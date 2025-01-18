The following offers a critique of the modern spectacle, where political and social issues are churned through a constant feedback loop of entertainment and distraction while preventing real change or accountability. It underscores a system where truth is malleable and the masses remain passive participants in their own subjugation. This was a fun post to write and I may revisit it on a yearly basis to review the narrative goyslop from the prior year.

Welcome back. The wonderful Guido Preparata likens humanity to a slave-making ant colony, which I’ve covered previously. Under this perspective our upper elites (i.e. the Rothschilds and their allies, along with select international organizations who translate their orders into policy, plus the security services worldwide who enforces their dictates at the point of a gun, all in a hierarchical structure) hate and fear the masses, but they also need them. If the elites don’t push hard enough against the masses revolution may occur; if they push too hard, too many people may give up into Netflix, video game, porn, and drug goyslop lethargy, to the point where not enough people are productive to maintain society. They need the population working, grinding it out in economic slavery, and satisfied enough with their lot in life not to create trouble, covered previously here. They need to maintain a fine line between the two extremes, and as part of that process they release narratives to entertain and titillate the masses as they steal from them and advance their longer term agendas. Whether these narratives are true or false is irrelevant and largely unknowable; Baudrillard’s hyperreality manifested.

Our elites, despite using high-level AI behind the scenes to help them strategize, do not know to what extent their narratives will be accepted by the public, how long that acceptance will last or how the public will evolve from it. As I wrote in an older Note: “There are three competing perspectives about the nature of [our elites]: (1) it's fully controlled from the top, (2) it's not controlled at all, it is a blind fungus or swarm…or (3) it's a combination…I see it as #3.” For example, regarding COVID, “[our elites] backed off of vaccine passports, ultimately, because compliance rates were not high enough; something like 80% of adult[s]…in the U.S. got the first death jab, but compliance rates on the booster were only 50%.” There is always a push-pull dance between the elites and the masses (and underlying it is the egalitarian ratchet effect); by paying attention to their narratives one feeds them and gives them power, and by withdrawing attention (not just consent, but attention) it makes it harder for our elites to maintain their control. Jobst Landgrebe argues in this interview that the elites cannot pursue a narrative if 30% of the population opts out of it, which everyone would if they understood the parasitical nature of our ruling elites.

In order to counter the democratizing of information on the internet, our elites have flooded the zone with a huge amount of garbage (in line with Cass Sunstein’s recommendation for cognitive infiltration of disfavored groups) which has blurred the lines between truth and falsehood to such an extent that no one knows what’s real anymore. As demented cretin Yuval Harari states, "Censorship no longer works by hiding information from you; censorship works by flooding you with immense amounts of misinformation, of irrelevant information, of funny cat videos, until you're just unable to focus." Hence, the importance of having a grounding mechanism for which to parse new information.

In this post I thought it would be fun to revisit the dead husks of recently dead, but still perhaps smoldering, narratives fed to the masses, which they’ve promptly forgotten about as they chase the new shiny thing, no lessons learned, and where no one involved in the narratives has been punished in any way. I’ve spent plenty of time in the past heaping endless scorn on the left-wing “shitlib” non-playable character “NPCs” who imbibes endless leftist propaganda against their own interests, where they trust official figures blindly regardless of the underlying evidence or coherence, but in the upcoming age of Orange Man 2.0, who I believe will be a colossal failure judging against his previous positions and campaign promises, it is the starry eyed Trump worshipper, the Trumpenprole, who carries just as much danger from the right (danger in terms of lack of adherence to principles versus cult of personality worship). Their views are wildly divorced from reality: as Academic Agent argued, “[the online right are] entirely consumed by Baudrillard’s simulation and engages almost totally in surrogate activities in lieu of real politics.” He doubled down in a recent post about right-wing “influencers”, which applies just as much to changing narratives:

Naturally, the plebian, the average internet user, the great unwashed anon, is staggeringly stupid – rightly called stupid hobbitses by Curtis Yarvin – and therefore cannot tell the difference [between genuine versus astroturfed “influencers”]. In any case, he (or, less likely, she) does not really care because this is all a strange form of postmodern entertainment to them anyway. It is a surrogate activity like watching a soap opera, so it does not really matter if their favourite e-celebrity is an astroturfed paid shill, because to them, it makes no real difference. As I said, they do not care if their ‘discourse’ is basically fake, what matters to them is that they are fed their daily dose of slop. The clowns can change, but the show must go on.

