The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
1d

Such a Jewish thing, man, or all it, ZIM.

https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/07/05/lifting-the-lid-on-a-bankster-stink-tank/

by Paul Cudenec

Over the last few years, my reading and research have led me to the unavoidable conclusion that the contemporary world is dominated by an entity I call ZIM – the zio-imperialist mafia.

Those who dispute this finding, despite all the detailed evidence I have mustered, basically fall into two camps.

The first camp is that which declares that any such conclusion is verboten, out of bounds, and necessarily “anti-semitic”.

This is the voice of a Jewish supremacism which, in a Zionist-dominated political culture, has accorded itself the right to label the very suggestion of its existence not only obviously mistaken but also morally wrong – nothing less than a “hate crime”.

The use of this smear to attempt to disallow any disclosure of the truth about ZIM’s nefarious activities was taken to the point of absurdity in June 2025 when the admission by Israeli soldiers of their own war crimes against Palestinians, as reported by the Israeli Haaretz newspaper, was condemned as an anti-semitic “blood libel” by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. [1]

The second camp which rejects my analysis of ZIM’s power insists, more subtly, that the Jewish supremacism I see is merely a front for another, more deeply hidden power, which is in fact “anti-semitic” and is using the carefully constructed illusion of zio-imperialist control to mask its own ultimate domination.

+--+

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/yes-their-religion-and-their-tribe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ImpObs's avatar
ImpObs
1d

They need digital ID before they can launch CBDC (or fake fedcoins/stablecoins in the US case) defacto digital slavery is their big play, and they need ubiquitous digital ID to pull it off.

I'm not really famailar with where the US is on Digital ID, I know they have that TSA and driver licence thing, with digital wallet tech built in. Maybe see some compulsory ID rules introduced to find the illegals/use gov services "they can stay, but they'll have to pay" type rethoric, and it'll be much more convinient if you use the digital gov app because "we've got to know who these people are" (possibility of domestic flase flag blamed on Iran).

Digital slavery is going to arrive wearing a coat of convinience, and/or safety "to protect Freedom".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Neoliberal Feudalism
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture