with illegals they shipped in by the tens of millions), have the public cry out desperately for help, then have the Trump administration pretend to crack down while expanding the national security state apparatus to the tune of $150 billion of Big Beautiful Bill funding, stripping citizens of their civil liberties in order to “protect them”, likely by instituting a massive Palantir spy program onto the public (the groundwork of which is already prepared), explained well by Joshua Stylman here , and Elon Musk secretly supports this expansion while publicly railing against it , while Using the media to highlight the Trump administration’s thuggish tactics in order to turn public opinion against immigration enforcement, in which case the tens of millions of illegals in the country will be effectively legalized, which itself may be a step toward a future Orwellian North American Union or Oceania.

Head they win (expansion of security state under the guise of immigration enforcement), tails you lose (deportations fail and tens of millions of illegals are effectively legalized). It would be the same gameplan as 9/11: a Mossad/CIA operation designed to enact the already prepared Patriot Act to strip Americans of their civil liberties in order to “protect them.” Those being deployed on the ground on every side (mostly Hispanic, funnily enough) are controlled by higher powers from the usual suspects.

Once the dialectical pro/con framing has been established, other frames or perspectives are boxed out of the conversation. Meanwhile, these repeated Current Things come with a hidden cost: each spectacle drains psychic energy from the population; fatigue, numbness, spiritual disorientation are features, not bugs. The endless churn of outrage and distraction acts as an energetic siphon, designed to exhaust any capacity for clear symbolic perception or meaningful resistance. It’s a great strategy and it works. Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” Most people would make that Devil’s bargain.

The Diversity Trilemma (Again)

This reminds me of a Noah Carl post, where he argued that a society may have two out of three of the following: social stability, civil liberties, non-selective immigration, but never all three:

Such cases highlight what I like to call the “diversity trilemma”. What’s this? Basically, you can pick two out of the following three: social stability, civil liberties, non-selective immigration. If you want social stability and civil liberties, you have to be picky with immigration. If you want civil liberties and non-selective immigration, you won’t get social stability. And if you want non-selective immigration and social stability, you’ll have to infringe civil liberties. Since social stability is paramount for most governments (winning reelection is hard when people are rioting in the streets), there are really only two ways to “solve” the diversity trilemma: by being picky with immigration, or by infringing civil liberties.

In this case, the choice by our elites is for open borders and ending civil liberties. This choice was made long before this current crisis, dating back to the Reagan amnesty, the 1965 Immigration Act or long before it.

Conclusion

Which of these scenarios will pan out? Well, I’m not in the upper elite’s committee of 300 strategy sessions, but by knowing that they want further control, that they don’t want to be seen as the ones pushing for that further control but rather respond to a fake crisis that they generated where the public begs for assistance, and knowing that these protests are entirely astroturfed by the CIA and FBI, it points in very specific directions.

At the very least one should understand that for Trump to deport tens of millions, even if he wanted to, he would have to control the administrative and surveillance states whose objectives are antithetical to those of populists. He controls neither, not even slightly; he would have to dismember the institutions and roll them up RICO style with endless prosecutions - there hasn’t been a single prosecution over the COVID scam, or those who oversaw the operation bringing in twenty million illegals in the past four years, or for Obama’s Spygate operation which made Watergate look like a walk in the park (well, Kevin Clinesmith received 12 months of probation - lol). To seize control he would have to control Congress (see here for details), the media, the Federal Reserve, and other institutions, and he controls none of those either. Therefore, whatever he does or doesn’t do with respect to a small number of illegals is only a surface level game for public edification, and if you buy into it either on the pro or con side you’re a sucker. Trump plays the role because he must, skin-suited in 2024 as controlled opposition in order to avoid prison for life on fake charges (see here, here, here, and here).

Thanks for reading.

Postscript: After the initial protests Trump immediately cucked and stated he would stop most deportations, increasing the likelihood that the protests were staged to give Trump an excuse and political maneuverability to fulfill his Rothschild-owner demands:

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has directed immigration officials to largely pause raids on farms, hotels, restaurants and meatpacking plants, according to an internal email reviewed by Reuters, a senior Trump official, and a person familiar with the matter…. Trump was not aware of the extent of the enforcement push [NLF: which has been very small, disorganized, intentionally inept, and targeted to generate the worst optics possible] and "once it hit him, he pulled it back," the person said.

Instead, the DOJ is working to strip citizens of citizenship if they do not support Israel. And concurrently, according to Nick Fuentes, Trump announced after the awful BBB passed on July 3rd that he is working on an amnesty for millions of illegals.

With that said, the CIA-initiated, astroturfed, taxpayer funded protests are expected to continue through the summer with the next major one planned for July 17th.