For clarity, the following is a list of public and prominent but now dead narratives with the following elements: there was (1) no official, transparent or believable inquiry into what happened, (2) no public policy changes resulting from what happened, (3) no officials were punished for negligence or intentional improper behavior, and (4) no lessons were absorbed by the public to wisen them up. It’s almost as if these events never happened at all…

See how many you can recognize - like Pokemon, gotta catch ‘em all!

BLM

NFL players kneeling during National Anthem / Colin Kaepernick BLM riots during COVID destroying small businesses “Defunding the Police” movement and its real-world impacts Black Lives Matter’s financials and leadership lack of accountability Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax Blacks featured in 50%+ of television advertisements despite making up ~10% of the population; replacement of staff, coaches, quarterbacks and other players with the same sort of lopsided racial quotas

Assassinations/attempts/shooters

Thomas Matthew Crooks / Trump assassin attempt 1 - no real investigation, almost nothing known Ryan Wesley Routh / Trump assassin attempt 2 - no real investigation, almost nothing known The unsolved mass shooting at Las Vegas (Stephen Paddock) Luigi Mangione (in the process of being memoryholed) The murder of Seth Rich The murder of Jamal Khashoggi and its international fallout Political assassinations in Africa and Haiti during COVID

COVID

The so-called dangers of COVID-19 Fauci’s gain-of-function research/COVID lab leak theory/Wuhan Institute of Virology and its ties to US funding “Two weeks [of shutdowns] to stop the spread” The duty to wear masks while standing for safety reasons but you won’t catch COVID while eating maskless sitting down School closures during COVID and their long-term effects COVID vaccine adverse reactions or complications The widespread censorship of anti-lockdown protestors The “great resignation” and post-COVID labor shortages The dancing nurses Children testing positive for monkeypox

Health/environment

E-cigarette vaping crisis and its potential long-term health risks Big Pharma’s role in the opioid crisis / the Sacklers The opioid settlement funds (how they were allocated and their effectiveness) The dark side of “Big Pharma” marketing strategies (opioids, antidepressants, etc.) Rising sea levels and the consequences of climate change on island nations The Brazilian Amazon deforestation and its international consequences Environmental lawsuits against Big Oil and long-term damage settlements Killer bees and their spread in the U.S. (and the fear-mongering that came with it) The ozone hole

Israel

Israel/Gaza war University protests over the war The self-immolation of Aaron Bushnell Israel invasion of Syria Israel invasion of Lebanon Hezbollah “exploding pagers” Jeffrey Epstein’s associates and “client list” Jeffrey Epstein’s shadowy death Ghislaine Maxwell trial and her connections to powerful figures Tunnel Jews in NYC

Corruption

Hunter Biden’s laptop - “10 for the Big Guy” Biden's classified documents scandal Clinton Foundation corruption Hillary Clinton’s emails (and her server) “Cash-for-access” scandals involving politicians (e.g., Clinton’s speaking fees) Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China and Ukraine Hunter Biden’s art sold for extreme amounts Jared Kushner shady business dealings with Saudi Arabia and China Operation Fast and Furious and its international gun-running implications Sex trafficking in Hollywood and other elites / Harvey Weinstein

Big tech

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon monopoly practices Amazon and its labor conditions (worker strikes, warehouse injuries) The rise of “cancel culture” and its impacts on free speech Massive data leaks from companies like Facebook/Meta Big Tech censorship and its influence on elections Political bias within social media and search algorithms Indian takeover of Silicon Valley The rise of surveillance capitalism (Facebook, Google tracking user data) The rise of autonomous vehicles and their potential dangers (e.g., Uber’s fatal crash) The impact of artificial intelligence in military and surveillance operations

Politics

Christine Blasey Ford and the Kavanaugh rape allegations Adam Schiff’s insane anti-Trump vitriol from 2017-2020 John Brennan’s anti-Trump vitriol until 2024 The Trump-Russia dossier (Steele dossier) 51 former intelligence “officers” who claimed the Biden laptop was fake right before the 2020 election Massive voter fraud claims (especially 2020 election) Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and its aftermath “QAnon” conspiracy theory Hillary Clinton’s role in Benghazi and its aftermath Government surveillance (NSA leaks, Patriot Act concerns) Media's role in amplifying misinformation on both sides The hacking of political figures’ emails (e.g., Democratic National Committee, Macron’s campaign) Government contracts to develop "smart cities" The role of social media influencers in shaping political opinions The case of Julian Assange and the consequences for free speech

Espionage/world politics

The Myanmar military coup and the role of international institutions (UN, ICC) The suppression of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the Chinese Uyghurs China’s social media censorship (Great Firewall, Xinjiang camps) Imran Awan Congress scandal spying for Pakistan Russian interference in 2016 election (and its ongoing investigation) Fentanyl trafficking by Chinese nationals through Mexico Trudeau invoking the Emergency Powers Act during COVID China’s espionage on U.S. soil (e.g. Swalwell mistress, Senator Feinstein’s driver) China’s "social credit system" and its implications The US’s involvement in overthrowing foreign governments (e.g., Libya, Syria) The rise of “authoritarian” leadership in Hungary and Poland The mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs and connections to the Kremlin Crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (mineral exploitation and violence) The return of the Taliban in Afghanistan and its implications for human rights The trade war between the U.S. and China Hacking of the U.S. power grid (e.g., Russian interference in energy infrastructure)

Immigration

Antiwhite rape gangs in Britain and it’s coverup Endless open borders immigration into Europe from Africa Illegal immigration and cartel involvement Migrant caravans moving through Central America to the U.S. Elon Musk’s push for H1b enlargement CIA/Homeland Security/governmental role in facilitating open southern border Lack of border wall

“Accidents”

Palestine, Ohio toxic chemical spell derailment Giant Hawaii fire that killed hundreds Disappearance of MH370 (Malaysia Airlines flight) The 2019 Notre Dame fire and subsequent lack of investigation into the cause The strange case of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 (shot down over Ukraine)

Transsexualism

Transgender athletes in women’s sports Transgender bathrooms at Target / Target boycott Bud Light trans controversy 2023 Nashville school shooting by transgendered person

Strange stories

Haitians eating cats in Ohio The “Karen” phenomenon in viral videos The military’s unexplained UFO sightings (Pentagon reports) The ethical concerns surrounding gene editing (CRISPR, designer babies)

Conclusions

Our upper elites are constantly managing the tension between exploiting the public and preventing unrest. The narrative-driven distractions they use are essential to maintaining control, and the public's indifference to the truth makes them complicit, willingly feeding into a cycle of forgetfulness and manipulation. At its core, our elites engineer narratives — whether true or false — to keep society distracted and docile, using media and technology as tools of control. The rapid turnover of "shiny new things" prevents the public from reflecting on past scandals or understanding the bigger picture, while also ensuring that no meaningful accountability is ever achieved. As

Even though driven by the deeper currents of pre-propaganda, propaganda really begins with the news, with current events. The idea is to get the public trained to be sensitive to the latest events, to want to be constantly catching up on the current thing that is in the news. What the news does is that it creates a perpetual present. Stories cross in and out of one’s attention. Before this item of news is digested, it is pushed aside by some new event. Your mind never has time to rest, to process this constant stream of reports and integrate them into a larger cohesive whole, to give them shape or meaning. They just come, one after the other, in a constant stream…. Whether it is a newspaper, the radio, the television, your Facebook or Twitter feed, the effect is similar…. There is immense social pressure to always be up on the latest news, whether that is in politics, sports or entertainment, whatever is valued by one’s social circles. This is itself an expression of the mythic structure of western society that we discussed in the last piece. History is supposed to unfold in endless progress. This sets up a society wide attention bias upon what is new as opposed to what is old. There is a hunger for what is new and novel. The traditional, the old is forgotten. One of the functions of the news is that is destroys our connection with the past, with tradition, with that which has been passed onto us. Why tell the old stories again when there is the news demanding your attention. And so, you now just float, bobbing and weaving, driven by a constant stream of news. You have forgotten the past and there is no future, there is just the present moment, happening now, that demands attention now. A man such as this is no longer grounded in anything. He has no continuity of existence. There is nothing to anchor him. He is now the ready target for propaganda. In this environment the idea of an objective reality or that truth is anchored in facts is meaningless. “What makes it news is its dissemination, not its objective reality.”

Meanwhile, as these hyperreal narratives jump from one to the next, there are deeper, and far more nefarious, elite objectives at play. As I wrote awhile back on Notes,

The system of [international central bank] financial parasitism only works so long as there is a host to consume, and the host, as everyone can see (white western civilization) is dying. Unlimited economic growth is also impossible in a world of finite natural resources and a greatly expanding world population as it hits up against neo-Malthusian limits. The central bank parasitical system is inherently unstable because it relies on constantly fooling the masses using endless fake media narratives in order to maintain their power. But over time the masses start waking up a bit (see Trump 2016) and it becomes harder and harder to maintain the illusion. The elites must always be striving toward something, some far-off end goal, in order to keep their coalition together. Without such an end goal they will end up squabbling among themselves and the project falls apart. The goal: They want a more stable system where they don’t have to worry about the opinion of the masses and their rule will not be subject to being overthrown. In other words, their ultimate objective is not money, but control. Money is easy to create out of thin air if they have control. When one puts together the contradictions and instability of the system - both via increased populism and via decreased worldwide natural resources, the necessity of elite consensus, and the far-off goal keeping the elites together, and it necessarily requires a radically different system than what we currently have. It requires the physical extermination of those groups with higher IQs who would balk at this system and it requires a much lower worldwide population.

To compare where we are today with where we were politically a decade ago represents a stark difference. When Trump unexpectedly won the presidency in 2016, the so-called “deep state” and their higher level financial owners panicked. The “alt-right” populist movement surged, and there was a real energy in the air for a little bit of dynamism, of danger, of possibility for meaningful change; do you feel even slightly the same energy in the air now? It is a very clear and stark no: Trump has been absorbed, they no longer fear him or his followers who have been destroyed and cast to the winds, with it’s leadership replaced by astroturfed guys like CIA affiliate or agent Tucker Carlson, skin-suited Joe Rogan, retard Don Jr., squished prole face J.D. Vance, homosexual, hypocritical deviant Peter Thiel and “dark elf” Curtis Yarvin. We are a world away from the 2017 energy and possibilities. But the trends also show how much Baudrillard’s hyperreality has softened the opposition to our elites; violence in the West in the modern era is highly performative. As

Not long ago, I speculated on whether a Trump victory could trigger another great “awokening” in the United States. This refers to the period, from 2016 through 2020, when social justice politics were most in vogue, the anti-Trump resistance was at its height, and identity concerns, often shallow, were fretted over most. It was the peak of performative radicalism. Unlike the 1960s, the 2010s and 2020 did little to inculcate genuine radicalism, except perhaps on the far-right when it came to the deluded Trumpists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. There were no neo-Weathermen, no neo-Black Panthers, nothing like the domestic terrorism that flared up in the nation in the late 1960s and 1970s. No one was blowing up government buildings or plotting violent kidnappings. The right-wing, too, lacked the ferocity of groups like the Minutemen, which may have produced the Zodiac killer. Antifa, with its call for punching Nazis, was a frail echo, at best, of the Maoists, Marxists, and Black separatists who mobilized a half century ago.

When one looks at January 6 or Charlottesville, where one person died at each, and the subsequent crackdown by the elites, it took them only minimal physical effort, and instead a giant reliance on manufacturing the hyperreality of the event, blowing them way out of proportion in the media, in order to reach their desired goals. Compare that to the early Soviet Union which required imprisoning and murdering millions of people to effectuate their desired goals. Technological development both makes the elite more secure in their positions, and also results in much less physical violence.

I hope this has been an interesting exercise for you in the nature of our elite’s cycling narrative propaganda, and that the best way to fight it is both to tune out of it and to assist others in recognizing the process so that they tune out as well.

